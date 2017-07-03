Twitter reacts after Germany beat Chile to win the Confederations Cup
Germany beat Chile 1-0 to win the title for the first time in history
The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final lived up to expectations and it was World Cup champions Germany who came out on top with a 1-0 win over Chile to win the trophy for the first time in history. A thrilling encounter in St Petersburg saw Die Mannschaft win thanks to a goal from Lars Stindl in the first half.
It was an uncharacteristic error from the Chilean defence which allowed Timo Werner to nick the ball off Marcelo Diaz. As Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo looked to block a shot on goal, Werner squared the ball to Stindl who had ample time to tap the ball in into an empty net.
Although Chile dominated large parts of the game, it was Germany who held their nerve as Marc-Andre ter Stegen even saved an Alexis Sanchez free-kick in stoppage time to deny Chie a third consecutive international trophy in three years following their two Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016.
Claudio Bravo took home the Golden Glove while Germans Werner and Julian Draxler won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball respectively.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result.
Translation: Superb performance, guys!