Write an article Search Sportskeeda

Twitter trolls Spurs as Chelsea continue Wembley curse

Marcos Alonso earned Chelsea their first points of the season

by Sunaadh Sagar @sunaadh
News 20 Aug 2017, 22:33 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea earned their first three points of the season, beating Tottenham Hotspurs by 2-1, as the beleaguered defending champions overcame their loss against Burnley, while Spurs' curse at Wembley continued.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a superb free-kick to ensure Chelsea went into the second half with a 1-0 lead. Batshuayi gave Spurs a way back into the match with an own-goal from Christian Eriksen's free-kick in the 82nd minute, only for Alonso to capitalize on Hugo Lloris' error to score a late goal in the 88th minute and give Chelsea the win.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Fetching more content...