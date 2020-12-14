Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo double fires Serie A champions Juventus to 3-1 win over Genoa

Italian champions Juventus registered their sixth win in Serie A as they emerged victorious over Genoa by a 2-1 scoreline at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.
The Bianconeri recently concluded their UEFA Champions League campaign in stunning fashion as they beat Barcelona in their own backyard by three goals to register all three points. Despite being largely frustrated by a spirited Genoa side, they managed to walk away with all three points once again.
The first half was a largely uneventful 45 minutes of football which saw Juventus have a lion's share of the ball, but they failed to make it count. Andrea Pirlo's men were stifled by a rigid home side and although they did manage to create the odd chance, the champions could not produce any meaningful sequences of play in the final third.
The second half was much more lively in comparison, seeing three goals scored on either side and a couple of disallowed ones as well. Paulo Dybala made his presence felt after his first start of the season with a superb display, grabbing his first goal of the campaign as well. The Argentine latched onto a knockdown from Weston McKennie to cut in on his left foot and smash the ball into the near post in the 57th minute.
However, they lost the lead just four minutes later after two former Juventus players Stefano Sturaro and Marco Pjaca combined to give Genoa the equalizer.
With time running out for the visitors to find a winner, Juan Cuadrado helped them back into the game after winning a spot-kick which was expertly converted by Cristiano Ronaldo to give his side the lead once again.
It was the Portuguese's 78th goal on his 100th appearance across all competitions for Juventus, and he went on to double his tally for the game minutes later with another spot-kick opportunity. Second-half substitute Alvaro Morata was tackled by Genoa keeper Mattia Perin, formerly of Juventus, resulting in a penalty which was tucked smashed into the net once again by Ronaldo to score his tenth league goal of the season.
This win fired Juventus into the top four of the table as Juve would hope to gain ground on league leaders Serie A.
