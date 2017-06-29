Twitter reacts after Chile beat Portugal in penalty shootout to seal Confederations Cup final spot
Claudio Bravo made three consecutive saves as Chile beat Portugal 3-0 in the shootout (0-0 AET)
After the match ended 0-0 after extra time, Chile beat Portugal 3-0 in the penalty shootout in the FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday night. La Roja had almost sealed the match in extra-time when both Arturo Vidal and Martin Rodriguez hit the woodwork in quick succession but it was Claudio Bravo who was their saviour in the shootout.
The Chile captain and Manchester City goalkeeper, who has been criticised for his poor shot stopping skills this season, pulled out three saves in the shootout to steer his side to the final in Saint Petersburg where they will await the winner of the other semi-final between Germany and Mexico.
Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez scored for Chile while Bravo saved kicks from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani to deny Portugal. Bravo even managed to get into Nani’s head by pointing to his right and then diving correctly to his left to save a hesitant shot from Nani.
Twitter exploded following the dramatic shootout and here are the best tweets.
