Twitter reacts to Antoine Griezmann leaving Atletico Madrid

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.67K // 15 May 2019, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of this season. His next destination is expected to be Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona.

Since his signature from Real Sociedad in 2014, Griezmann has been a talismanic figure for Diego Simeone's Atletico, scoring an incredible 133 times in 256 outings for the Spanish giants. He won the UEFA Europa league with them in the 2017-18 season as well as the UEFA Super Cup, carrying the same form into the 2018 FIFA World Cup for France, lifting the title there as well.

His four goals and two assists at the 2018 World Cup saw him winning the Bronze Ball as the tournament's third-best player behind Luka Modric (Croatia) and Eden Hazard (Belgium) as well as the Silver Boot as the tournament's second-highest top scorer, behind Harry Kane (England). A crowd favourite at the Wanda Metropolitano, Griezmann has contributed 19 goals and 11 assists this season for Atletico across competitions and is his side's top scorer in La Liga, with 15 goals. He has also been the club's top scorer in each of the five seasons he has spent there.

As per the video annouoncement on the star's official twitter handle, a post which has also been retweeted by Atletico Madrid's official twittter page, the star remarked:

"It has been five incredible years; thank you very much for everything, I take you in the heart.

"I wanted to tell the fans who have always given me a lot of love that I have taken the decision to leave, to see other things, to have other challenges. The truth is it has been difficult to take this route but it is what I feel I need and I would like to thank all of you for the love you have shown me during these five years."

The mercurial Frenchman had signed a five-year contract with Atletico last June but has communicated that this Saturday's final La Liga fixture against Levante will be his last for the club.

.@AntoGriezmann: "Han sido cinco años increíbles; muchas gracias por todo, os llevo en el corazón". pic.twitter.com/9XorY05u1T — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

Griezmann is widely expected to confirm a move to La Liga champions Barcelona soon, having rejected the Blaugrana last season. Fans on Twitter were quick to react on the move, with Barcelona fans split between rejoicing over the move and lamenting that someone younger was not targeted. Atletico fans were also divided, with many thanking the player for his services and wishing him well, while others called him out for moving for the big money, therefore foregoing club loyalty.

Advertisement

"Thank you for everything, I'll keep you in my heart" - Griezmannpic.twitter.com/BMZjRzqFPL — José 🇺🇲🇪🇨 (@CasemiroIsGod) May 14, 2019

Diego Godín is leaving

Juanfran is leaving

Antoine Griezmann is leaving

Filipe Luis looks to be leaving

Rodri looks to be leaving



Diego Simeone: pic.twitter.com/mXigOzDAu9 — KING IN THE NORTH (@troypaddy12) May 14, 2019

Griezmann bullying Messi out of Barcelona like he did out of the World Cup I’m hearing pic.twitter.com/HtBuC8dDNx — T (@PissLikePessi_) May 14, 2019

Haha this celebration is always be lit 🔥i can't wait to see him doing this in barça colors with messi and dembele 😁😅#Griezmann #FCBLive #Barça pic.twitter.com/RYJwGiRh9M — Lèo🎗️ (@Deligt_Fc) May 14, 2019

Griezmann has announced he’s leaving Atlético at the end of the season.



He’d look great in one of these kits 😍 pic.twitter.com/wH3DrhyR5E — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) May 14, 2019

Messi false nine with Griezmann and Dembele on the wings. Midfield of De Jong, Arthur and Aleña. Back four Semedo, Pique, Umtiti and Alba. Ter Stegen in goal. — Andy West (@andywest01) May 14, 2019

Barcelona has already secured De Jong's signing and the likes of Griezmann and De Ligt lurking around. But then Manchester United is linked with all the players on earth: From Koulibaly to Icardi to Ndombele to Dybala down to Roman reigns. 😔



May this cup pass over us 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k6Zi432KEU — Tweet United 🛑 (@GGMUonline) May 14, 2019

🗣 [@albert_roge] | The arrival of Griezmann to Barça would be great news for Dembélé. He is one of his best friends, a fan of Fortnite but, most importantly, he could help him to focus his head and be his 'big brother' so that Dembélé can exploit his enormous potential. pic.twitter.com/vmjdn5z7Fl — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 15, 2019

📰 [Le Parisien] | PSG in ambush after the announcement of the Griezmann's departure from Atlético



🔶 While Barca holds the rope to welcome the Frenchman after he announced his departure from Madrid last night, PSG have now expressed interest pic.twitter.com/2q1vYTkBX8 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 15, 2019

Thinking about the time Griezmann said De Jong is the best player he's played against makes me think that he probably decided he's going to fight to join Barça when he saw we signed De jong😂 pic.twitter.com/ucsLL5ZORU — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) May 14, 2019

I leave for exams one Week and I come back to Barca twitter wishing death to Valverde. And Griezmann coming.

BRUHHHH pic.twitter.com/m5gj5zXznY — Julian (@ElaficionadoFC) May 14, 2019

Antoine #Griezmann announces he will leave #Atleti this summer.



“I have made the decision to leave, to see new things, for new challenges, and it's with great difficulty that I've taken this path. It’s what I feel and what I need." pic.twitter.com/U3hAvlhQGA — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) May 14, 2019

Welcome to FC Barcelona 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/P0yy7mve7F — O K A 💫 (@OkaaaJR) May 14, 2019

🇫🇷 @AntoGriezmann has confirmed he will leave @Atleti at the end of the season.



🏟 256 Games

⚽ 133 Goals

🎯 50 Assists



1 🏆🇪🇺 Europa League

1 🏆🇪🇺 UEFA Super Cup

1 🏆🇪🇸 Supercopa de España



🗣 “It has been 5 incredible years. Thank you very much for everything.” pic.twitter.com/gpObihRTdr — SPORF (@Sporf) May 14, 2019