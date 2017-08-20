Twitter trolls Spurs as Chelsea continue Wembley curse

Marcos Alonso earned Chelsea their first points of the season

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea earned their first three points of the season, beating Tottenham Hotspurs by 2-1, as the beleaguered defending champions overcame their loss against Burnley, while Spurs' curse at Wembley continued.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a superb free-kick to ensure Chelsea went into the second half with a 1-0 lead. Batshuayi gave Spurs a way back into the match with an own-goal from Christian Eriksen's free-kick in the 82nd minute, only for Alonso to capitalize on Hugo Lloris' error to score a late goal in the 88th minute and give Chelsea the win.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

2016/17: Spurs at White Hart Lane - 19 games, 0 losses

2017/18: Spurs at Wembley - 1 game, 1 loss already#TOTCHE — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) August 20, 2017

3,460 - If Harry Kane had a goal for every time someone says he's not scored in August, he'd have 3,460 goals so far this season. Voodoo. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) August 20, 2017

Reasons to win today:

3. Fuck Chelsea

2. Winning rules

1. To stop hearing about the goddamn Wembley curse as soon as fucking possible — comrade you spurs ???? (@GaryRootbeer) August 20, 2017

The Chelsea mask list grows... pic.twitter.com/GH30jjLaNy — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 20, 2017

Pochettino looks to his bench wondering who could come on and score a goal for his side.



He sees Sissoko and Janssen looking back at him. — Coral (@Coral) August 20, 2017

It could be the 'August hoodoo', the 'Wembley hoodoo', but it's odds on for the word 'hoodoo' to be used heavily tonight about Spurs. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 20, 2017

Kane goes to kick the post in frustration, accidentally gets his foot tangled up in the net. Because, y'know, it's August. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 20, 2017

What the hell is Alderweireld doing???????? pic.twitter.com/OS3fcwdqWx — Liam (@UtdHolic) August 20, 2017

David Luiz on the end of a nasty challenge there from Dier. pic.twitter.com/wwLf2UwKrA — Coral (@Coral) August 20, 2017

Good run and finish from Michy — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) August 20, 2017

Sensational substitution from Conte. Batshuayi scores with practically his first touch. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 20, 2017

Batshuayi, on for Morata, showing his teammate exactly how to head home from close range. #TOTCHE — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 20, 2017

33 - Roman Abramovich has just offer Spurs £33 million for the player who just scored their equaliser. Batty. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) August 20, 2017

Premier League goals scored in 2017:



Marcos Alonso (7)

Diego Costa (6)



????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZE9u0QdneZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 20, 2017

WAAAAAYYNE BRIDGE !!!!!!!!!!!!! — Sébastien Chapuis (@SebC__) August 20, 2017

Can anyone tell me why Chelsea want Alex Sandro when they have Alonso? — Coral (@Coral) August 20, 2017

Football is unquestionably the greatest sport and Spurs are its funniest contributors https://t.co/5IMN6Cdi8t — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) August 20, 2017

Conte going wild in celebration as Alonso makes it 2-1. Lloris caught out badly, shot went under him. #TOTCHE — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 20, 2017

Tottenham lose home league game for first time in 15 months. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 20, 2017

Premier League goals for Spurs in August:



Harry Kane - 0



Michy Batshuayi - 1 pic.twitter.com/SDwrwBBlPp — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 20, 2017

Chelsea should just play Marcos Alonso upfront instead of Morata — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 20, 2017

Spurs have now won as many Premier League matches at Wembley as they have Premier League titles.



Zero. pic.twitter.com/gPzowIU3hj — Coral (@Coral) August 20, 2017