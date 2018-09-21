Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to Chelsea's 100% record this season after Europa League win

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
2.29K   //    21 Sep 2018, 14:07 IST

Willian scores his second goal in two consecutive games for Chelsea
Willian scored his second goal in two consecutive games for Chelsea

Chelsea maintained their 100% record this season with a win away from home against PAOK in Europa League last night. As star man Eden Hazard was rested, Brazilian winger Willian rose to the occasion and scored his second goal in two consecutive games for the Blues.

Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions this season and not just that, they boast a 100% win record, having won all the competitive games they have played this season.

The Blues have scored the most number of goals - 14 - in the Premier League so far and have conceded just four. In totality, Chelsea have scored 15 goals in their six fixtures this season.

Let's look at how Twitter reacted to the Blues 100% win record.

Many fans were upset over chances that weren't finished by Chelsea, especially by striker Alvaro Morata, which might have resulted in a bigger margin victory over the Greek club, PAOK.

Others were happy that the win had come away from home, in unusual conditions in Greece.

Chelsea star Pedro was happy with the Europa League win even after having missed his fair share of chances including a one-on-one with the PAOK Goalkeeper.

Joining him, defender Marcos Alonso had a few kind words for the fans travelling back home to London.

Another major event of the night was Cesc Fabregas making a comeback for Chelsea after his knee injury in just the second week of the season.

Fans loved the first Chelsea goal to mark the beginning of their Europa League campaign for 2018-19. Ross Barkley blasted through the defense of PAOK before sliding in the ball to Willian, who managed to put the ball in the net irrespective of the PAOK goalkeeper getting his hands on the ball.

Maurizio Sarri was happy with three points from the away fixture but he mentioned his wish to have won by a bigger margin last night as many of Chelsea's good goal scoring opportunities were not converted.

Sarri's men play West Ham next in the London derby on Sunday, 23rd of September 2018, as the Blues look to extend their 100% record this season.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Willian Borges da Silva
Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and is a Writer at Sportskeeda.
