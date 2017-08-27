Twitter reacts to Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton
by Harsh Biyani
Chelsea comfortably beat Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge today. Alvaro Morata had a hand in both the goals. He assisted the first goal which Cesc Fabregas scored before heading in Azpilicueta's cross to double the lead.
Fans in UK weren't able to watch the match as Sky decided to telecast West Brom vs Stoke and it didn't go down well with the fans.
Morata's goal and an assist in this match now means that the forward has become the first player in the Premier League's history to both score and assist the goals on his first 2 home league games.
Fans took to twitter to express their feelings and we bring you some of the best tweets.