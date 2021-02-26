Twitter reacts as Manchester United cruise to UEFA Europa League last 16 after 0-0 draw (4-0 on aggregate) against Real Sociedad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in the second leg of the Round of 32. The aggregate scoreline of 4-0 sees them comfortably progress to the last 16 of the competition they won in Jose Mourinho's first campaign in charge of the club, all the way back in 2016/17.
Despite not getting on the scoresheet, it was a relatively comfortable night for the Red Devils as their side — which featured a raft of changes both from the start and at half-time — navigated heir way through the fixture in a professional and risk-free manner.
La Real's only noteworthy highlight in the first half, and perhaps the entirety of the 90 minutes, was a missed spot-kick from skipper Mikel Oyarzabal. Daniel James brought full-back Andoni Gorosabel down inside the box, and Oyarzabal followed up his rather elaborate run-up with a penalty that he failed to keep on target.
Manchester United didn't find all their gears, but they managed to deal with Real Sociedad's threats maturely and dominated proceedings for large parts of the game. Bruno Fernandes came close to scoring for the hosts with a goal that would've been extremely reminiscent of his wonder-strike against Everton earlier on, his effort ended up grazing the woodwork.
There was a moment of controversy in the second half when second-half substitute Axel Tuanzebe's bullet of a header was chalked off by VAR as a result of Victor Lindelof's flying knee to the face of Jon Bautista. The Swede was booked as a result of his foul.
Despite the damage being done in Turin, it was a great effort from La Real to keep their hosts at bay at Old Trafford on the night. On the other hand, Solskjaer took this opportunity to afford some valuable minutes to the likes of Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Brandon Williams, and others. Manchester United now look forward to the UEL draw which is set for the weekend, after which they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
