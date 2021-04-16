Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Granada 2-0 to book Europa League semi-final spot

Manchester United sailed into the last four of the UEFA Europa League with a 2-0 win against Granada at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils did the damage in the first leg when they won the game by a score of 2-0, and saw out the tie with a mature and professional performance against the side from LaLiga Santander.
A goal from Edinson Cavani inside the first ten minutes and an own-goal with just a minute to go right at the end sealed Manchester United's place in their semi-finals of the UEL.
The hosts took control of the tie right from the get-go and despite missing the likes of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, and other star players, they didn't offer Granada any hope of staging a comeback. Cavani's sixth-minute opener set the tone for the remainder of the evening.
Paul Pogba won an important header near the edge of the penalty area, and the ball fell to the Uruguayan striker, whose sublime first-time strike gave Manchester United the lead against Diego Martinez's men.
Matters got worse for Granada as they were forced into a change inside the first 20 minutes after French veteran Maxime Gonalons had to be replaced by Jorge Molina due to injury. The remainder of the first half was nearly played at a walking pace as United saw most of the possession, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and other Red Devils stars attempting strikes from distance but not threatening Rui Silva's goal.
The second half was purely about seeing out the fixture and playing for pride. The visitors had nothing to lose and committed bodies forward on several occasions, and were almost caught off guard on the counter. De Gea had to be more alert to protect his clean sheet in the second 45, however, as Granada did carve out a couple of great opportunities, including a point-blank header towards the end.
However, their misery was compounded even further as Jesus Vallejo scored a rather unfortunate own-goal from an Alex Telles cross with just a minute left on the clock to give Manchester United their second goal.
It turned out to be a comfortable victory for the hosts, who continue their rich vein of form in the competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will now be set to take on AS Roma in the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face their former teammates Henrikh Mkhitaryan and long-term servant Chris Smalling.
Here are some of the best tweets from the game!