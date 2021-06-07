Twitter reacts as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden win PFA Player and Young Player of the Year awards

Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden claimed the top honors in the PFA awards which were announced last night.
Kevin De Bruyne won his second consecutive PFA Player of the Year award while Foden, who was the only man nominated for both the PFA Young Player and the Player of the year award, beat competition from the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Mason Greenwood and Trent Alexander-Arnold to claim the top prize.
While Kevin De Bruyne did have a good season for Manchester City, players like Ruben Dias and Harry Kane were favored to win the top prize. Harry Kane had a stunning season for Tottenham, winning the Golden Boot and the Playmaker of the year award for most goals and assists in the league.
Ruben Dias, who won the Premier League Player of the Year award, also had a strong claim for the top prize. The Portuguese defender completely transformed the Manchester City defense after his arrival and played a major role in Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City side.
Kevin De Bruyne, who emulated Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry by winning back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards, was pleased with his achievement. Speaking after winning the award, Kevin De Bruyne said:
"The fact the players chose me for this award means that I've done very well. You want to win all the trophies with the team and this is probably the most important one as an individual trophy in the league. To be voted by your competitors, by players who you compete with every game - to choose you, that says a lot.
"They're the people in my view who know the most about the game. When you have these things you can show your kids and say 'Look! this is what Daddy did when he was younger'."
Phil Foden, like Kevin De Bruyne, was instrumental in Manchester City's stunning Premier League campaign in 2020-21. He had to beat off some tough competition from the likes of Chelsea star Mason Mount to claim the award.
Speaking after the win, the Manchester City star said:
"I'm feeling really happy to win it and it's a special moment. I would like to thank my parents, all of the coaches and the players as well, because without them creating chances for me, I wouldn't score, and maybe I wouldn't win the awards.
"Without them, it wouldn't have been possible."
Without further ado, let us take a look at:
Best Tweets from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden winning PFA Player and Young Player of the Year awards
Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi's Barcelona future, Chelsea's plan for the summer and more
Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now