Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo double fires Serie A champions Juventus to 3-1 win over Genoa

Italian champions Juventus registered their sixth win in Serie A as they emerged victorious over Genoa by a 2-1 scoreline at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

The Bianconeri recently concluded their UEFA Champions League campaign in stunning fashion as they beat Barcelona in their own backyard by three goals to register all three points. Despite being largely frustrated by a spirited Genoa side, they managed to walk away with all three points once again.

The first half was a largely uneventful 45 minutes of football which saw Juventus have a lion's share of the ball, but they failed to make it count. Andrea Pirlo's men were stifled by a rigid home side and although they did manage to create the odd chance, the champions could not produce any meaningful sequences of play in the final third.

The second half was much more lively in comparison, seeing three goals scored on either side and a couple of disallowed ones as well. Paulo Dybala made his presence felt after his first start of the season with a superb display, grabbing his first goal of the campaign as well. The Argentine latched onto a knockdown from Weston McKennie to cut in on his left foot and smash the ball into the near post in the 57th minute.

However, they lost the lead just four minutes later after two former Juventus players Stefano Sturaro and Marco Pjaca combined to give Genoa the equalizer.

With time running out for the visitors to find a winner, Juan Cuadrado helped them back into the game after winning a spot-kick which was expertly converted by Cristiano Ronaldo to give his side the lead once again.

It was the Portuguese's 78th goal on his 100th appearance across all competitions for Juventus, and he went on to double his tally for the game minutes later with another spot-kick opportunity. Second-half substitute Alvaro Morata was tackled by Genoa keeper Mattia Perin, formerly of Juventus, resulting in a penalty which was tucked smashed into the net once again by Ronaldo to score his tenth league goal of the season.

This win fired Juventus into the top four of the table as Juve would hope to gain ground on league leaders Serie A.

Here, we take a look at the best tweets from the game.

2 - Stefano #Sturaro has scored 2 goals (out of 6 in total in the competition) vs Juventus in Serie A, his favourite target in the top italian league (only 4 apps vs the Bianconeri). Ex.#GenoaJuventus — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 13, 2020

Frustrating #Juve defending. No reason to have 2 v 1 at the back post like that.#Genoa’s first effort on goal, first on target & its 1-1



Wasted hard work taking the lead — Elio Salerno (@eliosalerno87) December 13, 2020

Stefano Sturaro scored just 2 home goals since returning to Genoa from Juventus in 2018.



Both of them against Juventus. — Michael Yokhin (@Yokhin) December 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the winning goal against Genoa last time Juventus faced them.



Here he goes again. Always here when they need him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7PUbybAfBf — HazardJnr (@Hazardjnr97) December 13, 2020

Getting mad at someone for scoring penalties is the weirdest thing. At the end of the day, Ronaldo scoring his penalties got Juventus the 3 points against Genoa and a 3-0 victory over Barcelona so they finish first in their group. Serial winner. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 13, 2020

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S PENALTY ON HIS 100TH JUVE GAME.



JUVE 2-1 GENOA.pic.twitter.com/YfHSsiEycu — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) December 13, 2020

Only 3 players in football history have scored +750 goals for club & country combined:



🇦🇹 Josef Bican 759

🇧🇷 Pelé 757

🇵🇹 Cristiano 753 pic.twitter.com/xZHnFsgcwW — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 13, 2020

400 - #CristianoRonaldo become the first player to reach 400 wins in the top-5 European League in 2000s. Lionel Messi is second in this ranking with 365 wins (Buffon third, 350). Winner.#GenoaJuve pic.twitter.com/otJ5vWuuzy — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 13, 2020

Genoa 1-3 Juventus



Juventus took a long time to break Genoa down with Paulo Dybala’s first Serie A goal of the season, then a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo penalties sealed the win pic.twitter.com/9ilYm1G8Hb — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 13, 2020

Weston McKennie: raw # for Juventus in 2-1 win vs. Genoa

90 mins

61 touches

33/39 passing (85%)

3 shots

1 assist

3 key passes

2/2 accurate long balls

7 duels won (8 lost)

4 aerials won (2 lost)

3 fouls

1 interception

1 tackle (2 attempts)

- BIG outing for the #USMNT mid — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) December 13, 2020

I know some people are gonna run their agenda’s re #Juventus getting penalties & #CR7 being Penaldo etc, but these 2 penalties are both stonewall penalties.

Asinine defending by Rovella & Pellegrini to create these situations.#GenoaJuventus — Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) December 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more league goals than 𝐀𝐍𝐘 other player in 2020.



He's now the first ever Juventus player to score 30+ goals inside a calendar year.



He turns 36 in six weeks. pic.twitter.com/mayetbu1ah — bet365 (@bet365) December 13, 2020

CR7 leads with a brace on his 100th Juventus appearance 💪



Bayer Leverkusen are now in first place with a 1 point lead over Bayern 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BfMyV2AKWo — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) December 13, 2020

💯 Juventus games in the books. 2 more goals today.



These Cristiano Ronaldo numbers speak for themselves 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jhmH8Vm5OR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2020

Most goals in club int. cups (incl ClubWorld Cup,InterCity Fairs;not preliminaries)



1.Cristiano 143

2.Messi 122

3.G.Mueller 77

3.Raul 77

3.Lewandowski 77

6.Benzema 72

7.Shevchenko 65

8.Inzaghi 64

9.Eusebio 59

9.Henry 59

11.Van Nistelrooy 58

12.Ibrahimovic 56

12.Aguero 56 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 13, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus career by numbers so far:



◉ 100 games

◉ 79 goals

◉ 17 assists

◉ 3 trophies



A ridiculous record. pic.twitter.com/RzOUDGZoCc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 13, 2020