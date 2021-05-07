Twitter reacts as Manchester United progress to UEL final despite 3-2 loss to AS Roma

Manchester United booked their place in the final of the UEFA Europa League after seeing off AS Roma in their two-legged tie, despite losing 3-2 on the night.
The Red Devils had already done the damage in the first leg as far as the tie was concerned as they traveled to Rome with a four-goal advantage after beating the Giallorossi 6-2 at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side won the tie by an aggregate scoreline of 8-5.
The visitors looked slow and rusty at the start of the game, conceding a few noteworthy opportunities to the hosts who failed to produce anything substantial. Manchester United gradually grew into the game and began to carve out a few chances, with Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes missing from close range.
Solskjaer's men finally got their breakthrough towards the end of the half as Fred set up Cavani just outside Roma's box and the Uruguayan rifled the ball into the net, leaving Antonio Mirante with no hope of saving it.
Roma stormed their way back into the game in the second half as they relentlessly attacked the hosts. Edin Dzeko scored the equaliser on 57 minutes with a thumping header from just a few yards after a scuffed shot from Pedro. Bryan Cristante then gave Roma the lead just three minutes later after smashing the ball into the far post from the edge of the area.
Fonseca's side then managed to bring out an extraordinary double save from De Gea as well, with the Spaniard repelling two efforts in quick succession from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pedro.
Cavani was on target once again to restore parity to the scoreline after Fernandes spotted his angled run into the box and found him with a lovely cross. The 34-year-old responded by narrowing the ball into the net to score his fourth goal of the tie.
Roma didn't lose hope and kept the pressure up, with their efforts being rewarded in the 83rd minute as 19-year-old debutant Nicola Zalewski smashed the ball home from a Davide Santon cross, albeit via a massive deflection off Alex Telles.
Despite the defeat, Manchester United have progressed to the final and will play Unai Emery's Villarreal after the Yellow Submarine knocked out Arsenal in the other semi-final.
Here are some of the best tweets from the game.