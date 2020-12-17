Twitter reacts as Liverpool score late winner to beat Tottenham 2-1

A late goal from Roberto Firmino sealed a crucial 2-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield against challengers Tottenham Hotspur. In what was an authoritative display, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the hosts before Heung-Min Son equalised.

Best Tweets from Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Look how much the winning goal meant to Roberto Firmino 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZUNMkzuOeS — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 16, 2020

GET IN!!



BIG WIN, REDS!! 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2020

Injuries or no injuries, Liverpool can find a gear that no other team in this league has. Tottenham caught in the storm atm — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 16, 2020

As envisaged by the football fraternity, Liverpool set out to dictate the game with their pressing, control and recycling of possession.

With Spurs back-peddling more often than not, it was certain that the Reds would draw first blood. They did so, through their talisman - Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian's shot from about 18 yards out took a big deflection before looping over Hugo Lloris' head.

No player has scored more Premier League goals this season than Mohamed Salah (11).



One-season-after-another, game-after-game wonder. 😉 pic.twitter.com/epTcGkTZt1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2020

Mohamed Salah has scored 6 goals in 6 career home appearances v Tottenham, for 3 different teams:



• Basel – 1 goal in 1 UEL app

• Fiorentina – 1 goal in 1 UEL app

• Liverpool – 4 goals in 4 PL apps. #awlfc [sky] pic.twitter.com/sE0dNPhrEC — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 16, 2020

GOAL! Mohamed Salah's shot deflects in over Lloris! 👀



Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham | #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/6kelzpgZaj — Goal (@goal) December 16, 2020

Mohamed Salah with his 11th Premier League goal of the season. What a big game player. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 16, 2020

Mo Salah has now scored more Premier League goals than Eden Hazard in 112 fewer games ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/igK8DDQPNk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 16, 2020

6 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven Premier League meetings with Tottenham (five goals, one assist). Familiar. pic.twitter.com/Rz9Iswwlkg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020

Spurs, who completed less than one-third of Liverpool's passes in the first-half, restored parity with Heung-Min Son beating Alisson from a fierce counter attack orchestrated by Giovani Lo Celso.

Liverpool clearly finished the half as the better side, but Spurs, through their gritty defending and strength on the break, went into the tunnel with scores level.

Son Heung-min in the Premier League:



👕 173 games

⚽️ 64 goals

🅰️ 33 assists



One of North London's finest signings. pic.twitter.com/hh37WhXJKR — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 16, 2020

Summery of the 1st half for those dealing with streaming issues:

Possession - Liverpool 79%, Spurs 21%

Shots: Liverpool 8, Spurs 1

VAR calls: Liverpool 0, Spurs 2



A miss-match but Spurs offer a real threat on breakaways #LIVTOTpic.twitter.com/JplQm6M24b — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 16, 2020

HT: #LFC 1 Spurs 1: Liverpool have been excellent. Really good tempo as they look to get around Mourinho's parked bus. Nearly 80% of the ball. Deservedly led through Salah's deflected strike and look really threatening but pegged back by Son's breakaway equaliser. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 16, 2020

75 - Tottenham completed only 75 passes in the first half, the fewest by a José Mourinho side in a league match since his Real Madrid side completed only 54 in the opening 45 minutes against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in April 2012 - his Real side won 2-1. Strategy. pic.twitter.com/sS784o6GY8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2020

Mourinho proving to us in this Liverpool Spurs game that he’s still the special and tactical one.

He’s making this ordinary Tottenham team look extraordinary. #LIVTOT — Danky🛳 (@CaptDanky) December 16, 2020

Spurs assembled as a well-drilled unit in the second period as well, sticking to their shape and disallowing Liverpool their space and time in the middle.

Sadio Mane, who has been on a goal drought, struck the frame on goal in the 75th minute when he let fly from his left foot.

74' - Great turn by Mane in the box and he smashes the ball off the bar with a left-footed drive. So close!



[1-1]#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/84ORUMqDIg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2020

73' Mane hits the bar! He spins his man brilliantly but his effort goes off the upright. [1-1] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 16, 2020

Mane hits the bar! Keep going, Reds! — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 16, 2020

Now 10 attempts on target for #lfc tonight. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 16, 2020

What a lovely footballer @curtisjr_10 is. Gonna be a helluva player. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 16, 2020

Roberto Firmino's goal on the cusp of stoppage time earned Liverpool's second goal and winner, just when it looked like Jose Mourinho's charges would snatch a point from Anfield.

That's rather Spursy... — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) December 16, 2020

"What it do? I'm tryna holla at ya

I ain't upset, but I'll blind you if I smile at ya"

- Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira — Zito (@_Zeets) December 16, 2020

Roberto Firmino heads in absolutely brilliantly from Andy Robertson's corner and speeds away to celebrate in front of the Kop. Signifies how massive he feels that goal was. #LFC 2-1 #THFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 16, 2020

GOAL!



Big goal!



Roberto Firmino with a lovely header from a corner!



Liverpool 2-1 Spurs.



Live: https://t.co/yWyDO4mvF7#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/YdX7dz5zg4 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 16, 2020

Spurs paid for missing many chances and Firmino looks to have sealed it at the end. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) December 16, 2020

Liverpool were undoubtedly the more daunting and exciting team on the evening, but credit must go to Spurs for their application and resolute defending at the champions' fortress.

Liverpool are now back on top of the table after Tottenham dropped points today.

DWWWDDWWDDDWWWDWWWWDWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWW



Let's talk about (sixty) six, baby. 🏰 pic.twitter.com/oOobcHTJrk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2020

... and so encouraging that the kids who have come in for those injured players keep doing so well. Rhys Williams was solid and Curtis Jones ... bloody hell. Gone from raw contender to genuine first-team option inside 12 months. A serious, serious talent. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 16, 2020

