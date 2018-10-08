Twitter reacts Manchester City held to goalless draw by Liverpool

Riyad Maherz missed a penalty against Liverpool.

The Premier League title became tighter as the defending champions, Manchester City was held on a goalless draw by Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool started the game strongly and troubled Manchester City with their pressing but Pep Guardiola's team settled into the game after a few minutes and controlled the game for most of the first half. However, both the teams failed to create any big chances and the keepers spent the first half mostly as spectators.

Nevertheless, the second half started with more purpose by both the teams and they got many chances to win the game. Manchester City got the biggest chance to seal the game when Lorey Sane was knocked down by Virgil van Dijk in his own penalty area and the Cityzens' were handed a spot kick. However, Riyad Mahrez failed to capitalize on it and blasted the penalty kick way above Alisson's goal. It was the Algerian international's fourth miss from the spot in his last six.

Manchester City are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and are yet to lose a game in the league this season. The Cityzens are level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool but their goal differential is better than the other two. Pep Guardiola's team will play Burnley after the international break and will then make a trip to Ukraine to play Shakhtar Donetsk for their next Champions League match.

On the other hand, Liverpool are third behind Manchester City and Chelsea on the Premier League table but have the same points as the other two teams. They will play Huddersfield town after the international break and then will host the Serbian team, Red Star Belgrade at Anfield for their next Champions League game.

Twitter reacted to the draw and here are some of the best tweets.

🤣 When Liverpool fans compared Salah to Messi and Ronaldo... #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/87hDnf1BqT — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 7, 2018

Up Like A Bird 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ZjGkpsg5q3 — RobbieMac (@BearMor) October 7, 2018

This Liverpool vs City match is probably the most boring in modern history of this usually goal-laden fixture.

Riyadh Mahrez tho...#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/7Y2iTfibUx — L O U I S (@KaykayZayn) October 7, 2018

Funny how it’s being described as a tactical masterclass when Pep goes to Liverpool and gets a 0-0, but for Mourinho he was hammered for ‘parking the bus’ there. Pep realises you can’t go to Liverpool and play expansive because they’ll get ripped apart, as they have before. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 7, 2018

They found the penalty ball pic.twitter.com/YWf3YzC6Wr — Firmino 🐐 (@FirminoNumber9) October 7, 2018

Mourhino’s tactics in that Liverpool v City game were shocking. — Ste.A (@sarm0161) October 7, 2018

Liverpool 0 - 0Manchester City pic.twitter.com/PuzQNUpaxV — Game Yetu (@GameYetu) October 7, 2018

Liverpool might have to ask Everton for the ball back.#LIVMNC#Mahrez — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) October 7, 2018

Mahrez's penalty eventually lands somewhere outside Anfield... 😂😂😂😂

Man City Liverpool #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/SOyfu2AtK5 — ELVIS SIMON 💎 (@ElviSymo) October 7, 2018

And here is the full post match highlights of the Liverpool vs Manchester city match#LIVMCI #EPL pic.twitter.com/mJUTrf6xAb — goalmactv (@goalmactv) October 7, 2018

Liverpool fans when Mahrez was taking the penalty #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/5yP9ZKObpH — Johnson 🇰🇪 (@JMKaharoGeneral) October 7, 2018