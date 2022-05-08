×
Twitter reacts as Jordi Alba scores stoppage-time winner to help Barcelona seal 2-1 win over Real Betis

Nnanna Mba
Modified May 08, 2022 04:11 AM IST
Twitter erupted with excitement from many Barcelona fans after the Blaugrana managed a last-gasp win against Real Betis to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

What was originally a hard-fough game turned into a dramatic, lively affair in the late minutes, as three goals flowed in during the second half, edging right into stoppage time.

The first half saw Xavi Hernandez and his men struggle consistently to break the deadlock, as Real Betis held on firmly within their third. Barcelona also had to be wary about counter-attacking play, as the hosts had no issues driving forward from deep in search of the opening goal.

While the Blaugrana linked up in the midfield and patiently sought out chinks in their opponents' armor, Betis threatened them with direct gameplay.

Important saves were made, as both defenses struggled to close tactical gaps, and that led to a goaless draw.

Barcelona and Real Betis turned up the heat in the second half

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati was brought on to add width to the visitors' attacking energy, and his impact was immediate. With his second touch of the game, Fati scored a brilliant goal into the bottom-corner, after receiving an accurate cross from Jordi Alba on the edge of the area.

Real Betis had no intentions of watching the visitors take the game away, and they struck back almost immediately. In the 79th minute, just three minutes after Fati's goal, the Blaugrana conceded the equalizer.

It was former Barca star Marc Batra who did the damage, latching onto a well-taken freekick from Nabil Fekir and powering a header home. While it started to seem like both sides would have to make do with a point apiece, Jordi Alba rose to the occasion to put the Blaugrana ahead.

Four minutes into injury time, a cross from Dani Alves was met by the legendary Barca left-back who, without uncertainty, smashed a stunning volley past substitute goalkeeper Rui Silva.

It was a stunning way to finish the game, which has cemented Barca's place in top-four, as well as securing continental football for Xavi's men next season.

Here is a selection of tweets reacting to Barcelona's late win against Betis on the night:

Dani Alves assisting Jordi Alba in 2022, timeless 🤝 https://t.co/yhdNd5oc2e
13 out of Ansu Fati's 19 goals for Barça have come in under 20 minutes after he entered the pitch 💎 https://t.co/ppHz543tZh
Last season before Messi picked up,he scored over 70% of our first 4-5 games. He's our best forward no cap. twitter.com/talkfcb_/statu…
He just knows how to score twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/…
The last time Betis kept a clean sheet at home vs Barcelona, Gavi and Fati weren't born yet. https://t.co/DnRG1hyVXS
Best LB for the last decade twitter.com/jotajordi13/st…
BEST FULL BACK DUO OF THE 10's AND MAYBE EVEN OF THE 21TH CENTURY twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/…
For a moment I was not happy with this slide from Ansu Fati. I thought he was gonna injure himself again 😅💙❤️ https://t.co/COcpPGlLiP
Jordi Albaaaaaaa's 94th minute's goal won the game for ussss.❤️Now we have qualified for the UCL.#RealBetisBarça https://t.co/OZvMLrndTX
@BarcaUniversal Eric and Araujo low key have a good CB partnership.
@FCBarcelona @ANSUFATI Say it with meANSU FATI IS THE BEST YOUNGSTERRR IN THE WORLD!
There’s something about this kid 😈.. Hope he stays fit throughout next season #ansufati A 🐐 in the making 🔟.. https://t.co/5FLxZ3qCQV
FC Barcelona if they had never bought Gerard Piqué https://t.co/fDCRDoyeJr
Glad we’ve qualified for UCL already twitter.com/barca_buzz/sta…
WHAT A FINISH!!!!!!!!!!!!!#BetisBarça https://t.co/bjEyqrhExP
Barcelona will be back in the Champions League next season.
Alba. After such a horrible match he does this. 1-2!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@FCBarcelona Ansu was born to score goals
@FCBarcelona Pedri x Ansu is going to be a different gravy, Ansu on for 20 minutes and brings so much life and danger to the attack
@FCBarcelona I miss him so so so much I feel so happy and I really enjoy seeing him play pure talent 💖 https://t.co/rzO2AH77TJ
@talkfcb_ Everything Fati does feels almost written before hand, his quality is destiny. I hope he stays fit for many years not because I want Barca to slay but because he is an amazing player to watch in general
No way Madrid fans spent their Saturday night watching Barcelona hoping we would lose only for us to win in the last second😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
@talkfcb_ whenever Ansu plays https://t.co/SgL1iyDJ51
@talkfcb_ Ferran will surprise many next season
@talkfcb_ We need to take care of him.Hopefully this guy along with Pedri,Gavi,Ferran and Araujo will be the face of our club for the next decade.

