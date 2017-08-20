Twitter trolls Spurs as Chelsea continue Wembley curse
Marcos Alonso earned Chelsea their first points of the season
Chelsea earned their first three points of the season, beating Tottenham Hotspurs by 2-1, as the beleaguered defending champions overcame their loss against Burnley, while Spurs' curse at Wembley continued.
Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a superb free-kick to ensure Chelsea went into the second half with a 1-0 lead. Batshuayi gave Spurs a way back into the match with an own-goal from Christian Eriksen's free-kick in the 82nd minute, only for Alonso to capitalize on Hugo Lloris' error to score a late goal in the 88th minute and give Chelsea the win.
Here's how Twitter reacted: