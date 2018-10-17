Twitter reacts over reports Real Madrid want to swap Gareth Bale for Eden Hazard

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 896 // 17 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Bale and Hazard be heading in opposite directions?

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly planning a sensational move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard in the January transfer window. Los Blancos have still not replaced Cristiano Ronaldo who left for Juventus in the summer.

However, reports circulating on Wednesday indicate that Real Madrid are looking at signing Hazard in a swap deal which would also include Gareth Bale. The Welsh star who remains Madrid’s record-signing, has been blighted by injuries in recent years, and this season has been no different.

Having started the campaign brightly with three goals in the club’s opening four games, the former Tottenham Hotspur winger suffered another injury which ruled him out for some weeks.

It is believed that the Madrid hierarchy has grown frustrated with Bale’s frequent injuries, and are already looking to use the Wales international as a bait to sign Hazard from Chelsea.

The Blues winger has previously flirted with a move to the Spanish capital, and recently disclosed that Real Madrid is his dream team.

Speaking to reporters while on international duty with Belgium, Hazard said,

"Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.

"In my head, sometimes I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision, it's my future,” he said.

In a previous interview during the 2018 World Cup, the former Lille star suggested he was only waiting on the Spanish giants to make a bid,

"If Real Madrid want me, they know what they need to do, Real is everyone's dream. Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey is special,” Hazard remarked.

The latest reports of Real Madrid planning to swap Bale for Hazard has excited football fans on social media.

Here are some of the best tweets on this major transfer speculation.

@Sapientia953FM Barring incessant injuries, Bale could square up wit Hazard on a scale. Bale moves brilliantly wit d ball, makes fine assists & scores beautiful goals. Bt takn in cognizance his injury worries & hw tough it is to play in d PL, he cn't perform up to Eden's Level — Esomchee (@EsomChee) October 17, 2018

Bale?? 😂🤣

I think I'd prefer mariano and vinicious jnr for hazard

If not he's staying https://t.co/OHC89p6ART — Yinkar 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@yinkar_44) October 17, 2018

Whilst I would love to see Gareth Bale someday occupy the right flank, I will never want that at the expense of losing Hazard. pic.twitter.com/jIcOq1ElEr — Danny O'Neill 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DONeill90) October 17, 2018

Exchange one world class player for another, who can play RW or ST and allow CHO more chances to play?



Hazard will be staying. If he did go, getting Bale in exchange would be excellent.



If you don’t rate Bale or want him here, you clearly don’t know football. https://t.co/tX6ikXF0lE — PG (@PGCFC001) October 16, 2018

Eduardo Inda from Chiringuito TV has just confirmed that Real Madrid will try to exchange Eden Hazard 🔁 Garreth Bale + ... 0£!!!😱



If this is true, this means that Real Madrid are shite at negotiating😂 #CFC pic.twitter.com/ZjEC1NNnUN — Mark Stevens (@markstevens_cfc) October 15, 2018

Willian plays like Isco LOL .Isco is compared to Hazard not Willian.Hazard is just faster and more ruthless than Isco.Gareth Bale is better than both Willian and https://t.co/Lu0rMS9hZo has better players than Chelsea.Accept it — Sampson Agyapong (@iamagyapong) October 13, 2018

Bale and Money for Hazard is making the best out of a bad situation. — Shaurya Gulati (@gulati_shaurya) October 17, 2018

Bale showing his 4rth UCL title. Hazard can never 😂 pic.twitter.com/OZNNOM3h1E — Prabhakar (@capitan_sr4) October 9, 2018

Would love to see Bale here, especially for when we play Spurs lol. But Hazard leaving...😭 — Liam Rennie (@LiamRennie49) October 16, 2018

Hazard swap with Bale and signing James is the best way we could replace him imo — 🅱️ornrow 🅱️onor (@ConorMc_) October 16, 2018

Bale-Hazard swap? Hmmmm I mean Bale was my favorite player when he was playing in the Premier League...



Deal if it's Bale + 100M.

Also having Bale is a short-term solution to our dumb RW problem and gives the chance for CHO to impress to play on the left. — Roland Uy (@rolanduy) October 17, 2018

Hey @realmadrid .you ever thought about a swap deal for @hazardeden10 and Gareth bale..our fax machine is alright if ya wondering.#sarriball with @GarethBale11 #cfc — yves lemayian (@olebeer69) October 14, 2018

But, if Hazard goes likely it will be to Real. Besides Fekir and Icardi I think the best possible deal for Chelsea would be Hazard for Bale swap if he really wants to leave — Guru🕸 (@IconRom9) October 9, 2018