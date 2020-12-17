Twitter reacts as Liverpool score late winner to beat Tottenham 2-1

A late goal from Roberto Firmino sealed a crucial 2-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield against challengers Tottenham Hotspur. In what was an authoritative display, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the hosts before Heung-Min Son equalised.
Best Tweets from Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
As envisaged by the football fraternity, Liverpool set out to dictate the game with their pressing, control and recycling of possession.
With Spurs back-peddling more often than not, it was certain that the Reds would draw first blood. They did so, through their talisman - Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian's shot from about 18 yards out took a big deflection before looping over Hugo Lloris' head.
Spurs, who completed less than one-third of Liverpool's passes in the first-half, restored parity with Heung-Min Son beating Alisson from a fierce counter attack orchestrated by Giovani Lo Celso.
Liverpool clearly finished the half as the better side, but Spurs, through their gritty defending and strength on the break, went into the tunnel with scores level.
Spurs assembled as a well-drilled unit in the second period as well, sticking to their shape and disallowing Liverpool their space and time in the middle.
Sadio Mane, who has been on a goal drought, struck the frame on goal in the 75th minute when he let fly from his left foot.
Roberto Firmino's goal on the cusp of stoppage time earned Liverpool's second goal and winner, just when it looked like Jose Mourinho's charges would snatch a point from Anfield.
Liverpool were undoubtedly the more daunting and exciting team on the evening, but credit must go to Spurs for their application and resolute defending at the champions' fortress.
Liverpool are now back on top of the table after Tottenham dropped points today.
Published 17 Dec 2020, 03:42 IST