Twitter reacts as Timo Werner misses a sitter in Germany's 1-2 loss against North Macedonia

Germany slumped to a shock 1-2 loss against North Macedonia with Timo Werner missing a sitter in the second half. The European giants put in a strangely tepid and timid display as goals from Goran Pandev and Eljif Elmas gave North Macedonia a famous win against their more illustrious opponents.
The loss sees Germany in second place in their World Cup qualifying group behind group leaders Armenia, who have won 3 out of the 3 World Cup qualifying matches played so far.
Speaking to the German Football Federation (DFB) after the match, Serge Gnabry said:
“Compliments to North Macedonia. We came back, gained opportunities, but we didn’t do the things in front (of the net). Then that wasn’t enough in the end,”
Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, who scored from the spot for Germany, was left fuming with his side's performance. Speaking to the German national team's official website, the midfielder said:
"North Macedonia were more or less in our box twice and we made it easy for them. We tried to work chances, but we only managed to score once. The way we conceded both goals was poor."
Germany's lack of clinical finishing cost them the match as Timo Werner missed an extremely presentable chance in the second half. Timo Werner is struggling for form and confidence in front of goal and this miss would not have done him any favors.
Timo Werner is getting into the right positions but has been struggling to put the ball into the back of the net. Considered to be one of the game's premier strikers last season, Timo Werner made a big money move to Chelsea. Much was expected of the Germany international but he has so far failed to deliver in the Premier League.
The miss from Timo Werner proved to be extremely costly as Eljif Elmas grabbed a late winner to secure a historic win for his country. Germany's manager Joachim Low also cut a frustrated figure. Speaking to the DFB website, he said:
"We’re thoroughly disappointed. We simply looked too tired today. There wasn’t an energy about our play and we made too many mistakes going forward.
"When we moved the ball around quickly, we looked dangerous. Our opponents sat deep and we couldn’t find a way to break them down. All in all, it was disappointing."
Germany will need to pick themselves up massively and get their act together before the European Championships in the summer.
