Twitter reacts as PSG eliminate Lionel Messi's Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's Barcelona have failed to repeat their remontada heroics from 2017 as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after a 5-2 defeat on aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain.

The game saw an absolute stunner of a goal from Lionel Messi as well as a shocking penalty miss, which all but ended Barcelona's hopes of overturning a hefty deficit.

After an intriguing first 30 minutes of the game in which both sides began to settle into the second leg, Ronald Koeman's Blaugrana looked likelier to break the deadlock as they saw much more of the ball than the hosts and had more attempts on goal. It was Kylian Mbappe, though, who drew first blood for Mauricio Pochettino's men from the spot after Clement Lenglet conceded a penalty at the half-hour mark.

The Frenchman dispatched the ball into the top-left corner, leaving no hope for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to save the penalty. The goal made Mbappe the youngest-ever player to reach the 25-goal mark in the competition.

Lionel Messi's crazy eight-minute spell for Barcelona

As his side were hit by a hammer blow — conceding their fifth goal of the tie — Lionel Messi handed Barcelona a lifeline in absolutely incredible fashion.

The Blaugrana skipper received the ball from the ever-impressive Pedri in the final third and unleashed a venomous strike that swirved away from Keylor Navas and found the top-left corner. It was arguably one of the most stunning goals in the competition and gave Barcelona a lifeline as Lionel Messi's goal leveled the scoreline on the night.

The Argentine was in the thick of things once again as he was given the chance to double Barcelona's score on the night when Layvin Kurzawa conceded a penalty in the dying moments of the first half after he brought Antoine Griezmann down.

Lionel Messi stepped up to take the spot-kick but, unfortunately, saw his strike saved by Keylor Navas to keep the scoreline at 1-1, and the aggregate at 5-2.

While PSG had their say in the first 45 minutes despite ceding the majority of the ball to Barcelona, the second half was completely dominated by the visitors who pinned the French champions into their own third.

Lionel Messi's men created a host of opportunities but their woeful finishing cost them dear as they failed to capitalise on their dominance. Navas followed up his crucial penalty save with a stunning display, particularly in the second-half. The Costa Rica international was awarded the Man of the Match award and ended the night with nine saves and saved a penalty from Lionel Messi.

It was heartbreaking for the Argentine as he has now failed to win the competition in six consecutive attempts since Barcelona's historic treble back in 2015. The result also means that for the first time since 2005, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

