Twitter reacts as Manchester United and Manchester City share the spoils in dire 0-0 draw at Old Trafford

It was quite the dull affair at Old Trafford as Manchester United and Manchester City played out a lifeless 0-0 draw. United went into the game on the back of a heartbreaking loss to RB Leipzig in midweek, which saw them eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. City, on the other hand, topped their group and are through to the knockout phase of the competition.
Despite their positions on the league table with City being a point below United, the visitors entered the clash in much more of an assured form than the hosts, who have endured a roller-coaster of a season so far.
The first half was a largely frustrating one for both sides, with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola opting for a relatively cautious approach. The Catalan deployed both Rodri and Fernandinho in front of his backline to help guard Ederson's goal even further, and the pair of defensive midfielders provided a barrier that was not breached too often by the hosts.
Barring the odd chance, there wasn't too much of note in the first 45. Raheem Sterling came close to scoring after taking out a couple of players with his silky close control, but saw his shot blocked by Harry Maguire. Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne combined on another instance and had the chance to cap off a brilliant team move, which was ultimately skied by the Belgian.
The second-half got off to a similar start with neither side being able to take the game by the scruff of the neck despite an assortment of stars on display at Old Trafford. United looked like they found a way into the game with a Marcus Rashford penalty claim, which was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the buildup.
However, the number of chances created, particularly by City, rose as the half progressed. De Bruyne, once again, had the chance to break the deadlock from close range but was thwarted by Maguire from inside the box after some superb work from Gabriel Jesus. City poured bodies forward but failed to open up a well-drilled United side, and neither could Solskjaer's men break the former English champions down.
It was ultimately a clash of two solid defences on the night as the likes of Ruben Dias, Harry Maguire, and other defensive personnel were far busier than their attacking counterparts. Both Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne - billed as the two superstars who could make the difference for their sides - had a relatively quiet night. Here, we take a look at some of the best tweets from the game.
Published 13 Dec 2020, 01:01 IST