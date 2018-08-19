Twitter Reacts as Sergio Aguero Scores First Hat-Trick of the Season, Premier League 2018/19
It was only the second matchday of Premier League 2018/19 season and Sergio Aguero has taken the ball home with him. The Argentine scored his first World Cup goal this summer in Russia and he is continuing his success in England.
The game eventually finished 6-1 to the Premier League Champions. The Cityzens broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Aguero at the Etihad Stadium.
In 10 minutes, Aguero scored his second of the afternoon. He came extremely close to scoring his hat-trick in the second half of the match as many chances fell for him.
With everything going right for him, he played with confidence and took his chances well. The 30-year-old last won the Premier League Golden Boot award back in the 2014/15 season. Thereafter, Harry Kane was named the winner for the following two seasons and Mohamed Salah was the last recipient of the award.
Throughout his career with City, Aguero has scored 204 goals in 295 appearances. This hat-trick is his 13th for the club. The cross was perfectly delivered to him by Benjamin Mendy and all Aguero had to do was side-kick it into the net. That was his last involvement in the match as he was replaced immediately by Leroy Sane after the goal.
It is still far too early to say who is a clear leader for the race of the Golden Boot. Both Salah and Kane have started scoring for their respective teams too. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal were both expected to challenge for the award too, but neither has scored in the first two matches of the league.
The striker is known to be one of the most accurate in the Premier League and an all-time leading goalscorer for the title-holders. Pep Guardiola did consider dropping the star for this particular match against Huddersfield, but now that he has scored three goals, it seemed like starting him was well worth it.
There is no doubt that the forward is a valuable asset for the team. Here was how Twitter reacted to Aguero scoring the first hat-trick of the campaign.