Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi's Barcelona stumble in title race after 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid

Barcelona and Lionel Messi suffered a crucial blow to their title hopes as they played out a goalless draw at the Nou Camp against league leaders Atletico Madrid. The two sides stifled each other's threats extremely well, and it was a tense affair, but Diego Simeone's side held on to take a point away from Barcelona.

The hosts went with their trusted 3-5-2 system for the all-important game, with Lionel Messi being partnered by Antoine Griezmann at the tip of the attack and Gerard Pique leading the three-man defence.

One of the biggest storylines of the game was that of Luis Suarez's return to the Nou Camp, who started alongside Angel Correa in attack for Atleti.

Both sides began the game with a relative amount of caution, which was understandable given what's at stake. The game gradually began to open up with Atletico Madrid, in particular, carving out a number of superb opportunities. Lionel Messi's former teammate in attack Luis Suarez caused Barcelona a few worries with his movement and was a nuisance for the defence to deal with.

Barcelona were also dealt a massive injury blow as Sergio Busquets had to be taken off due to an injury after a clash with Stefan Savic, and the Spaniard was replaced by Ilaix Moriba. Thomas Lemar also had to be substituted for Atletico, with Saul Niguez coming on to replace him.

Although the Rojiblancos saw significantly less possession in the first 45, they undoubtedly had the better chances and ended the half with nearly twice as many attempts on target.

Yannick Carrasco was a massive threat down the left-hand side of Atletico Madrid's attack and created two chances, with his footwork and close control causing Barcelona all sorts of issues. The Belgian's five take-ons in the first 45 was higher than anyone else on the pitch, including Lionel Messi (four).

Carrasco's fizzing cross in the first half nearly gave them the opener, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen did well to prevent the goal. The German goalkeeper was tested on a few occasions, and he did well to keep Atletico at bay.

Lionel Messi came closest to breaking the deadlock with a stunning solo run from near the halfway line. He ghosted past a host of Rojiblancos stars and unleashed a beautiful curling effort, which Jan Oblak got the slightest of touches on. The Barcelona captain completed four take-ons in the first half, as many as all his teammates combined.

A much-improved second-half from Lionel Messi and Barcelona

The second half saw a much quicker start, and Suarez came close to scoring with a brilliant strike that curled away from goal. Barcelona also raised their intensity after the restart on the back of an underwhelming first half.

Lionel Messi and co needed to be patient in trying to carve the visitors' defence open and came close to scoring in the 60th-minute after Jordi Alba's piercing ball into the box was deflected in the very last second for a corner. Just minutes later, the Argentine's superb ball into the area was met by Pique, but Oblak reacted in time to block it.

Lionel Messi in action for FC Barcelona

Chances began pouring in thick and fast as Oblak needed to be on his toes to parry away a superb Lionel Messi free-kick from the edge of the area. Barcelona thought they netted the opener as Ronald Araujo headed the ball in from another Alba cross, but the goal was chalked off as the Uruguayan was offside.

Barcelona came close to scoring in the dying embers of the game as second-half substitute Ousmane Dembele fired over the crossbar with a header. Alba was impressive once again and released by an excellent ball from Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi was afforded another free-kick opportunity with just two minutes to go, but his strike narrowly missed the post. The Argentine was fouled nine times in the game, the most of any player in LaLiga in a single game this season.

Barcelona ultimately failed to find a way past Atletico Madrid and shared the spoils, with a 0-0 draw benefitting their rivals Real Madrid the most. Simeone's side were excellent during the game to keep Lionel Messi and the Barcelona attackers at bay.

🚫 Barcelona only picked up 1 point in their 4 league games against Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in La Liga 2020-21. It is their poorest balance in the same season against both teams since 1964/65

