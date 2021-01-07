Twitter reacts as Manchester City storm to EFL Cup final after 2-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Reigning EFL Cup winners Manchester City emerged victorious over cross-town rivals Manchester United in the semi-final to book their date against Tottenham Hotspur in the final. Goals from two unlikely scorers in John Stones and Fernandinho were enough to decide what was a fascinating 90 minutes of football, which was a refreshing change from the dire 0-0 draw at the same venue just weeks ago.

Both sides took to the pitch with second choice goalkeepers between the sticks but named strong starting XIs, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to go for a near-full strength side while Pep Guardiola had limited options due to the COVID outbreak in the squad.

The first half in itself was a significant improvement on the whole 90 minutes that these sides played at Old Trafford late in 2020, with chances coming in thick and fast at both ends. The first five minutes saw the ball finding the back of both the Manchester United and Manchester City nets, albeit both being rightly ruled out by VAR.

HT: Man Utd (0.41) 0-0 (0.08) Man City — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) January 6, 2021

Chief midfield orchestrators Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne came close to breaking the deadlock with two superb stikes, with the former drawing a commendable save from Zack Steffen and the latter rattling the post. Phil Foden's smart finish through Dean Henderson's legs was also ruled out for offside later on in the half. While Guardiola's side saw the lion's share of the ball, it was Solskjaer's men who arguably had the better chances in the first 45.

City turned up the afterburners in the second half with a wave of sustained pressure in the first few minutes, and their efforts bore fruit just five minutes later. In-form defender John Stones got on the end of a delightful Foden delivery from a free-kick and guided the ball past Henderson, helping City draw first blood in the semi-final.

The United defense was caught ball watching as skipper Harry Maguire, in particular, failed to react in time, being the closest man to Stones. It was something of a collector's item as Stones registered his first goal in City colors in over three years.

The chances came pouring in for the visitors after they broke the deadlock as they took their game up by a few notches. Henderson was called into action more frequently in the second 45, drawing excellent reflex saves to deny Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, with the latter's curling effort needing a special stop from the Englishman.

The Red Devils looked to respond in kind and crafted a couple of half-decent chances 15 minutes into the second half but failed to test American international Steffen in City's goal.

Tickets to London, please! pic.twitter.com/3E3nzE8Fii — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 6, 2021

Guardiola's date for a clash with former Clasico rival Jose Mourinho was all but sealed by City veteran Fernandinho, whose controlled volley after the ball fell to him from a corner was dispatched into the bottom left corner.

Manchester City will look to win their fourth successive Carabao Cup final at Wembley, this time against Tottenham Hotspur, on April 25. Here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Maguire is so annoying because he’s been a rock other than one error in City’s goal and he could have scored twice. For his price, he can’t regularly make these errors. It’s a shame as otherwise he’s been great. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) January 6, 2021

Bruno has been looking exhausted for way too many games. Is Ole just relying this much on Bruno to produce? We can't let him continue to squeeze out every ounce of strength in his body for these subpar performances.



I'd rather just bite the bullet and have him rest. — John Shin (@MrJohnShin) January 6, 2021

Ice Cold Martial after entering the Man City penalty box pic.twitter.com/Eil74SLMR4 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 6, 2021

❌Needless offsides

❌Misplaced passes

❌Missed chances#mufc have done it all but score tonight. — ً (@utdrobbo) January 6, 2021

After 75 minutes, Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United player to have a shot on target against Manchester City (2).



15 minutes left to find an equaliser. pic.twitter.com/ubTbqrV0ht — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2021

For someone who’s got a head the size of a spaceship, Harry Maguire is pretty terrible at heading when we get a corner. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 6, 2021

What a strike by Fernandinho.



Usually only used to seeing him strike the ankles of an opposing player like that. And somehow not getting booked. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 6, 2021

Bruno plays football like he’s playing score hero sometimes — LP ✈︎ (@thfclp__) January 6, 2021

Haha Fernandinho's first goal since 2018 is a Paul Scholes volley against Man United in a semi final. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 6, 2021

Hate to say it again but pressured game, fold again. 4 straight semis + Leipzig loss. All good and dandy beating good sides here n there but there are vital games we’ve been a part of and favored and failed to come up with the goods. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) January 6, 2021

35 - Fernandinho (35y 247d) is Manchester City's oldest scorer in the League Cup since Frank Lampard (36y 96d) vs Sheffield Wednesday in September 2014. Veterans. pic.twitter.com/CNSJWQL0g1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2021

All smiles from Pep as City double their lead 😄#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/vDxEKKMlpH — Goal (@goal) January 6, 2021

All the Manchester City players having a group hug after getting to another League cup final! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BaV6wLU7Bx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 6, 2021

❌ League Cup 2020: Lost 3-2

❌ FA Cup 2020: Lost 3-1

❌ Europa League 2020: Lost 2-1

❌ League Cup 2021: Lost 2-0



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loses ANOTHER semi-final with Man United! 😬 pic.twitter.com/KBqEHDrLz1 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 6, 2021

John Stones vs. Man United



95% Pass accuracy

3/5 Accurate long passes

1/2 Shots on target

1 Goal

6/7 Duels won

3 Clearances

1 Interception



As close to infallible as it gets for a centre back on the big stage. Stones was a class above tonight as he has been all season. pic.twitter.com/90XY7x3PK8 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 6, 2021

4 - Manchester City are only the second side to reach four consecutive League Cup finals, after Liverpool who did so between 1981 and 1984. Specialists. pic.twitter.com/CLitAMn0H6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 6, 2021

Rúben Dias’ game by numbers vs. Man Utd:



107 total touches

100% duels won

100% tackles won

92% pass accuracy

6 clearances

2 shots blocked

2 interceptions

1 clean sheet



Absolutely massive performance. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/KOnDBXeBc9 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 6, 2021

Losing 4 semi finals & 2 games in the CL that you only need a point from to get through is no accident. Utd can't hide behind the fact they're 2nd in the league & be content with that. We can't trust this Utd team yet & they keep showing, when the pressure is on, they fold. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) January 6, 2021

Given how productively Solskjaer was rotating Martial and Cavani, suspect Cavani would have started tonight if he hadn't have been banned. Martial never had the presence to trouble an excellent City defence. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 6, 2021