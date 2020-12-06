Create
Twitter reacts as Juventus come back from behind to secure massive 2-1 win over Torino

Weston McKennie became the first ever American to score in Serie A for Juventus
Shaurya Vineet
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 06 Dec 2020, 01:16 IST
News
Juventus came back from behind to secure a massive 2-1 win over Torino in the Derby della Mole on Saturday. The victory helped Juventus reduce the gap to leaders AC Milan, with the two clubs now separated by a mere three points.

On the other end of the table, the away side currently find themselves languishing at 18th in the league table. Nicolas Nkoulou opened the scoring for the away side in first 10 minutes.

Andrea Pirlo's side looked to have equalized in the early part of the second half, only for Juan Cuadrado's effort to be ruled out for offside. The home side finally equalized in the 77th minute through Weston McKennie, who nodded home Juan Cuadrado's cross.

The Old Lady scored the winner through Leonardo Bonucci, who headed home in the dying minutes of the game, once again from a Cuadrado cross. The win helped Juventus climb to second in the league table in Serie A to put pressure on AC Milan.

However, the win didn't come without drama for the home side. Substitute goalkeeper Carlos Pinsoglio being given his marching orders in the fourth minute of extra time for celebrating the winner.

Before the start of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was felicitated for reaching a landmark 750 career goals. Unfortunately, he couldn't celebrate the milestone with another strike, as he lined up alongside Paulo Dybala up front.

The best tweets from Juventus' win

What a day to score your first goal for the club!

Juventus were struggling in the first half, but somehow secured an important win!

They went on to lose the game... again!

A captain leading from the front!

Cuadrado's goal was ruled out for an offside by Bonucci!

He didn't get on the scoresheet, but he did have his time in the spotlight!

Oops!

Did Juventus deserve the three points on Saturday? Sound off in the comments.

Published 06 Dec 2020, 01:16 IST
Serie A 2020-21 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Leonardo Bonucci Twitter Reactions
