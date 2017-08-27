Twitter reacts to Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton

27 Aug 2017

Morata scored and assisted to see Chelsea through

Chelsea comfortably beat Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge today. Alvaro Morata had a hand in both the goals. He assisted the first goal which Cesc Fabregas scored before heading in Azpilicueta's cross to double the lead.

Fans in UK weren't able to watch the match as Sky decided to telecast West Brom vs Stoke and it didn't go down well with the fans.

Morata's goal and an assist in this match now means that the forward has become the first player in the Premier League's history to both score and assist the goals on his first 2 home league games.

2 - Alvaro Morata is the first player in Premier League history to both score & assist a goal in each of his first two home games. Handy. pic.twitter.com/tbIJ8tzA5P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017

Ahhh I get it suprise Chelsea and wait until the 80th minute to have a go! That should catch them off guard #everton pic.twitter.com/ivoEIVNKM3 — Tommy Fleming (@TommyFlemin) August 27, 2017

Dear Sky Sports,



Never put West Brom vs. Stoke on tele instead of Chelsea vs. Everton ever again.



Yours sincerely,



Everyone. — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 27, 2017

Chelsea 2 Everton 0.



Moral lesson; English players aint shit. https://t.co/jKhu9KWVZe — King..???? (@teddi_speaks) August 27, 2017

This is how comfortable Chelsea were against Everton pic.twitter.com/v7BjlvK7OY — Dan Soff (@Dan_Soff) August 27, 2017

Everton play well against City and poorly against Chelsea. Coincidence? Or does this show how much of a fraud Pep is? ???? — Gareth (@DierSituation) August 27, 2017