Twitter reacts to Liverpool's incredible transfer deadline day business

Liverpool were one of the busiest Premier League sides on deadline day as they finally signed cover for the centre-back position by bringing in Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04.
However, this was not the only piece of business conducted by Liverpool as Japanese international Takumi Minamino was surprisingly sent out on loan to fellow Premier League side, Southampton.
Liverpool have struggled with injuries this season, with all 3 senior centre-backs impacted by serious injuires. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and most recently Joel Matip all suffered potentially season ending injuries to leave The Reds scrambling for cover in that postion.
Sporting director, Michael Edwards, however, acted decisively and intelligently on deadline day to get the deals across the line and add 2 talented centre-backs to Liverpool's roster.
Speaking about the arrival of Ben Davies, Jurgen Klopp, in an exclusive interview with the official Liverpool website said:
"What I like about Ben is it just shows that each situation creates opportunities. I think it’s probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if there’s a player for us or something like that. It’s not really likely.
But since we saw him and since our situation got clearer and clearer – the problems we had – when we saw him we got really excited about it and thought, ‘Wow.’ He’s a boy who played his whole life for Preston, is around the corner pretty much.
We see the potential really. We see the quality and we see the potential as well because he’s 25 and there’s a lot to come for him. I love a lot about his play. He’s a really good footballer, looks like a proper leader in this Preston team, good in challenges, looks football smart, can play different positions because he played in a back three and a back four and all these things.
That makes him really interesting so I’m really looking forward to working with him. I know for him it’s an opportunity and I see it exactly the same for us, that it’s a really good thing to do."
Liverpool fans were also excited by the arrival of Ozan Kabak from Schalke. The 20-year-old Turkish star had been linked with the Premier League giants in recent weeks.
Kabak has arrived on a 6 month loan with an option to buy and it will be interesting to see how the youngster adapts to the physical demands of the Premier League.