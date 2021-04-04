Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in disappointing Juventus draw against Torino

Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to the Olimpico di Torino Stadium to face Torino on Saturday, hoping to help Juventus maintain their dominance in the Derby Della Mole. The Bianconeri were looking to get back to winning ways after a humbling loss at the hands of Benevento before the international break

Juventus started the game well and took the lead through Federico Chiesa in the 13th minute. The home side, though, threatened to equalize, and their efforts eventually bore fruit in the 27th minute.

Rolando Mandragora’s venomous hit from the edge of the box was saved by Wojciech Szczesny, but Antonio Sanabria headed the rebound home to draw Torino level. The game went into the break with the score 1-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo enduring an unusually quiet first-half.

The visitor’s day then went from bad to worse within a minute of the restart. Torino took advantage of some poor defending from Juventus as Dejan Kulusevski’s back pass was picked up by Sanabria, who gave his team the lead. The Bianconeri stepped up their efforts to get back into the game and both Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo came close to scoring the equalizer. However, it was the Portuguese who scored the equalizer after getting at the end of a deflected cross.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 31st goal of the season secures a point for Juventus

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR intervened to overrule the offside decision. It was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 31st goal of the season, which brought the Bianconeri back into the game in the 79th minute. Juventus threw the kitchen sink at the home side in the dying minutes of the game but failed to secure the winner.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw as Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal ultimately helped Juventus salvage a point. Here are the best tweets from the game.

Juventus would have 16 less points and be ranked 10th in the Serie A if it wasn't for Cristiano Ronaldo's game winning goal contributions this season. pic.twitter.com/ViHL13fSgq — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 3, 2021

Juventus tie to 17th place Torino 🤯



They only have one win in their last five road games 😬 pic.twitter.com/c5Zq5H8p95 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's 24th Serie A goal of the season earns Juve a point in the Turin derby 💪 pic.twitter.com/FjTnUdeCVI — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 3, 2021

Juventus has 56 points in the league this season and Cristiano Ronaldo has directly contributed to winning them 16 points (28.5%).



36 years of age doing almost 30% of the work for his club, but I'm supposed to believe he's the problem. pic.twitter.com/cRaHwfbbhh — ᴀ. (@GreatWhiteNueve) April 3, 2021

🇮🇹 Juventus Serie A win rate by season



🗓️ 17/18: 78.9%

🗓️ 18/19: 73.7%

🗓️ 19/20: 68.4%

🗓️ 20/21: 57.1%



👀 More dropped points by the Serie A champions in this evening's Turin Derby, which ends 2-2 pic.twitter.com/MhkuQ1CdA0 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Serie A goals than any other player since he made his debut in the competition (76).



No other Juventus player has scored more than 20 in that time. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3oFk3g3EQg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2021

Juventus players in the Serie A Top Scorers list ⚽️



1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 24 Goals

.

.

.

28. Chiesa - 8 Goals

29. Morata - 7 Goals

.

.

.

66. Mckennie - 4 Goals



No help. pic.twitter.com/XapfnZdPTH — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) April 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed to 48% of Juventus goals in Serie A 2020/21.



And yet they say he is the problem at Juve 😤 pic.twitter.com/lx3Oey93fr — J. (@TotalKroos) April 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has been incredible for Juventus - on and off the pitch, but the reality is now clear, if it already wasn’t. CR7 will not win a Champions League with this current squad, and this squad cannot commence a rebuild by paying one player €30+ million. pic.twitter.com/4MjCBSAse7 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) April 3, 2021

🔥@Cristiano saves a point for @JuventusFC



🎯That's now 24 goals in 25 games for Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/TIgxBGu21y — SPORF (@Sporf) April 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo saving Juventus once again... — Jerry (@CristianoStyle7) April 3, 2021

Most G/A in Serie A 20/21 ⚽️🅰️



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo- 27 (26 apps)

🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku- 27 (25 apps)

🇨🇴 Muriel- 25 (27 apps)

🇦🇷 Lautaro- 19 (27 apps)

🇸🇪 Ibrahimovic- 16 (16 games)



Imagine producing the output Ronaldo is with a team like Juventus. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/YexwStyj6h — Kaz ☄ (@cronaldoogoat) April 3, 2021

The points are shared between Torino and Juventus ⚫️⚪️



Serie A standings:



1️⃣ Inter 65 pts

2️⃣ AC Milan 60 pts

3️⃣ Atalanta 58 pts

4️⃣ Juventus 56 pts

5️⃣ Napoli 56 pts pic.twitter.com/Qfif1FeFcH — Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A this season:



24 goals in 25 games ⚽️



Lionel Messi in La Liga this season:



23 goals in 26 games ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EYNXAXy7VB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 3, 2021

I don’t want to pile on when it comes to Pirlo. He’s the tip of this horrifying, Titanic sinking iceberg.



Nonetheless - Juve might not make top 4 with him and for a club that owned Ronaldo, it cannot be a reality. So what happens now? — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) April 3, 2021

Ronaldo has never finished lower than 3rd in his entire club career 🥉



Juventus are 4th, level on points with Napoli 👀 pic.twitter.com/qQmvwym4S6 — Sport360° (@Sport360) April 3, 2021

Pirlo has to go tonight. Juventus are massively risking top 4 if they keep him



1 point from 2 relegation strugglers. Napoli & Atalanta next. Too much of a risk to keep Pirlo. Would take years to recover from missing top 4 #TORJUV — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) April 3, 2021

Because when there’s no one who can play the ball or a one two in the attacking third then no opposing defender can be taken out of position to create gaps.



Juve need a player who can sew the play in the final third. They need creators and not just players who strike. https://t.co/d7578N1BAn — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) April 3, 2021