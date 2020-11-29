Twitter explodes as Juventus drop points in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence

Juventus dropped yet more points in Serie A after a 1-1 away draw against Benevento. Andrea Pirlo rested Cristiano Ronaldo for this game but found his side lacking a collective cutting edge, as they were unable to create any kind of consistent pressure on the Benevento goal.

This was the first meeting between Andrea Pirlo and Filippo Inzaghi as managers, and for most of the game, it did seem like it was the latter who had the better of his former AC Milan teammate.

Benevento did show signs of things to come during the game, as they had the first real chance when Gianluca Lapadula headed over from a corner.

But Juventus took the lead soon after with a superb goal, that was set up by Federico Chiesa and taken superbly by Alvaro Morata. Chiesa played a long searching cross-field pass towards the left flank, and Morata took over really well from there. He dribbled past a man easily and then found the corner unerringly with his finish.

Paulo Dybala also had a great chance to make it 2-0 soon after, when he was set up by Morata. But the Argentine put his curler wide.

Despite Juventus having the better chances for the remainder of the first half, Benevento fashioned their own chances on the break and called Wojciech Szczesny into action.

They eventually found their goal, when Arthur’s poor clearance went straight to Gaetano Letizia, who found the bottom corner with an excellent volley.

Juventus struggle to sustain attacking momentum without Ronaldo

In the second half as well, Juventus were not particularly monopolising the game territorially, even though they did have the majority of the ball.

Advertisement

Juventus were being troubled on the counter-attack though, as Benevento constantly found themselves in situations with the numerical advantage on the break, but couldn't make the most of those.

Dybala had a great chance to win the game right at the end but was denied by the Benevento 'keeper Lorenzo Montipo, after he was set up by Federico Bernardeschi assist.

Alvaro Morata was sent off after the final whistle, for making his displeasure clear to the referees, after the Spaniard cut a frustrated figure for being denied penalties in the game.

Juventus are now three points behind early Serie A leaders AC Milan, having played a game more than the Rossoneri, and there is plenty of thinking for Pirlo to do.

Here's how Twitter reacted to this match and performance from Juventus.

Benevento and Juventus meet each other in Serie A.



Time to appreciate the managers in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/FwKtvQ8vai — bet365 (@bet365) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Juventus play today But Ronaldo is being rested pic.twitter.com/UTlvtOQXRR — Goal (@goal) November 28, 2020

Last time Juventus faced Benevento, Paulo Dybala scored a hat-tricks. Today he leads the front-line alongside Àlvaro Morata. — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 28, 2020

Juventus and Benevento stopped their game after 10 minutes to pay tribute to Diego Maradona 👏 pic.twitter.com/185DkLFdF0 — Goal (@goal) November 28, 2020

48% - Alvaro Morata has been involved in 48% of the goals scored by Juventus this season (8 goals and 3 assists: 11 out of 23 total goals by the Bianconeri in all competitions). Integration.#BeneventoJuve pic.twitter.com/tSTalM8I2O — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Benevento's Gaetano Letizia, who is from Naples, dedicated his equaliser against Juventus to Maradona pic.twitter.com/4qU88qBjC2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 28, 2020

A team like Juventus should never struggle against Benevento. Its painful to watch this Juve. — Derricko Mystikalo (@DeeMystikal) November 28, 2020

Ten minutes to go and Benevento have planned this game to perfection. Frustrating Juventus, making tactical fouls and have been so well organised. Juventus don't really seem to have a plan it's scrappy and all over the place no real cohesion in them team at all tonight. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) November 28, 2020

You're watching Juventus now, you've been watching them in the Serie A since the beginning of this year, especially the beginning of this season but you claim CR7 joining them wasn't a challenge and winning the Serie A title with them wasn't an achievement. — The Notorious. (@LeviCkermann) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Never thought i'd say this, but Juventus in the final third are pathetic.



Done nothing, mostly thanks to the usual misfiring, offside man of the century, Morata.



No CR7, no goal threat.



Simple as that.



GARBAGE.#BeneventoJuve — The #TrumpVirus Must End in November (@RedOutBlueIn) November 28, 2020

The way we are playing now, this Juventus team is bound to go nowhere without Cristiano Ronaldo. A harsh reality. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) November 28, 2020

Whether with Allegri, Sarri or Pirlo, Juventus hasn't played consistently good football since 2017. The odd great performance here and there, but never three or four games in a row. — Hernán (@HernanJFC) November 28, 2020

Juventus in the box pic.twitter.com/M91FoA89nh — Alex Donno (@AlexDonno) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Juventus have struggled against Crotone, Spezia & now Benevento 🤮🤮 — 🦂 (@S1Pxlz) November 28, 2020

Juventus without Ronaldo this season:



- 3 draws

- 1 loss

- 1 win



They didn’t win vs Crotone, Hellas Verona, and Benevento without Cristiano Ronaldo. Carryjob. pic.twitter.com/D0Fc1bWlKY — Jay ☄️ (@Jay_RMA) November 28, 2020