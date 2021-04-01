Twitter reacts as Timo Werner misses a sitter in Germany's 1-2 loss against North Macedonia

Germany slumped to a shock 1-2 loss against North Macedonia with Timo Werner missing a sitter in the second half. The European giants put in a strangely tepid and timid display as goals from Goran Pandev and Eljif Elmas gave North Macedonia a famous win against their more illustrious opponents.

The loss sees Germany in second place in their World Cup qualifying group behind group leaders Armenia, who have won 3 out of the 3 World Cup qualifying matches played so far.

Speaking to the German Football Federation (DFB) after the match, Serge Gnabry said:

“Compliments to North Macedonia. We came back, gained opportunities, but we didn’t do the things in front (of the net). Then that wasn’t enough in the end,”

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, who scored from the spot for Germany, was left fuming with his side's performance. Speaking to the German national team's official website, the midfielder said:

"North Macedonia were more or less in our box twice and we made it easy for them. We tried to work chances, but we only managed to score once. The way we conceded both goals was poor."

Germany's lack of clinical finishing cost them the match as Timo Werner missed an extremely presentable chance in the second half. Timo Werner is struggling for form and confidence in front of goal and this miss would not have done him any favors.

Timo Werner is getting into the right positions but has been struggling to put the ball into the back of the net. Considered to be one of the game's premier strikers last season, Timo Werner made a big money move to Chelsea. Much was expected of the Germany international but he has so far failed to deliver in the Premier League.

The miss from Timo Werner proved to be extremely costly as Eljif Elmas grabbed a late winner to secure a historic win for his country. Germany's manager Joachim Low also cut a frustrated figure. Speaking to the DFB website, he said:

"We’re thoroughly disappointed. We simply looked too tired today. There wasn’t an energy about our play and we made too many mistakes going forward.

"When we moved the ball around quickly, we looked dangerous. Our opponents sat deep and we couldn’t find a way to break them down. All in all, it was disappointing."

Germany will need to pick themselves up massively and get their act together before the European Championships in the summer.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Good heavens, Germany have lost to North Macedonia. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 31, 2021

Incredible!



North Macedonia have beaten Germany 2-1 and just look at the celebrations 🥳#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 31, 2021

GERMANY LOSE TO NORTH MACEDONIA 🤯



Their 35-game unbeaten streak in WC qualifying games is snapped! pic.twitter.com/Vq3xxBLW96 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 31, 2021

37-year-old Goran Pandev inspires North Macedonia 🇲🇰 to a shock win in Germany 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/NFTrIaAbeb — 433 (@433) March 31, 2021

Germany's only two World Cup qualifying defeats since 1985:



2001: 1-5 England

2021: 1-2 North Macedonia pic.twitter.com/Gg0CgqycNP — bet365 (@bet365) March 31, 2021

Thursday: this tweet

Friday: no games

Saturday: Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg; Slovakia 2-2 Malta (0-2 HT)

Sunday: Armenia 2-0 Iceland, Georgia 1-2 Spain (1-0 HT, 1-1 90')

Monday: no games

Tues: Turkey 3-3 Latvia, Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia

Wed: Armenia 3-2 Romania, Germany 1-2 North Macedonia https://t.co/3a3iABdkhn — Huw Davies (@thehuwdavies) March 31, 2021

🌍 Ranked 65th in the world.



🇪🇺 Qualified for their first ever European Championships.



✅ Just beat Germany 2-1.



👏 North Macedonia. pic.twitter.com/M52pyuj68D — SPORF (@Sporf) March 31, 2021

Streets of Skopje in North Macedonia after beating Germany tonight #GERMKD pic.twitter.com/StDj4FYlH0 — Ethan (@PUPethan) March 31, 2021

North Macedonia stun mighty Germany. The Balkan nation, population smaller than New Mexico, is ranked 65th in world. They handed Germany first defeat in 36 World Cup qualifying games dating back to 2001. The True March Madness 🇲🇰🙌 pic.twitter.com/YZqoysXU5R — roger bennett (@rogbennett) March 31, 2021

Beating Germany is one thing, but beating them with the ref on their side is another.



Even he couldn't stop us. pic.twitter.com/JTcKlv2Fns — Football Macedonia (@MacedonianFoot) March 31, 2021

Big Party in Duisburg! 🇲🇰 Fans of North Macedonia celebrating after 2-1 victory against Germany 🇩🇪 Their hero: Goran Pandev #GERMKD @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/9UYW3SWWhk — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 31, 2021

#FunFact: Macedonian football team has never lost a match against Germany. — Daniel Anastasoff (@algorit007) March 31, 2021

Twitter had a lot to say about Timo Werner's miss

Germany have lost 2-1 to North Macedonia, and Timo Werner missed this chance to Germany ahead with 10 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/pzsgXGZfqS — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 31, 2021

Löw/Tuchel/Lampard trying to get Werner to scorepic.twitter.com/UQ7ER9IhZl — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 31, 2021

Maguire scored from here and Timo Werner missed from there. One is a defender, I prefer not to speak. pic.twitter.com/DEX7DAOJBb — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) March 31, 2021

RB Leipzig boss and sporting director when Chelsea came asking to sign Timo Werner #GERMKD pic.twitter.com/EwA4whk0Lh — AARONATION (@Aaron_Magook) March 31, 2021

Torres missed an open goal in 2012=Won the Champions League

Werner missed an open goal in 2021.... pic.twitter.com/KYIebAPzkF — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) March 31, 2021

Timo Werner is going to win the golden boot.



For this and more jokes text the word German tax to 2222. pic.twitter.com/YEqOPDpiGi — WelBeast (@WelBeast) March 31, 2021

Liverpool’s biggest win this season,

is the fact that we got Diogo Jota and not Timo Werner pic.twitter.com/LyTNbAVP1A — Wilco🧣 (@KIopptinho) March 31, 2021

I’m taking Daniel James over Timo Werner at this point. — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) March 31, 2021

Timo Werner vs North Macedonia 🔥 Skills and highlights 🥶 Better than Kane? 🙀 pic.twitter.com/TAnlfedXME — Jack 🦫 (@jack_thfc_) March 31, 2021

Werner has destroyed the bundesliga's rep. You can actually look a 40 goal a season forward over there and still be AWFUL — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) March 31, 2021

Perfect time to bring this Werner classic to the TL after Germany 's defeat. #GERMKD 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HRugnoEXM6 — E (@iamOkon) March 31, 2021

Tammy Abraham walking into Thomas Tuchel’s office tomorrow morning after that Timo Werner miss. #cfc #chelsea

pic.twitter.com/ColBQMACvK — Odoi_Plays (@OdoiPlays) March 31, 2021