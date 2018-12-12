Twitter reacts to Alisson's huge 92nd minute save that kept Liverpool in Champions League

Alisson saved Arkadiusz Milik's shot in injury time to send Liverpool through to the knockout stages

Liverpool entered the final day of Group C games on Tuesday with the hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The Merseyside club went head-to-head with Napoli in a game that saw Jurgen Klopp's men register a narrow but crucial win over their opponents.

Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah scored the sole goal of the game in the 34th minute to ensure his side's entry to the final stages of Europe's top competition.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was beaming with pride at the end of the game and insisted that it was not Salah's goal, but goalkeeper Alisson's late save that saved the team from a Champions League exit.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss said (via BBC), "The goal Mo scored - what a goal, unbelievable - but the save Ali (Alisson) made I have no words for that. That was the lifesaver tonight."

"It was wild and there were lots of counter-attacks but we were ready for that. That is Anfield live and in colour.

"Wow, what a game. I am not sure a manager could be prouder of a team than I am."

The Liverpool faithful were also as impressed by Alisson and have since heaped praise on him on social media:

Alisson’s the cat that got the Milik. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 11, 2018

When you finally get passed Van Dijk and there's Alisson pic.twitter.com/COod9Hq6UN — David Nezri (@nakednezri) December 11, 2018

Alisson quite literally just earned Liverpool FC €7.5m with that save.



€1.5m for the Win + €6m for reaching the Round of 16.



The “million dollar save” phrase is literal tonight. pic.twitter.com/x8OuaVdLsA — LFC Torres (@WC_LFC_Torres) December 11, 2018

Takes some feat to make £65m and £75m look like bargains but Alisson and Van Dijk are doing it. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 11, 2018

Remember when every other clueless bitter football fan condemned Liverpool for spending so much on Allison and van dijk!? Tonight is why we did, both making a huge difference compared to previous #class #LiverpoolVsNapoli — Martyn Davies (@slappo10) December 11, 2018

Mental how in all the years I've supported liverpool I've never been confident in a keeper until we have signed Allison #safehands #neveranydoubt 😂 — phill (@gards88) December 11, 2018

If Allison was Tupac’s bodyguard, he’d still be alive.

But, he was Van Dijk's bodyguard. That's why Liverpool alive now. — Vinothmac (@vinothmac10) December 12, 2018

Some Liverpool Fans really wanted Karius to stay ?



Allison anyday — I Teach Coding, Lagos (@Samuel_Orogun) December 11, 2018

Alisson might have prevented many goals ,



but most importantly,



Allison has saved Liverpool from Karius — I Teach Coding, Lagos (@Samuel_Orogun) December 11, 2018

Allison worth every penny for Liverpool, what a class keeper — Rav 🦅 (@ImJustRav) December 11, 2018

Only three players have scored against Alisson in his 10 games Anfield this season:



⚽️ Thomas Meunier

⚽️ Kylian Mbappé

⚽️ Callum Paterson



Making his new home a fortress. 🏰 pic.twitter.com/pRIkDD03Q3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 11, 2018

Find someone to hold you the way Alisson holds Klopp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fsUA7HVqQG — bubbles (@bubbIxs) December 11, 2018

With the win, the Merseyside club have now progressed to the last 16 in successive UCL campaigns for the first time since 2008-09.

Last season, Liverpool made it to the Champions League finals only to be beaten by La Liga giants Real Madrid in a game that produced the infamous Mo Salah-Sergio Ramos rivalry in May.

The Premier League club will next face one of the group winners, which will be confirmed during the last-16 draw on 17 December.

