Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne misses penalty in 1-1 draw against Liverpool

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a tactical draw in a rainy Manchester evening. Liverpool took the lead from the penalty spot as Kyle Walker brought down Sadio Mane in his own box. Mohamed Salah converted convincingly from the spot. Gabriel Jesus levelled for the home side with a well-taken goal.

Liverpool and Manchester City, both came into the game with impressive wins in Champions League fixtures on the weekend. City beat Greek giants Olympiacos 3-0 , whereas Liverpool put 5 past Atalanta.

New signing Diego Jota scored a hattrick in midweek, forcing Jurgen Klopp's hand as he started with his customary front 3 of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah alongside the Portuguese star. Explaining his lineup before the game, Klopp said:

I thought it makes sense, that's it. We had a couple of days to recover, a couple of days to train, couple of days to prepare and that's the line up we decided for. I wanted the quality on the pitch in different areas, stuff like this.

I always said, if you want to get something here you have to be really brave. That's an offensive line up but if everybody is doing the job then it's an even more defensively solid formation. Yeah, we will see.

Central defender Joel Matip was also back for the visiting side. Speaking of the 29-year-old, Klopp said:

Joel is now more than a week in training. He could have played in Atalanta already but we didn't want to take that [risk]. And thank God we didn't do it, because otherwise we have missed a really good performance of Rhys Williams. But now Joel is back and that was clear he would start then.

The game was important for both sides, but the impression before the game was the home side needed the points more. Roy Keane summed up the importance of the game in the studios of Sky Sports perfectly:

I think this is a huge game. When we look back at last season when Liverpool beat City at Anfield you always felt the title was over then. You look at how they've started, City have been kind of slow out the blocks although they have one or two games in hand. You think if Liverpool can win this game, even already, and I know it's early in the season, it's a long way back for Manchester City.

Here are the best tweets from Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

This is shite. These two teams could learn a thing or two about entertaining football from the Norwich Swansea game yesterday #MCILIV — john (@john08849786) November 8, 2020

Take the draw, just get out of there please #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/an4Q9bR8yu — Jeffinho 🏆x19 (@starwart1) November 8, 2020

Truth be told last week's #MUNARS game was so much more exciting than this "tactical" masterclass: #MCILIV.🙄🙄🙄 — kishore ganesh (@humourmewontyou) November 8, 2020

Joao Cancelo is a proper talent! They might finally have actually signed a good £50M defender!! #MCILIV — Rob Cunningham (@RobCunningham97) November 8, 2020

A player gets tripped going toward the touchline and gets a 1v1 with the keeper for his team. A cross hits a player’s arm and now they have a chance to score from the spot. Both penalties would be direct FKs inside the area for me. #MCILIV https://t.co/memnA5BFxX — Asa Rehman (@AsaRehman) November 8, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne is the first player to miss the target from a penalty kick in the Premier League since Riyad Mahrez against Liverpool in 2018.



Cursed.#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/wF6kzRzwUo — William Hill (@WilliamHill) November 8, 2020

Kevin de Bruyne to Pep at half time #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/doWgMixKxi — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) November 8, 2020

Don’t tend to watch many live games these days (part of the ‘Home Office’ agreement, due to working in football and one day of the weekend being free for family time, but managed to get ‘visa’ for this one 😁) but what a game this. Quality from both sides is 👏👏👏 #MCILIV https://t.co/Nq9vnxXziZ — DrZaf (@sportsdrzaf) November 8, 2020

Gary Neville trying to pick a winner for Manchester City vs Liverpool.#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/dDpZXvgc9E — Sky Sports Retro (@SkySportsRetro) November 8, 2020

750 Premier League appearances

3 Premier League titles

1 FA Cup

1 League Cup

1 UEFA Champions League

1 UEFA Super Cup

1 FIFA Club World Cup@JamesMilner is having a magnificent career. #MCILIV #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/s9wAkPVZYC — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) November 8, 2020

I absolutely adore Xherdan Shaqiri. Criminal he’s been wasted at Liverpool this long, let him all somewhere for the love of the game 😫 #MCILIV — Callum (@CallumVurley) November 8, 2020

😯 When it comes to maintaining consistency - even if it's consistently bad - Roy Keane had few complaints over the penalty awarded to Manchester City. Thoughts? #MCFC #LFC #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/QnbLciKfXT — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) November 8, 2020

Literally the first Brazilian thing I’ve seen Jesus do since City signed man 🤣 took his time! I’m still in disbelief #MCILIV — Rants (@rantsnbants) November 8, 2020

The introduction of Shaq is a welcome & much-needed sight for #LFC when we need a creative X-factor in a match that’s gone flat. The exit of TAA with yet another Reds injury sums up a season of endless hurdles. #MCILIV — Rob Greenwood (@robgreenwood1) November 8, 2020

James Milner is the football equivalent of duct tape.



It doesn't matter what the problem is, he'll fix it.#MCILIV #PL — Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) November 8, 2020

who did a body swap with Kevin de Bruyne? He’s nowhere near his standard. #MCILIV — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) November 8, 2020