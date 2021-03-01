Twitter reacts as Chelsea and Manchester United play out 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge

It was a repeat of their previous Premier League meeting as Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw in West London. Although there were a few noteworthy chances at both ends, neither side managed to capitalise on the situation and register all three points. It was the first time since the 1921/22 campaign that both league games between the Red Devils and the Blues ended in 0-0 draws.
Both managers fielded teams with a couple of noteworthy changes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropping star striker Anthony Martial amidst a poor run of form, giving Mason Greenwood the central role and allowing Dan James to keep his place in the XI. Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, rested Timo Werner in favour of Hakim Ziyech.
The first 45 minutes were largely uneventful, barring a few moments worth noting. The first of them was a controversial decision made by the referee as he chose not to award a penalty for a handball from Callum Hudson-Odoi in a duel with Mason Greenwood within Chelsea's penalty area. This caused much debate over whether a penalty should have been awarded.
Another moment was arguably the best chance of the half created by Hudson-Odoi. The Englishman received a long diagonal from Antonio Rudiger and delivered a lovely cross for Olivier Giroud, missing the outstretched Frenchman by a whisker. Manchester United's only effort on target during the half was a dipping free-kick which made for a relatively comfortable parry for Edouard Mendy.
Tuchel's side began the second half in much better fashion and almost broke the deadlock through Hakim Ziyech, but the Moroccan was denied by an excellent David de Gea stop. Mason Mount also came close to giving his side the lead with a swashbuckling run into the heart of the Red Devils' defence.
However, Solskjaer's men grew into the game as the half progressed and asked questions of a superbly organised Chelsea defence. Mendy was called into action to make a reflex save from a Scott McTominay hit. The chances came in thick and fast as the game approached full-time and McTominay fluffed his lines with three Red Devils to aim at in the Chelsea box with only two Blues players to watch them.
Reece James' deliveries from set-pieces caused Manchester United a lot of trouble, with the visitors needing some superb defending from the likes of Victor Lindelof to keep the scoreline at 0-0.
It was ultimately a stale goalless affair which failed to cause any significant change on the league table. The big winners on the night were Manchester City as their lead at the top of the table has now been extended to a staggering 12 points.
