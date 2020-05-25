Twitter reacts as EPL star Granit Xhaka completes 4 years at Arsenal
- Arsenal fans took to social media to congratulate EPL midfielder Granit Xhaka for completing four years at the club.
- The former Arsenal captain is a controversial figure and continues to divide opinion among the fanbase.
Social media erupted with comments and observations as Arsenal's official twitter handle extended its wishes to EPL midfielder Granit Xhaka for spending 4 years at the club.
EPL club Arsenal officially announced Granit Xhaka's signature on this day in 2016 and his 4 years at the club have seen a fair share of interesting incidents.
Xhaka has scored 11 goals so far at Arsenal and most of them have been stunning long-rangers scored with his wand of a left foot. The Swiss international's first few seasons saw him earn plaudits from Arsenal fans as the EPL was made to bear witness to Xhaka's regular screamers.
Twitter was more than happy to commemorate some of his best goals exactly four years after he joined the EPL club.
While claiming that Xhaka is the best midfielder in EPL history is probably taking it a bit too far, the former Arsenal captain has enjoyed some good times in the EPL.
Xhaka's 4-year stint with Arsenal in the EPL draws bittersweet reactions from fans
Granit Xhaka has been involved in his fair share of controversy in the EPL. The Arsenal midfielder was often deployed as a defensive pivot under former manager Unai Emery and the role did his abilities no favours. Xhaka became increasingly known for his rash tackles and struggled to adapt to Unai Emery's system.
The former Arsenal captain did himself no favours by alienating the fanbase in 2019. Xhaka reacted poorly to the fans after being substituted off the pitch by Unai Emery in an EPL fixture against Crystal Palace. The then-captain of Arsenal was accused of being disrespectful to the fans and disgracing the club's shirt.
Xhaka was removed as Arsenal captain's and was left out of the squad by Unai Emery for several EPL fixtures. The Spanish coach also requested Xhaka to apologise to the fans and admit his wrongdoing. Xhaka held the captaincy for only a month before the incident.
The Swiss midfielder continues to divide Arsenal's fanbase despite his attempts to appease his critics in the recent past.
EPL legend and former Arsenal player Ian Wright also criticised Xhaka for the angry and unwarranted gesture.
Several fans were pleased, nevertheless, that Xhaka has stayed at the club for 4 years. Many expected the midfielder to leave the club after the incident. Instead, Xhaka has done fairly well under new coach Mikel Arteta and continues to make progress as a player and a leader.