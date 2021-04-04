Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in disappointing Juventus draw against Torino

Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to the Olimpico di Torino Stadium to face Torino on Saturday, hoping to help Juventus maintain their dominance in the Derby Della Mole. The Bianconeri were looking to get back to winning ways after a humbling loss at the hands of Benevento before the international break
Juventus started the game well and took the lead through Federico Chiesa in the 13th minute. The home side, though, threatened to equalize, and their efforts eventually bore fruit in the 27th minute.
Rolando Mandragora’s venomous hit from the edge of the box was saved by Wojciech Szczesny, but Antonio Sanabria headed the rebound home to draw Torino level. The game went into the break with the score 1-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo enduring an unusually quiet first-half.
The visitor’s day then went from bad to worse within a minute of the restart. Torino took advantage of some poor defending from Juventus as Dejan Kulusevski’s back pass was picked up by Sanabria, who gave his team the lead. The Bianconeri stepped up their efforts to get back into the game and both Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo came close to scoring the equalizer. However, it was the Portuguese who scored the equalizer after getting at the end of a deflected cross.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 31st goal of the season secures a point for Juventus
The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR intervened to overrule the offside decision. It was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 31st goal of the season, which brought the Bianconeri back into the game in the 79th minute. Juventus threw the kitchen sink at the home side in the dying minutes of the game but failed to secure the winner.
The game ended in a 2-2 draw as Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal ultimately helped Juventus salvage a point. Here are the best tweets from the game.