Twitter reacts as EPL star Granit Xhaka completes 4 years at Arsenal

Xhaka is a common topic of debate among Arsenal fans

Social media erupted with comments and observations as Arsenal's official twitter handle extended its wishes to EPL midfielder Granit Xhaka for spending 4 years at the club.

EPL club Arsenal officially announced Granit Xhaka's signature on this day in 2016 and his 4 years at the club have seen a fair share of interesting incidents.

On this day in 2016, Arsenal completed the signing of Granit Xhaka.



Rate his time at the Emirates out of 10... pic.twitter.com/kQkJYY4fTL — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) May 25, 2020

Xhaka has scored 11 goals so far at Arsenal and most of them have been stunning long-rangers scored with his wand of a left foot. The Swiss international's first few seasons saw him earn plaudits from Arsenal fans as the EPL was made to bear witness to Xhaka's regular screamers.

Twitter was more than happy to commemorate some of his best goals exactly four years after he joined the EPL club.

On this day in 2016 Arsenal signed Granit Xhaka. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/TM1irj3zAl — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) May 25, 2020

Granit Xhaka joined 4 years ago today and even though he gets a lot of hate, he is a crucial member in the squad, criminally underrated pic.twitter.com/QxoEE9gNQQ — AFC_J1(on loan at leverkusen) (@REISSZN) May 25, 2020

4 years ago today in 2016 we signed Granit Xhaka, it’s been a time of ups and downs for him at the club but he is the greatest midfielder the EPL has ever seen pic.twitter.com/mOuPC3sjRV — Quincy (@QuincyArsenal) May 25, 2020

While claiming that Xhaka is the best midfielder in EPL history is probably taking it a bit too far, the former Arsenal captain has enjoyed some good times in the EPL.

Xhaka's 4-year stint with Arsenal in the EPL draws bittersweet reactions from fans

Granit Xhaka is not necessarily the most popular player in London

Granit Xhaka has been involved in his fair share of controversy in the EPL. The Arsenal midfielder was often deployed as a defensive pivot under former manager Unai Emery and the role did his abilities no favours. Xhaka became increasingly known for his rash tackles and struggled to adapt to Unai Emery's system.

No. Xhaka is the most limited midfielder I've ever seen at Arsenal.



Has been poor for 4 years now (no top4 anymore since he's joined). But for some reasons pple think Arsenal should continue with him... — Max Power (@MaxPower_Afc) May 22, 2020

Xhaka never been dropped in 3 years

Arsenal haven't made top 4 in 3 years



🤔🤔 https://t.co/cO4tyP3lc6 — #NoMasChenko (@IH1525) August 28, 2019

https://t.co/UWTpu6Ni2q Liability, Captain, Scapegoat: 4 years of Granit Xhaka — The Clock End (@TheClockEnd2) May 25, 2020

The former Arsenal captain did himself no favours by alienating the fanbase in 2019. Xhaka reacted poorly to the fans after being substituted off the pitch by Unai Emery in an EPL fixture against Crystal Palace. The then-captain of Arsenal was accused of being disrespectful to the fans and disgracing the club's shirt.

Xhaka was removed as Arsenal captain's and was left out of the squad by Unai Emery for several EPL fixtures. The Spanish coach also requested Xhaka to apologise to the fans and admit his wrongdoing. Xhaka held the captaincy for only a month before the incident.

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has released an emotional statement after his angry confrontation with fans on Sunday.



In full: https://t.co/d3m4mTxd62#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/fcDNkwgMBc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 31, 2019

The Swiss midfielder continues to divide Arsenal's fanbase despite his attempts to appease his critics in the recent past.

Alan Shearer on Xhaka controversy:



The longer he leaves it, the bigger a mistake the incident will turn out to be



It will be toxic at Arsenal if Emery picks him again and the player needs to come out and apologise sharpish to the fans. pic.twitter.com/N61CqY35lC — ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) October 29, 2019

'My captain' and 'love this man' - These Arsenal fans LOVE what star said after Xhaka controversy... #AFC https://t.co/Qp6iFczcXY — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 29, 2019

EPL legend and former Arsenal player Ian Wright also criticised Xhaka for the angry and unwarranted gesture.

Wright on Xhaka: "I dont like any players getting booed. But this is the captain. They're frustrated he's not run off. He's now goading them. We're talking about fans that have watched him in the 4 years he's been there have a handful of good games & he's treating them like that" pic.twitter.com/KQeUF32XUy — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) October 28, 2019

Several fans were pleased, nevertheless, that Xhaka has stayed at the club for 4 years. Many expected the midfielder to leave the club after the incident. Instead, Xhaka has done fairly well under new coach Mikel Arteta and continues to make progress as a player and a leader.

Since his arrival, Granit Xhaka has finished in the top 3 all 4 eligible years as a Gunner in tackles won. In 2 of those years, he finished first, including this year. Workhorse 💪 https://t.co/rQOQApRW6Y — ً (@afcprimmm) March 21, 2020