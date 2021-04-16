Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Granada 2-0 to book Europa League semi-final spot

Manchester United sailed into the last four of the UEFA Europa League with a 2-0 win against Granada at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils did the damage in the first leg when they won the game by a score of 2-0, and saw out the tie with a mature and professional performance against the side from LaLiga Santander.

A goal from Edinson Cavani inside the first ten minutes and an own-goal with just a minute to go right at the end sealed Manchester United's place in their semi-finals of the UEL.

The Europa League semi-finals 👇



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd v Roma 🇮🇹

🇪🇸 Villarreal v Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#UEL pic.twitter.com/gOHzwe4x55 — Goal (@goal) April 15, 2021

The hosts took control of the tie right from the get-go and despite missing the likes of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, and other star players, they didn't offer Granada any hope of staging a comeback. Cavani's sixth-minute opener set the tone for the remainder of the evening.

Paul Pogba won an important header near the edge of the penalty area, and the ball fell to the Uruguayan striker, whose sublime first-time strike gave Manchester United the lead against Diego Martinez's men.

Perfect technique on the volley from Edinson Cavani 🎯#UEL pic.twitter.com/cLDMQnNJlU — Goal (@goal) April 15, 2021

Matters got worse for Granada as they were forced into a change inside the first 20 minutes after French veteran Maxime Gonalons had to be replaced by Jorge Molina due to injury. The remainder of the first half was nearly played at a walking pace as United saw most of the possession, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and other Red Devils stars attempting strikes from distance but not threatening Rui Silva's goal.

The second half was purely about seeing out the fixture and playing for pride. The visitors had nothing to lose and committed bodies forward on several occasions, and were almost caught off guard on the counter. De Gea had to be more alert to protect his clean sheet in the second 45, however, as Granada did carve out a couple of great opportunities, including a point-blank header towards the end.

However, their misery was compounded even further as Jesus Vallejo scored a rather unfortunate own-goal from an Alex Telles cross with just a minute left on the clock to give Manchester United their second goal.

Big fan of Vallejo just heading it into his own net just so he can say he's scored a goal at Old Trafford — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 15, 2021

It turned out to be a comfortable victory for the hosts, who continue their rich vein of form in the competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will now be set to take on AS Roma in the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face their former teammates Henrikh Mkhitaryan and long-term servant Chris Smalling.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

If I had a shot every time Fred lost the ball, then I’d be on the floor paralysed. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) April 15, 2021

We're on course for Man United vs. Arsenal in the Europa League final 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/O76FTx12L4 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 15, 2021

No one wants a Man United Vs Arsenal final. Not United fans, not Arsenal fans, no one — George (@GeorgeBaaaker) April 15, 2021

*Axel makes a normal tackle against a Spanish carpenter*



My reaction: pic.twitter.com/8fHa2kWyoW — Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) April 15, 2021

423 career goals for Edinson Cavani.



Only one El Matador. ✨ pic.twitter.com/7BVwLbAiFQ — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayHeroes) April 15, 2021

Man Cavani movement needs to be studied at Uni — Decor and the Ambiance (@Reemzestilo) April 15, 2021

Evening @ManUtd.



Please sign this Vallejo lad from Granada just so we can have a player chant to the tune of Enrique Iglesias’ Bailamos.



Muchas Gracias! — CR (@OlesRed) April 15, 2021

Manchester United have now reached the semi-final stage in each of their last three appearances in the Europa League.



They will be hoping to emulate the 2016/2017 season and win it again. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T84sYShSgk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 15, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer realising he’s qualified for another semi-final... pic.twitter.com/RF5hd0te4l — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 15, 2021

If Granada wasn't dirty enough, now they put on a guy named Luis Suarez. #mufc — MerlinUnited (@MerlinUnited) April 15, 2021

Fred is legitimately one of the worst midfielders on the ball that I have seen in my life.



He treats the ball like it’s going to explode and he wants zero parts of it. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) April 15, 2021

Bruno said Cavani is a proper 9 and I can’t feel that he’s being shady looool — 15 (@Sarfo15M) April 15, 2021

👹 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken Manchester United to five semi-finals in six cup competitions as manager



🧐 Time to reach the final? #UEL pic.twitter.com/5rDrxby0lQ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 15, 2021

you’ve even got two attempts at this semi final @ManUtd — ‘ (@vintageredss) April 15, 2021

On to Manchester to extend the Roman Empire 🐎 pic.twitter.com/Dh3FBTMyAN — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) April 15, 2021

Mkhitaryan and Smalling reunion in the semi final 👀 #UEL pic.twitter.com/JXltOxfjHU — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 15, 2021

“If we were playing Spurs tonight instead of Man United, we would have a real chance of coming back from 2-0 down... trust me, I was at that club long enough to know” pic.twitter.com/PB8zlGf6wa — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 15, 2021

Man Utd last ten games:



❎ Chelsea (A) - 0-0

❎ Crystal Palace (A) - 0-0

❎ Man City (A) - 2-0

🛑 AC Milan (H) 1-1

❎ West Ham (H) - 1-0

❎ AC Milan (A) - 1-0

🛑 Leicester (A) 1-3

❎ Granada (A) - 2-0

🛑 Tottenham (A) 3-1

❎ Granada (H) - 2-0



Clean sheet in 7 out of 10. pic.twitter.com/EVhpSyU39d — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) April 15, 2021

"He's a proper striker. A proper No.9."



Bruno Fernandes lauds Edinson Cavani as Manchester United reach a fifth semi-final in two years.



🎙 @msmith850 #UEL pic.twitter.com/R3KRyoFzJ5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2021

Europa League, we're having a laugh! — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) April 15, 2021