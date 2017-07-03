Twitter reacts after Germany beat Chile to win the Confederations Cup

Germany beat Chile 1-0 to win the title for the first time in history

by Ed Ran Tweets 03 Jul 2017, 01:40 IST

Germany beat Chile in the final to win the Confederations Cup

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final lived up to expectations and it was World Cup champions Germany who came out on top with a 1-0 win over Chile to win the trophy for the first time in history. A thrilling encounter in St Petersburg saw Die Mannschaft win thanks to a goal from Lars Stindl in the first half.

It was an uncharacteristic error from the Chilean defence which allowed Timo Werner to nick the ball off Marcelo Diaz. As Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo looked to block a shot on goal, Werner squared the ball to Stindl who had ample time to tap the ball in into an empty net.

Although Chile dominated large parts of the game, it was Germany who held their nerve as Marc-Andre ter Stegen even saved an Alexis Sanchez free-kick in stoppage time to deny Chie a third consecutive international trophy in three years following their two Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016.

Claudio Bravo took home the Golden Glove while Germans Werner and Julian Draxler won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball respectively.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result.

Germany did this without Neuer, Hummels, Boateng, Reus, Müller, Gündogan, Höwedes, Khedira, Kroos, Weigl, Özil, Gomez, Götze #ConfedCup — Cristian Nyari (@Cnyari) July 2, 2017

The last time Germany lost a competitive match in which they scored the opening goal was at EURO 2004 v Czech Republic (2-1) #CHIGER — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 2, 2017

The VAR system will now review the entire tournament before Germany can lift the trophy, just a sec — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) July 2, 2017

Oh for crying out loud, Germany. It's becoming boring now. #ConfederationsCup2017 winners. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2017

Germany wins the Confed Cup with no players over 30. — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) July 2, 2017

How great is that? — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) July 2, 2017

Germany



World Cup Champions

European U21 Champions

Confederations Cup Champions

Womens Euro Champions



pic.twitter.com/uVjpiq3cWF — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 2, 2017

Mustafi consoling Alexis: "Don't worry mate, just been told that Lacazette is a done deal". pic.twitter.com/rLj2sb5Jv0 — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) July 2, 2017

Joachim Löw's record in competitive fixtures as Germany manager:



94 games

74 wins

11 draws

9 defeats

254 goals

69 conceded



78.7% win rate. pic.twitter.com/wxdREy7FKI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2017

Death. Taxes. Germany winning international competitions. — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) July 2, 2017

Translation: Superb performance, guys!