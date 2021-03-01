Twitter reacts as Chelsea and Manchester United play out 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge

It was a repeat of their previous Premier League meeting as Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw in West London. Although there were a few noteworthy chances at both ends, neither side managed to capitalise on the situation and register all three points. It was the first time since the 1921/22 campaign that both league games between the Red Devils and the Blues ended in 0-0 draws.

Both managers fielded teams with a couple of noteworthy changes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropping star striker Anthony Martial amidst a poor run of form, giving Mason Greenwood the central role and allowing Dan James to keep his place in the XI. Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, rested Timo Werner in favour of Hakim Ziyech.

The first 45 minutes were largely uneventful, barring a few moments worth noting. The first of them was a controversial decision made by the referee as he chose not to award a penalty for a handball from Callum Hudson-Odoi in a duel with Mason Greenwood within Chelsea's penalty area. This caused much debate over whether a penalty should have been awarded.

0 - Manchester United have failed to score a single goal in their last six league meetings with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City or Spurs – each of their last four such matches have finished goalless. Apprehension. pic.twitter.com/tLAZTebomP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

Another moment was arguably the best chance of the half created by Hudson-Odoi. The Englishman received a long diagonal from Antonio Rudiger and delivered a lovely cross for Olivier Giroud, missing the outstretched Frenchman by a whisker. Manchester United's only effort on target during the half was a dipping free-kick which made for a relatively comfortable parry for Edouard Mendy.

Tuchel's side began the second half in much better fashion and almost broke the deadlock through Hakim Ziyech, but the Moroccan was denied by an excellent David de Gea stop. Mason Mount also came close to giving his side the lead with a swashbuckling run into the heart of the Red Devils' defence.

N'Golo Kanté made more tackles (7) and more interceptions (4) than any other player on the pitch during Chelsea vs Man Utd.



LOOK AT THE HEAT MAP. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NsoPSxGlzr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 28, 2021

However, Solskjaer's men grew into the game as the half progressed and asked questions of a superbly organised Chelsea defence. Mendy was called into action to make a reflex save from a Scott McTominay hit. The chances came in thick and fast as the game approached full-time and McTominay fluffed his lines with three Red Devils to aim at in the Chelsea box with only two Blues players to watch them.

Reece James' deliveries from set-pieces caused Manchester United a lot of trouble, with the visitors needing some superb defending from the likes of Victor Lindelof to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

It was ultimately a stale goalless affair which failed to cause any significant change on the league table. The big winners on the night were Manchester City as their lead at the top of the table has now been extended to a staggering 12 points.

Advertisement

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Man Utd in a big game pic.twitter.com/VB3ch5YJwc — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 28, 2021

On the evidence of this game, Man Utd & Chelsea are light years away from challenging for the PL title. It’s been an absolutely atrocious game to watch. Man City have little to worry about from these two teams. #CHEMUN — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes dropping a straight 0/10 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 28, 2021

Man United vs Chelsea is arguably the worst top 6 fixture, in recent times. — Joey Blacc (@JoeySYM69) February 28, 2021

Chelsea’s last goal-scorer against Man United was Marcos Alonso 😭😭😭 — Hałe (@CFCHale) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Watching Man Utd play against the big 6 this season... #CHEMUN



⚽🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/hzwZaOiwZJ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 28, 2021

We’re all Daniel James FC. What a performance from my Welsh road runner. ♥️ — Zaid (@aaokaatlosab) February 28, 2021

Hakim Ziyech created more chances and attempted more shots than any other player during his time on the pitch against Man Utd:



◎ 6 duels won

◎ 6 ball recoveries

◉ 5 chances created

◎ 3 take-ons completed

◉ 3 shots

◎ 2 shots on target



Not a bad shift. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 28, 2021

What I would do to have a player like Reece James at Juventus. Mason Mount as well.



