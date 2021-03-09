Twitter reacts as Kai Havertz inspires Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea to dominant 2-0 win over Everton

Chelsea continued their remarkable rise up the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's Everton. The Italian registered a victory over his former side at Goodison Park earlier in the season but failed to replicate that result as Thomas Tuchel's men stamped their authority on the game right from the first minute, winning 2-0 in the end and saw the vast majority of the ball.

After an inspired performance away at Anfield, the Chelsea boss rang in the changes and made five alterations to the XI that began the game. Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Kurt Zouma, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and German superstar Kai Havertz were brought into the side and the German was the chief architect of their victory despite failing to score.

9 - Only Maurizio Sarri (12 games with Chelsea in 2018-19) and Frank Clark (11 games with Nottingham Forest in 1994-95) have begun their Premier League managerial careers with a longer unbeaten run than Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel (currently P9 W6 D3). Blue. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/98OXKUgHXe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2021

The Blues were largely in control of proceedings in the first 45 minutes, as they've done in almost all of their games under Tuchel. They managed to carve out a number of decent opportunities while keeping Everton's talented attackers at bay.

Chelsea eventually broke the deadlock just over the half an hour mark after some excellent work from Kai Havertz. Alonso picked up the ball on the left of midfield and whipped an accurate cross into Havertz's path in the box and the German's first-time strike found the back of the net, albeit after a deflection off Ben Godfrey.

The German was at it again in the second half and thought he doubled the Blues' advantage in the 54th minute after sneaking the ball into the near post after chesting the ball down in the box. The goal was chalked off almost immediately, however, as Havertz was deemed to have handled the ball while bringing it down.

Richarlison found himself at the end of what was an excellent team move from Everton just two minutes later but the Brazilian striker's effort was way off target, failing to even test Edouard Mendy in goal.

Havertz's disallowed goal made no difference as their lead would be doubled just over ten minutes later. The former Bayer 04 Leverkusen star darted into the box to latch onto an excellent through ball from deep and won a penalty as Jordan Pickford came off his line to bring him down. Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho gave Pickford the eyes and coolly converted the spot-kick after the hop and skip.

Timo Werner could have potentially scored a third after a stunning long ball from Cesar Azpilicueta sent him through on goal but the German striker failed to find the back of the net. Werner and second-half substitute N'Golo Kante then had two noteworthy chances in the final ten minutes and neither managed to score.

The clean sheet at Stamford Bridge was their fifth of the season under Tuchel, a feat that cannot be matched by any newly-appointed coach in the Premier League. Chelsea's win also cements their place in the top four opening up a four-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Everton. However, West Ham remain hot on the Blues' heels as they could displace them should they win their games in hand.

Here are the best tweets from the game!

Chelsea (2.90) 2-0 (0.28) Everton — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 8, 2021

Havertz has been a Rolls Royce tonight and has shown why we invested in him heavily. #CHEEVE — Philly Blues (@PhillyBlues) March 8, 2021

Dominating Everton at Stamford Bridge. It's a Chelsea thing — Anjan (@gadyaangGurung) March 8, 2021

This Chelsea team is soo well drilled. Tuchel doing an incredible job so far 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fZHFyvAxFR — StatmanBains (@StatmanBains) March 8, 2021

I'm not convinced Bernard's shot will ever land#CHEEVE — The Pride of London (@PrideOLondon) March 8, 2021

Someone give Timo Werner a hug... What does he have to do to score?! #CHEEVE — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) March 8, 2021

Timo Werner is just fighting it right now. He does not look confident when he’s one on one with the keeper. He does everything else right though. #CHEEVE #EPL — Asa Rehman (@AsaRehman) March 8, 2021

Poor Werner couldn’t finish a bag of salt & vinegar crisps at present. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 8, 2021

Havertz showcasing exactly what he's all about today - attacking space. — EBL (@EBL2017) March 8, 2021

31': Havertz's shot leads to an Everton own goal

64': Havertz wins a penalty



He's back 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QyhUbcbRXt — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 8, 2021

✅ Chelsea beat Everton. We are now...



• 7 points ahead of Liverpool

• 4 points ahead of Everton

• 5 points ahead of Tottenham

• 3 points behind Leicester (3rd)

• 4 points behind Manchester United (2nd)



In a brilliant position in the top four race. pic.twitter.com/1B5A8e5xkX — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 8, 2021

Chelsea played Atletico, Man United, Liverpool & Everton and came away with 3 wins and a draw with 4 clean sheets



The Tuchel effect.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) March 8, 2021

Seen Chelsea a few times recently and the fact is Alonso is so much better than Chilwell — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) March 8, 2021

Marcos Alonso created more chances than any other player against Everton (4).



He also had more shots on target (2) than the entire Everton side combined (1). pic.twitter.com/BUO6MjHNSB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2021

FT: Chelsea 2-0 Everton



A big win. 11 unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel. A stunning performance from Kai Havertz with two goals and an assist - or not. 😭😂#CFCSocial #CFC #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/8MWTPnrtVc — The Chelsea Social (@TheChelsSocial) March 8, 2021

timo Werner does not want 93 kante — Nick (@RunTheFUTMarket) March 8, 2021

5 - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has become the first manager in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games in charge in the competition. Solid. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/0YjAnP0Xya — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2021

No one:



Timo Werner when he’s through on goal:pic.twitter.com/6a9819olmU — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 8, 2021

Games lost: 0

Goals conceded at home: 0



Thomas Tuchel is still unbeaten as Chelsea manager and does not look like losing any time soon. 😤 pic.twitter.com/oiFwSHxl1b — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2021

Tuchel at #cfc: 11 games, eight wins, three draws, 13 goals for, 2 against (one an og), risen from 9th to 4th PL. Organised defence, rotated successfully, Christensen imperious, Havertz reviving, work to do with Werner. Beaten Mourinho, Simeone, Klopp and now Ancelotti #CHEEVE — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 8, 2021

Tuchel is a whole mood. What a man!!! pic.twitter.com/VBivdZCS9R — Ali 🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) March 8, 2021

Reece James completed more take-ons than any other player against Everton (6).



He had a 100% success rate. pic.twitter.com/inflqLOh6K — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2021

Thomas Tuchel's Premier League start:

9️⃣ Games

6️⃣ Wins

3️⃣ Draws pic.twitter.com/7MSn9poaVG — Goal (@goal) March 8, 2021