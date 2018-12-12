Twitter reacts to Alisson's huge 92nd minute save that kept Liverpool in Champions League
Liverpool entered the final day of Group C games on Tuesday with the hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.
The Merseyside club went head-to-head with Napoli in a game that saw Jurgen Klopp's men register a narrow but crucial win over their opponents.
Egyptian ace Mohamed Salah scored the sole goal of the game in the 34th minute to ensure his side's entry to the final stages of Europe's top competition.
Manager Jurgen Klopp was beaming with pride at the end of the game and insisted that it was not Salah's goal, but goalkeeper Alisson's late save that saved the team from a Champions League exit.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss said (via BBC), "The goal Mo scored - what a goal, unbelievable - but the save Ali (Alisson) made I have no words for that. That was the lifesaver tonight."
"It was wild and there were lots of counter-attacks but we were ready for that. That is Anfield live and in colour.
"Wow, what a game. I am not sure a manager could be prouder of a team than I am."
The Liverpool faithful were also as impressed by Alisson and have since heaped praise on him on social media:
With the win, the Merseyside club have now progressed to the last 16 in successive UCL campaigns for the first time since 2008-09.
Last season, Liverpool made it to the Champions League finals only to be beaten by La Liga giants Real Madrid in a game that produced the infamous Mo Salah-Sergio Ramos rivalry in May.
The Premier League club will next face one of the group winners, which will be confirmed during the last-16 draw on 17 December.
Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Sports news, updates, schedule and stats.