England and Chelsea are extremely lucky 😩 — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Great clearance from Lindelof but I'm concerned that we still De Gea have cement for shoes. A ball I feel he could have played — Mike 〽️ (@UtdExcellence) February 28, 2021

Gargantuan performance defensively from N’Golo Kanté, this was the Frenchman at his very best. He was absolutely everywhere, kept Fernandes anonymous and made some crucial interceptions.



He’s gotten sloppier with the ball in recent years, but off the ball he’s still a machine. pic.twitter.com/18hecub6wY — EiF (@EiFSoccer) February 28, 2021

Victor Lindelof has done two of those interventions at 0-0 this week now. 👏🏻 — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) February 28, 2021

Christensen is playing like a man possessed - pushed up high onto the halfway line and took out both Fred & Martial to set up the chance for Pulisic — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Why exactly did United pay £40m for van de Beek? — jαck. (@UtdOptimist) February 28, 2021

Manchester United are TERRIBLE. McTominay fluffs an eeeaaassssyyyy cross for a tap-in and the Dan James screws up a simple 5 yard pass to Shaw. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) February 28, 2021

Fernandes: 'Come on guys, it's the best chance. Come on..' He can't carry them every week. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 28, 2021

game stank so much, i want to take a bath again — No (@RootKanal) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Utd played like a team who were more concerned about not losing this game than winning it, they also played like a team that's accepted the league is over which it is of course. In the race for top 4, it's not a terrible result. Utd have to sort out their front 3. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) February 28, 2021

Top 6 battles are really tight. Utd don’t have the quality to win these games outright. The quality in key moments is missing. So all these draws are no surprise. — The Elite Pundit (@TheElitePundit) February 28, 2021

There were 29 shots in this match.



Only one was worth more than 0.10(xG). — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes' game by numbers against Chelsea:



20 x possession lost (most)

4 x dribbled past (joint-most)

1 chance created

0 shots on target

0 take-ons completed



😳 pic.twitter.com/rm75yF0w6L — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 28, 2021

Since arriving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has basically been Ole Gunnar Mourinho in the big six games and for a year and a half he was escaping with wins and now it’s balancing out. It’s not bad but it’s not great either #MUFC — Pauly Kwestel (@pkwestel) February 28, 2021

0 - Thomas Tuchel has become just the second manager to see his side keep a clean sheet in his first four home matches in the Premier League, after Brendan Rodgers in 2011-12 with Swansea City. Groundwork. pic.twitter.com/cxnewGOdY0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United pic.twitter.com/DO8sfKmHea — bet365 (@bet365) February 28, 2021

Another 0-0 between Chelsea and MUFC. Better result for MU, good results elsewhere and a better game than the snore-fest at O.T. It was a penalty too, but MU's form v 'big six' teams this season is LDLDDDD. That has to change. Still, unbeaten for 20 away league games. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) February 28, 2021

Shaw on Hudson Odoi's handball: "I even heard the referee say to H [Maguire] if I say it's a pen then it's going to cause a lot of people to talk afterwards." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Luke Shaw created 3 chances vs. Chelsea — he has created more in the Premier League this season [48] than any other defender and the 7th most among all players.



Taken a huge step forward. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5YsWEnJfxC — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 28, 2021

A good plan but we couldn't execute it well in the final third. Cavani & Pogba missing with Martial out of form & Mason still finding it doesn't make it easy. But the players kept at it till the end & the defense held tight.



Hence I don't mind the result — can't win them all. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) February 28, 2021

The Premier League 'Big Six' table so far this season...#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/Jj6xKQXGQm — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 28, 2021

🔎 | FOCUS



N'Golo Kanté put in a strong performance against Man United today:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 81 touches

❌ 7 tackles (most)

🧲 4 interceptions (most)

🚀 2 clearances

🚷 0 times dribbled past

⚔️ 8/9 duels won

🔑 1 key pass

💨 1/2 succ. dribbles

📈 8.0 SofaScore rating#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/rspjZnWkvY — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) February 28, 2021

Advertisement