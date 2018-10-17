×
Twitter reacts over reports Real Madrid want to swap Gareth Bale for Eden Hazard

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
896   //    17 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST

Could Bale and Hazard be heading in opposite directions?
Could Bale and Hazard be heading in opposite directions?

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly planning a sensational move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard in the January transfer window. Los Blancos have still not replaced Cristiano Ronaldo who left for Juventus in the summer.

However, reports circulating on Wednesday indicate that Real Madrid are looking at signing Hazard in a swap deal which would also include Gareth Bale. The Welsh star who remains Madrid’s record-signing, has been blighted by injuries in recent years, and this season has been no different.

Having started the campaign brightly with three goals in the club’s opening four games, the former Tottenham Hotspur winger suffered another injury which ruled him out for some weeks.

It is believed that the Madrid hierarchy has grown frustrated with Bale’s frequent injuries, and are already looking to use the Wales international as a bait to sign Hazard from Chelsea.

The Blues winger has previously flirted with a move to the Spanish capital, and recently disclosed that Real Madrid is his dream team.

Speaking to reporters while on international duty with Belgium, Hazard said,

"Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.
"In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision, it's my future,” he said.

In a previous interview during the 2018 World Cup, the former Lille star suggested he was only waiting on the Spanish giants to make a bid,

"If Real Madrid want me, they know what they need to do, Real is everyone's dream. Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey is special,” Hazard remarked.

The latest reports of Real Madrid planning to swap Bale for Hazard has excited football fans on social media.

Here are some of the best tweets on this major transfer speculation.

