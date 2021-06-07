Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden win PFA Player and Young Player of the Year awards

Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden claimed the top honors in the PFA awards which were announced last night.

Kevin De Bruyne won his second consecutive PFA Player of the Year award while Foden, who was the only man nominated for both the PFA Young Player and the Player of the year award, beat competition from the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Mason Greenwood and Trent Alexander-Arnold to claim the top prize.

While Kevin De Bruyne did have a good season for Manchester City, players like Ruben Dias and Harry Kane were favored to win the top prize. Harry Kane had a stunning season for Tottenham, winning the Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the year award for most goals and assists in the league.

Ruben Dias, who won the Premier League Player of the Year award, also had a strong claim for the top prize. The Portuguese defender completely transformed the Manchester City defense after his arrival and played a major role in Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City side.

Kevin De Bruyne, who emulated Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry by winning back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards, was pleased with his achievement. Speaking after winning the award, Kevin De Bruyne said:

"The fact the players chose me for this award means that I've done very well. You want to win all the trophies with the team and this is probably the most important one as an individual trophy in the league. To be voted by your competitors, by players who you compete with every game - to choose you, that says a lot.

"They're the people in my view who know the most about the game. When you have these things you can show your kids and say 'Look! this is what Daddy did when he was younger'."

Phil Foden, like Kevin De Bruyne, was instrumental in Manchester City's stunning Premier League campaign in 2020-21. He had to beat off some tough competition from the likes of Chelsea star Mason Mount to claim the award.

Speaking after the win, the Manchester City star said:

"I'm feeling really happy to win it and it's a special moment. I would like to thank my parents, all of the coaches and the players as well, because without them creating chances for me, I wouldn't score, and maybe I wouldn't win the awards.

"Without them, it wouldn't have been possible."

Very honoured and proud to receive this award twice in a row! 🏆 @PFA pic.twitter.com/H47FZPOLM3 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) June 6, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne.



PFA Player of the Year 2019-20 🏆



PFA Player of the Year 2020-21 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Xkcah6uFi — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 6, 2021

Someone explain to me how Kevin De Bruyne won the PFA POTY over Harry Kane. Someone explain. pic.twitter.com/XjNpdIDT1T — Hugo 🅴 (@HugoTHFC) June 6, 2021

Only three players in the award's 47-year history have won the PFA Men's Players' Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons:



◎ Thierry Henry

◎ Cristiano Ronaldo

◉ Kevin De Bruyne



Game recognises game. pic.twitter.com/cZOFtp7Cn7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 6, 2021

I think Kevin De Bruyne is a superb player, but I just don’t get how Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane can both be overlooked for PFA Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/pUskpjAY2F — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) June 6, 2021

Player who deserved this award over Kevin De Bruyne without any argument:



Harry Kane

Bruno Fernandes

Ruben Dias

Ilkay Gundogan

Mohammed Salah

Son Heung-min

Jack Grealish

Luke Shaw

Joao Cancelo



Kevin De Bruyne played only 58% of the available PL minutes for the 20/21 season. https://t.co/5LhlnBtkTW — Hassaan 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@HassUTD) June 6, 2021

OFFICIAL: The 2020/21 PFA Premier League Team of the Year:



🇧🇷 Ederson



🇵🇹 Joao Cancelo

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 John Stones

🇵🇹 Ruben Dias

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw



🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne

🇩🇪 Ilkay Gundogan

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes



🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane

🇰🇷 Son Heung-min pic.twitter.com/IsfAFNkgQL — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 4, 2021

Incredibly honoured to win the @PFA Young Player of the Year award. There have been so many great young talents this year so it's a very special moment. Thanks to everyone for your support, especially the staff at @ManCity & my teammates as without you it wouldn't be possible 💙 pic.twitter.com/Chay8sRvon — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) June 6, 2021

Not bothered. Mount vs Foden when it mattered most 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/4oIVZAZlsE — Dami™️ (@TheGrandDam) June 6, 2021

-Ruben Dias

-Phil Foden

-De Bruyne



Took all the individual awards without a single POTM, so undeserved (Foden debatable). Man City's PR is bigger than their history. — Trey⭐⭐⭐ (@UTDTrey) June 6, 2021

⭐ PFA Player of the Year: Kevin De Bruyne

👶 PFA Young Player of the Year: Phil Foden



😯 For the first time in the Premier League era, the two different winners have come from the same club pic.twitter.com/je8mOSABAo — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 6, 2021

Harry Kane finding out all his team-mates voted for De Bruyne.pic.twitter.com/VR99kHGei9 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 6, 2021

Top scorer in the Premier League ⚽️



Most assists in the Premier League 🎯



No individual award for Harry Kane this season 😬 pic.twitter.com/YvdQAAM7ae — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 6, 2021

Harry Kane had the same amount of goals as Kevin de Bruyne had starts in the Premier League this season (23). Day light robbery. pic.twitter.com/6pi90FnRM6 — G (@thfcgi) June 6, 2021

