Twitter reacts after Chile beat Portugal in penalty shootout to seal Confederations Cup final spot

Claudio Bravo made three consecutive saves as Chile beat Portugal 3-0 in the shootout (0-0 AET)

by Ed Ran Tweets 29 Jun 2017, 02:17 IST

Chile skipper Claudio Bravo was the hero in the penalty shootout

After the match ended 0-0 after extra time, Chile beat Portugal 3-0 in the penalty shootout in the FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday night. La Roja had almost sealed the match in extra-time when both Arturo Vidal and Martin Rodriguez hit the woodwork in quick succession but it was Claudio Bravo who was their saviour in the shootout.

The Chile captain and Manchester City goalkeeper, who has been criticised for his poor shot stopping skills this season, pulled out three saves in the shootout to steer his side to the final in Saint Petersburg where they will await the winner of the other semi-final between Germany and Mexico.

Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez scored for Chile while Bravo saved kicks from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani to deny Portugal. Bravo even managed to get into Nani’s head by pointing to his right and then diving correctly to his left to save a hesitant shot from Nani.

Twitter exploded following the dramatic shootout and here are the best tweets.

6 - Claudio Bravo made six saves against Portugal, three of them in the penalty shoot-out. Hero. pic.twitter.com/NmKjMQ6lFO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 28, 2017

2015 Copa America

2016 Copa America

2017 Confederations Cup



Chile: the men who beat pic.twitter.com/lx0Qw1kWGv — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 28, 2017

.@C1audioBravo saves THREE to put Chile into the Confederations Cup final! Incredible! #PORCHI #mcfc — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 28, 2017

Claudio Bravo could be the hero here. pic.twitter.com/veaTfQbPIu — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 28, 2017

Chile have now reached the final in three consecutive tournaments:



Copa America 2015

Copa America 2016

Confederations Cup 2017 pic.twitter.com/bUwofMR60S — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2017

Alexis breaking their hearts since 2015...beast. pic.twitter.com/271TZiz2E2 — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) June 28, 2017

Report: Ronaldo to quit Spain as he feels let down by Florentino Perez after Portugal lost to Chile on penalties. Decision is irreversible. — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 28, 2017

Chile reach the 2017 #ConfedCup final. A CONMEBOL nation has now reached the final in 8 of the 10 #ConfedCup tournaments. @LaRoja — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 28, 2017

#ThatMomentWhen Claudio Bravo saves every single penalty taken by Portugal. pic.twitter.com/7BCr5aPueE — SPORF (@Sporf) June 28, 2017

Why isn't Ronaldo taking the first one, seriously? — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) June 28, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo must be the only player who is trolled for scoring penalties, missing penalties and now for not taking the penalty! — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) June 28, 2017