Twitter reacts as Jordi Alba scores stoppage-time winner to help Barcelona seal 2-1 win over Real Betis

Twitter erupted with excitement from many Barcelona fans after the Blaugrana managed a last-gasp win against Real Betis to secure Champions League qualification for next season.
What was originally a hard-fough game turned into a dramatic, lively affair in the late minutes, as three goals flowed in during the second half, edging right into stoppage time.
The first half saw Xavi Hernandez and his men struggle consistently to break the deadlock, as Real Betis held on firmly within their third. Barcelona also had to be wary about counter-attacking play, as the hosts had no issues driving forward from deep in search of the opening goal.
While the Blaugrana linked up in the midfield and patiently sought out chinks in their opponents' armor, Betis threatened them with direct gameplay.
Important saves were made, as both defenses struggled to close tactical gaps, and that led to a goaless draw.
Barcelona and Real Betis turned up the heat in the second half
Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati was brought on to add width to the visitors' attacking energy, and his impact was immediate. With his second touch of the game, Fati scored a brilliant goal into the bottom-corner, after receiving an accurate cross from Jordi Alba on the edge of the area.
Real Betis had no intentions of watching the visitors take the game away, and they struck back almost immediately. In the 79th minute, just three minutes after Fati's goal, the Blaugrana conceded the equalizer.
It was former Barca star Marc Batra who did the damage, latching onto a well-taken freekick from Nabil Fekir and powering a header home. While it started to seem like both sides would have to make do with a point apiece, Jordi Alba rose to the occasion to put the Blaugrana ahead.
Four minutes into injury time, a cross from Dani Alves was met by the legendary Barca left-back who, without uncertainty, smashed a stunning volley past substitute goalkeeper Rui Silva.
It was a stunning way to finish the game, which has cemented Barca's place in top-four, as well as securing continental football for Xavi's men next season.
