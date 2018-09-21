Twitter reacts to Chelsea's 100% record this season after Europa League win

Willian scored his second goal in two consecutive games for Chelsea

Chelsea maintained their 100% record this season with a win away from home against PAOK in Europa League last night. As star man Eden Hazard was rested, Brazilian winger Willian rose to the occasion and scored his second goal in two consecutive games for the Blues.

Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions this season and not just that, they boast a 100% win record, having won all the competitive games they have played this season.

The Blues have scored the most number of goals - 14 - in the Premier League so far and have conceded just four. In totality, Chelsea have scored 15 goals in their six fixtures this season.

Let's look at how Twitter reacted to the Blues 100% win record.

Many fans were upset over chances that weren't finished by Chelsea, especially by striker Alvaro Morata, which might have resulted in a bigger margin victory over the Greek club, PAOK.

Sarri Smokes 80 cigarettes a day but it will be Morata that kills him #CFC #PAOKvCFC — basquiat (@AzolaTM) September 21, 2018

Chelsea are playing best football untill it comes to morata, giroud must start for them, surely they'll be champions this season. #PAOKvCFC #UEL — Sahid Mastan Pasha (@pashasm23) September 21, 2018

Others were happy that the win had come away from home, in unusual conditions in Greece.

3 points and a clean sheet away from home isnt something to take for granted! #PAOKvCFC — ChelseaBias (@ChelseaBias) September 21, 2018

Chelsea star Pedro was happy with the Europa League win even after having missed his fair share of chances including a one-on-one with the PAOK Goalkeeper.

Good start in the @EuropaLeague . Everything’s ok despite the incident at the end of the game. Come on Blues!! 💪🏻🔵 / Buen comienzo en la Europa League. Pequeño susto al final, pero todo ok #CFC #UEL #PAOKvCFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/h4LqksFWgJ — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 20, 2018

Joining him, defender Marcos Alonso had a few kind words for the fans travelling back home to London.

A special mention to our incredible travelling support tonight! 👏



Safe trip home, Blues! #PAOKvCFC pic.twitter.com/IBgn650kVN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2018

Another major event of the night was Cesc Fabregas making a comeback for Chelsea after his knee injury in just the second week of the season.

Fabregas replaces Jorginho and Azpilicueta replaces Alonso 🇪🇦🇪🇦



Great to see Fabregas back on the pitch 💪💪 #PAOKvCFC — Chelsea Insight (@Chelseainsight_) September 20, 2018

Fans loved the first Chelsea goal to mark the beginning of their Europa League campaign for 2018-19. Ross Barkley blasted through the defense of PAOK before sliding in the ball to Willian, who managed to put the ball in the net irrespective of the PAOK goalkeeper getting his hands on the ball.

Maurizio Sarri was happy with three points from the away fixture but he mentioned his wish to have won by a bigger margin last night as many of Chelsea's good goal scoring opportunities were not converted.

Sarri says he is very happy with the three points and the performance, but not the result - he wishes we had won by a greater margin having created so many chances. #PAOKvCFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2018

Sarri's men play West Ham next in the London derby on Sunday, 23rd of September 2018, as the Blues look to extend their 100% record this season.