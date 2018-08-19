Twitter Reacts as Sergio Aguero Scores First Hat-Trick of the Season, Premier League 2018/19

Aguero looks all geared up to fight for the Golden Boot

It was only the second matchday of Premier League 2018/19 season and Sergio Aguero has taken the ball home with him. The Argentine scored his first World Cup goal this summer in Russia and he is continuing his success in England.

The game eventually finished 6-1 to the Premier League Champions. The Cityzens broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Aguero at the Etihad Stadium.

In 10 minutes, Aguero scored his second of the afternoon. He came extremely close to scoring his hat-trick in the second half of the match as many chances fell for him.

With everything going right for him, he played with confidence and took his chances well. The 30-year-old last won the Premier League Golden Boot award back in the 2014/15 season. Thereafter, Harry Kane was named the winner for the following two seasons and Mohamed Salah was the last recipient of the award.

Throughout his career with City, Aguero has scored 204 goals in 295 appearances. This hat-trick is his 13th for the club. The cross was perfectly delivered to him by Benjamin Mendy and all Aguero had to do was side-kick it into the net. That was his last involvement in the match as he was replaced immediately by Leroy Sane after the goal.

It is still far too early to say who is a clear leader for the race of the Golden Boot. Both Salah and Kane have started scoring for their respective teams too. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal were both expected to challenge for the award too, but neither has scored in the first two matches of the league.

The striker is known to be one of the most accurate in the Premier League and an all-time leading goalscorer for the title-holders. Pep Guardiola did consider dropping the star for this particular match against Huddersfield, but now that he has scored three goals, it seemed like starting him was well worth it.

There is no doubt that the forward is a valuable asset for the team. Here was how Twitter reacted to Aguero scoring the first hat-trick of the campaign.

Sergio Aguero has scored his ninth Premier League hat-trick.



Only Alan Shearer has bagged more in the history of the competition (11). 👆 pic.twitter.com/0wrhGomJTw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 19, 2018

Just another Aguero hat trick 😎



Hat trick number 13. pic.twitter.com/JFjxkBmkOS — • (@Beardamendi) August 19, 2018

Not putting Aguero in the squad. RIP. — нур фазриена (@fazri3na) August 19, 2018

Aguero is unreal striker 💥 — GEDA WAY✊ (@kenoMendi) August 19, 2018

Aguero will win the Golden Boot if he stays fit for the season — Кobby (@iKobby_) August 19, 2018

Silva and Aguero have been fantastic but imo Benjamin Mendy has been on another level — Rio Degg (@riodegg) August 19, 2018

Aguero hat-trick hero! Fortune favours the brave :) — FPL Kokie (@kokierocks) August 19, 2018

The first hat-trick from Aguero in this season 💙💙💙 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/AOmFAVRpir — awk (@ariaawk) August 19, 2018

Another hat-trick for the consistently brilliant Agueroooooo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 19, 2018

13th hat-trick for @ManCity Sergio AGUERO 🔥🔥🔥 Deserved the standing ovation from the fans in the stadium and all the @OfficialFPL managers that captained him 😉5-1 #MCIHUD — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) August 19, 2018

25' ⚽️ Goal

35' ⚽️ Goal

48' 🅰️ Assist

57' 💥 Post

75' ⚽️ Hat-trick complete

77' 🔄 Subbed off



🤷🏻‍♂️ Just another day at the office for Sergio Aguero. #MCFC #MCIHUD pic.twitter.com/ESsV5axvyr — BetStars (@BetStars) August 19, 2018

Aguero with the first hat-trick of the 2018/19 season. — Adenrele Orimidupa (@blastedup) August 19, 2018

Aguero hat-trick and two assists for Mendy.. nah im winning every fantasy league im in this year. — *** (@sadikldn) August 19, 2018

SENSATIONAL



Manchester City - 6

Huddersfield Town - 1



Aguero with a hat-trick, he was superb and will get all the headlines. Who was your man of the match apart from Aguero? — YourMCFC (@YourMCFC) August 19, 2018

Crazy that Aguero scored a hat-trick and was probably the third best player on the pitch today. — Jack Brain (@jackwbrain) August 19, 2018

A home debut in style for @ManCity 🎇



3⃣with an hat-trick from Sergio Aguero



🧙‍♂️a David Silva's beauty from free-kick



💪Even an assist from their keeper Ederson@Osman21Leon - "You can't possibly single out a #MCI player"



📻📲 - https://t.co/Wh75IBq3nT pic.twitter.com/tsHStpDTq0 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 19, 2018