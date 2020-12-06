Twitter reacts as Juventus come back from behind to secure massive 2-1 win over Torino

Juventus came back from behind to secure a massive 2-1 win over Torino in the Derby della Mole on Saturday. The victory helped Juventus reduce the gap to leaders AC Milan, with the two clubs now separated by a mere three points.

On the other end of the table, the away side currently find themselves languishing at 18th in the league table. Nicolas Nkoulou opened the scoring for the away side in first 10 minutes.

Andrea Pirlo's side looked to have equalized in the early part of the second half, only for Juan Cuadrado's effort to be ruled out for offside. The home side finally equalized in the 77th minute through Weston McKennie, who nodded home Juan Cuadrado's cross.

The Old Lady scored the winner through Leonardo Bonucci, who headed home in the dying minutes of the game, once again from a Cuadrado cross. The win helped Juventus climb to second in the league table in Serie A to put pressure on AC Milan.

However, the win didn't come without drama for the home side. Substitute goalkeeper Carlos Pinsoglio being given his marching orders in the fourth minute of extra time for celebrating the winner.

Before the start of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo was felicitated for reaching a landmark 750 career goals. Unfortunately, he couldn't celebrate the milestone with another strike, as he lined up alongside Paulo Dybala up front.

The best tweets from Juventus' win

What a day to score your first goal for the club!

The Derby della Mole becomes the Derby della McKennie! Weston Mckennie with a header to equalize the game for Juventus... 1-1 in the 78th minute. #USMNT — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) December 5, 2020

Weston McKennie equalizes for Juventus! — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) December 5, 2020

Cuadrado perfect assist to McKennie, who makes a big impact off the bench with his first Serie A goal- the American definitely looks like he’s trying harder than most of his teammates — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 5, 2020

Weston McKennie becomes the first American to score for Juventus ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/7Qh7xwIM8Z — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 5, 2020

Weston McKennie is the first ever American player to score for Juventus in Serie A.



What a moment. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mzuztbl5Pd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

Juventus were struggling in the first half, but somehow secured an important win!

Torino finding their way into the final third with so much ease.



This simply isn't working from Juventus. More than a few players seem to have no idea where they're supposed to be tactically — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) December 5, 2020

They went on to lose the game... again!

Torino throw another lead away. 16 points wasted from winning positions before today… 10 minutes left — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) December 5, 2020

A captain leading from the front!

Juve complete the derby turnaround! 😱



Bonucci with a captain's header for what will almost surely be a dramatic late winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/vbesZC0sN6 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 5, 2020

Cuadrado's goal was ruled out for an offside by Bonucci!

VAR TAKES IT BACK.



Bonucci interferes. In Sirigu's line of vision https://t.co/OyKQiw1Aer — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) December 5, 2020

He didn't get on the scoresheet, but he did have his time in the spotlight!

🙌 @Cristiano is presented with a @JuventusFC shirt to mark his 750th career goal! pic.twitter.com/Qn6MCCG2ff — SPORF (@Sporf) December 5, 2020

Ronaldo was presented with a special jersey to celebrate his 750th career goal and Serie A’s MVP award for November 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tfazcsXNg5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 5, 2020

Oops!

Bonucci with the winner. One of his boys is a big Torino fan. Loves Belotti… Should be some fun father-son time tomorrow — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) December 5, 2020

