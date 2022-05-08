Twitter reacts as Jordi Alba scores stoppage-time winner to help Barcelona seal 2-1 win over Real Betis

Twitter erupted with excitement from many Barcelona fans after the Blaugrana managed a last-gasp win against Real Betis to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

What was originally a hard-fough game turned into a dramatic, lively affair in the late minutes, as three goals flowed in during the second half, edging right into stoppage time.

The first half saw Xavi Hernandez and his men struggle consistently to break the deadlock, as Real Betis held on firmly within their third. Barcelona also had to be wary about counter-attacking play, as the hosts had no issues driving forward from deep in search of the opening goal.

While the Blaugrana linked up in the midfield and patiently sought out chinks in their opponents' armor, Betis threatened them with direct gameplay.

Important saves were made, as both defenses struggled to close tactical gaps, and that led to a goaless draw.

Barcelona and Real Betis turned up the heat in the second half

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati was brought on to add width to the visitors' attacking energy, and his impact was immediate. With his second touch of the game, Fati scored a brilliant goal into the bottom-corner, after receiving an accurate cross from Jordi Alba on the edge of the area.

Real Betis had no intentions of watching the visitors take the game away, and they struck back almost immediately. In the 79th minute, just three minutes after Fati's goal, the Blaugrana conceded the equalizer.

It was former Barca star Marc Batra who did the damage, latching onto a well-taken freekick from Nabil Fekir and powering a header home. While it started to seem like both sides would have to make do with a point apiece, Jordi Alba rose to the occasion to put the Blaugrana ahead.

Four minutes into injury time, a cross from Dani Alves was met by the legendary Barca left-back who, without uncertainty, smashed a stunning volley past substitute goalkeeper Rui Silva.

It was a stunning way to finish the game, which has cemented Barca's place in top-four, as well as securing continental football for Xavi's men next season.

Here is a selection of tweets reacting to Barcelona's late win against Betis on the night:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Dani Alves assisting Jordi Alba in 2022, timeless 🤝 Dani Alves assisting Jordi Alba in 2022, timeless 🤝 https://t.co/yhdNd5oc2e

AF10 @_Fatiszn 13 out of Ansu Fati's 19 goals for Barça have come in under 20 minutes after he entered the pitch 13 out of Ansu Fati's 19 goals for Barça have come in under 20 minutes after he entered the pitch 💎 https://t.co/ppHz543tZh

Jamiu_brn🌚 @jamobrna TalkFCB © @talkfcb_



It’s only a question of fitness There’s not even any question that Ansu Fati is our best forward when fit. He is simply at another level entirely, you feel it when he comes on, he has a different presence about him.It’s only a question of fitness There’s not even any question that Ansu Fati is our best forward when fit. He is simply at another level entirely, you feel it when he comes on, he has a different presence about him.It’s only a question of fitness 🙏 https://t.co/3U0XZpvD4L Last season before Messi picked up,he scored over 70% of our first 4-5 games. He's our best forward no cap. twitter.com/talkfcb_/statu… Last season before Messi picked up,he scored over 70% of our first 4-5 games. He's our best forward no cap. twitter.com/talkfcb_/statu…

adil @Barca19stats The last time Betis kept a clean sheet at home vs Barcelona, Gavi and Fati weren't born yet. The last time Betis kept a clean sheet at home vs Barcelona, Gavi and Fati weren't born yet. https://t.co/DnRG1hyVXS

Natty RéignTV @NattyReignTV For a moment I was not happy with this slide from Ansu Fati. I thought he was gonna injure himself again For a moment I was not happy with this slide from Ansu Fati. I thought he was gonna injure himself again 😅💙❤️ https://t.co/COcpPGlLiP

Junayed Ahamed @Juna_eid

Now we have qualified for the UCL.

#RealBetisBarça Jordi Albaaaaaaa's 94th minute's goal won the game for ussss.Now we have qualified for the UCL. Jordi Albaaaaaaa's 94th minute's goal won the game for ussss.❤️Now we have qualified for the UCL.#RealBetisBarça https://t.co/OZvMLrndTX

Usman 🏆 @FCBKhan6144 @BarcaUniversal Eric and Araujo low key have a good CB partnership. @BarcaUniversal Eric and Araujo low key have a good CB partnership.

K.Shah  @kshitijshah23 @FCBarcelona



ANSU FATI IS THE BEST YOUNGSTERRR IN THE WORLD! @ANSUFATI Say it with meANSU FATI IS THE BEST YOUNGSTERRR IN THE WORLD! @FCBarcelona @ANSUFATI Say it with meANSU FATI IS THE BEST YOUNGSTERRR IN THE WORLD!

Gekyume🐍 @viperTek_ .. Hope he stays fit throughout next season in the making .. There’s something about this kid.. Hope he stays fit throughout next season #ansufati in the making.. There’s something about this kid 😈.. Hope he stays fit throughout next season #ansufati A 🐐 in the making 🔟.. https://t.co/5FLxZ3qCQV

` @_ThisWont FC Barcelona if they had never bought Gerard Piqué FC Barcelona if they had never bought Gerard Piqué https://t.co/fDCRDoyeJr

Eliot @eliotgrantt Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 🟨: Sergio Busquets will be suspended for Tuesday's match against Celta Vigo due to accumulation of yellow cards.



• Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig and Gavi are the only midfielders available. Gavi also had some muscular discomfort today due to which he was subbed off. 🟨: Sergio Busquets will be suspended for Tuesday's match against Celta Vigo due to accumulation of yellow cards.• Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig and Gavi are the only midfielders available. Gavi also had some muscular discomfort today due to which he was subbed off. Glad we’ve qualified for UCL already twitter.com/barca_buzz/sta… Glad we’ve qualified for UCL already twitter.com/barca_buzz/sta…

Barça News 42 @57_barca Barcelona will be back in the Champions League next season. Barcelona will be back in the Champions League next season.

total Barça @totalBarca Alba. After such a horrible match he does this. 1-2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Alba. After such a horrible match he does this. 1-2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Bille @Bilaal10 @FCBarcelona Pedri x Ansu is going to be a different gravy, Ansu on for 20 minutes and brings so much life and danger to the attack @FCBarcelona Pedri x Ansu is going to be a different gravy, Ansu on for 20 minutes and brings so much life and danger to the attack

Mr Barca @itsmeAgainok9 @FCBarcelona I miss him so so so much I feel so happy and I really enjoy seeing him play pure talent @FCBarcelona I miss him so so so much I feel so happy and I really enjoy seeing him play pure talent 💖 https://t.co/rzO2AH77TJ

BFazer @BFazerH_ @talkfcb_ Everything Fati does feels almost written before hand, his quality is destiny. I hope he stays fit for many years not because I want Barca to slay but because he is an amazing player to watch in general @talkfcb_ Everything Fati does feels almost written before hand, his quality is destiny. I hope he stays fit for many years not because I want Barca to slay but because he is an amazing player to watch in general

. @a3avd_ No way Madrid fans spent their Saturday night watching Barcelona hoping we would lose only for us to win in the last second No way Madrid fans spent their Saturday night watching Barcelona hoping we would lose only for us to win in the last second😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Zidandinho94 @zidandinho94

Hopefully this guy along with Pedri,Gavi,Ferran and Araujo will be the face of our club for the next decade. @talkfcb_ We need to take care of him.Hopefully this guy along with Pedri,Gavi,Ferran and Araujo will be the face of our club for the next decade. @talkfcb_ We need to take care of him.Hopefully this guy along with Pedri,Gavi,Ferran and Araujo will be the face of our club for the next decade.

