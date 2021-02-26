Twitter reacts as Manchester United cruise to UEFA Europa League last 16 after 0-0 draw (4-0 on aggregate) against Real Sociedad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in the second leg of the Round of 32. The aggregate scoreline of 4-0 sees them comfortably progress to the last 16 of the competition they won in Jose Mourinho's first campaign in charge of the club, all the way back in 2016/17.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, it was a relatively comfortable night for the Red Devils as their side — which featured a raft of changes both from the start and at half-time — navigated heir way through the fixture in a professional and risk-free manner.

The Europa League last 16:



Tottenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Ajax 🇳🇱

Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Granada 🇪🇸

Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦

Molde 🇳🇴

Villarreal 🇪🇸

Young Boys 🇨🇭

Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦

Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷

Slavia Prague 🇨🇿

Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Milan 🇮🇹

Olympiacos 🇬🇷

Roma 🇮🇹



The draw is tomorrow 🧐 — Goal (@goal) February 25, 2021

La Real's only noteworthy highlight in the first half, and perhaps the entirety of the 90 minutes, was a missed spot-kick from skipper Mikel Oyarzabal. Daniel James brought full-back Andoni Gorosabel down inside the box, and Oyarzabal followed up his rather elaborate run-up with a penalty that he failed to keep on target.

Manchester United didn't find all their gears, but they managed to deal with Real Sociedad's threats maturely and dominated proceedings for large parts of the game. Bruno Fernandes came close to scoring for the hosts with a goal that would've been extremely reminiscent of his wonder-strike against Everton earlier on, his effort ended up grazing the woodwork.

There was a moment of controversy in the second half when second-half substitute Axel Tuanzebe's bullet of a header was chalked off by VAR as a result of Victor Lindelof's flying knee to the face of Jon Bautista. The Swede was booked as a result of his foul.

Despite the damage being done in Turin, it was a great effort from La Real to keep their hosts at bay at Old Trafford on the night. On the other hand, Solskjaer took this opportunity to afford some valuable minutes to the likes of Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Brandon Williams, and others. Manchester United now look forward to the UEL draw which is set for the weekend, after which they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Every week you hear about how well Isak is doing in La Liga. In 135 mins against Eric Bailly he hasn’t gotten a sniff of the goal. — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) February 25, 2021

He needs to work on receiving on the half-turn. He’s got the same problem in a wide position sometimes and it means he limits his progressive options.



But he’s definitely learning to play more infield, I think. — Cain Smith (@cainsmithMU) February 25, 2021

Mason Greenwood's workrate and completeness as a player continues to shine through this season. Same applies for Bukayo Saka's intelligence on and off the ball in multiple positions. — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) February 25, 2021

Scholes is right. Januzaj's putting on a bit of a show which is nice to see. I hope he has a good career with plenty of domestic winning! — UtdArena (@utdarena) February 25, 2021

AMAD TIME FOR HALF AN HOUR LET ME GET SOME CRISPS — ‘ (@vintageredss) February 25, 2021

Tbf that was a bit Bruce Lee from Lindelof 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ka3fVFr4fh — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) February 25, 2021

I feel so bad for Axel Tuanzebe, man. First ever goal for Man United ruled out because Victor Lindelöf decided to go full Jackie Chan on a Sociedad defender. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) February 25, 2021

If only Lindelof jumped that high for defensive headers #MUNRSO — 🇧🇩 Michael 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Pakintyre 🇵🇰 (@eshaanakbar) February 25, 2021

Lindelof has been very good tonight. Roy Keane would've been proud of that flying knee too. 💪 — James Stretford (@Jamesstretford) February 25, 2021

Omg Amad slipped over, he’s already following the footsteps of premier league greats such as Gerrard and Terry — 🦎 (@ShameIessFC) February 25, 2021

Adnan Januzaj failed to attempt a single shot in his 66 minutes on pitch against Man Utd. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 25, 2021

Youngest players for @ManUtd in European games



17y 23d Shola Shoretire

17y 131d Norman Whiteside

17y 156d Mason Greenwood

17y 211d Gary Neville pic.twitter.com/WQXf3ubT64 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 25, 2021

Foden, Saka, Sancho, Grealish, Maddison, Sterling, Mount, Kane, Greenwood, Rashford....

Gareth Southgate needs all the other bits too, but this an incredible array of attacking talent for England. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) February 25, 2021

Williams, Tuanzebe, Rashford, Shoretire,Henderson.



Almost half the current players on the pitch are from our youth system.



So proud of them and this club culture ❤️ — ORohitO (@ORohitO) February 25, 2021

Man Utd (0.74) 0-0 (1.40) Real Sociedad — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) February 25, 2021

Amad Diallo made more tackles than any other Man Utd player vs. Real Sociedad (4).



He was only on the pitch for 31 minutes. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/jamv46nLtr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 25, 2021

Tonight, Man United played Henderson, Greenwood, Rashford, Tuanzebe, Williams, and Shoretire who all came from the academy. In addition, Amad and Martial also played, both joint the club while in their teens. That’s believing in youth. — ʀʏᴀɴ (@Utd_Ryan_) February 25, 2021

Another clean sheet for the boy. pic.twitter.com/glSbRLEtUH — ً (@utdrobbo) February 25, 2021

25/02/2016 - Marcus Rashford makes his first appearance at Old Trafford for #mufc.



25/02/2021 - Amad makes his first appearance at Old Trafford for #mufc.



Welcome to the Theatre of Dreams, Amad 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/CZ5tZGb7ny — United District (@UtdDistrict) February 25, 2021

The only good thing about TNF is seeing these two. pic.twitter.com/mtKmuLhRBH — ً (@utdrobbo) February 25, 2021

Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Real Sociedad:



100% take-ons completed

100% aerial duels won

91% pass accuracy

6 ball recoveries

3/4 long passes completed

3 clearances

2 interceptions



Another solid display. 👏 pic.twitter.com/P7QRVxCTAa — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 25, 2021

15 - Manchester United remain unbeaten in each of their last 15 matches at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League, since a 2-3 defeat to Spanish opponents Athletic Bilbao in March 2012. Progressing. #UEL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2021

Man United qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League, with half the team on the field academy graduates.



That’s how you do it...👏👏👏 — Jake Humphrey 💙 (@mrjakehumphrey) February 25, 2021