×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts Manchester City held to goalless draw by Liverpool

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Humor
545   //    08 Oct 2018, 00:06 IST

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Riyad Maherz missed a penalty against Liverpool.

The Premier League title became tighter as the defending champions, Manchester City was held on a goalless draw by Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool started the game strongly and troubled Manchester City with their pressing but Pep Guardiola's team settled into the game after a few minutes and controlled the game for most of the first half. However, both the teams failed to create any big chances and the keepers spent the first half mostly as spectators.

Nevertheless, the second half started with more purpose by both the teams and they got many chances to win the game. Manchester City got the biggest chance to seal the game when Lorey Sane was knocked down by Virgil van Dijk in his own penalty area and the Cityzens' were handed a spot kick. However, Riyad Mahrez failed to capitalize on it and blasted the penalty kick way above Alisson's goal. It was the Algerian international's fourth miss from the spot in his last six.

Manchester City are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and are yet to lose a game in the league this season. The Cityzens are level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool but their goal differential is better than the other two. Pep Guardiola's team will play Burnley after the international break and will then make a trip to Ukraine to play Shakhtar Donetsk for their next Champions League match.

On the other hand, Liverpool are third behind Manchester City and Chelsea on the Premier League table but have the same points as the other two teams. They will play Huddersfield town after the international break and then will host the Serbian team, Red Star Belgrade at Anfield for their next Champions League game.

Twitter reacted to the draw and here are some of the best tweets.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Mohamed Salah Riyad Mahrez Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Twitter Reactions
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Football fans react as Liverpool vs Manchester City ends...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in the Liverpool vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Ranking the Reds' last 6...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: 4 men to look out for
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool host Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will lose against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
5 former players who played for both Liverpool and...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester City Vs Liverpool is the biggest...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us