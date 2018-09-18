Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts to Antoine Griezmann's recent claims

Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.01K   //    18 Sep 2018, 21:00 IST

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - La Liga
Griezmann and Ronaldo

According to AS, Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann believes that now he is on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In the Interview with AS, Griezmann claimed his main focus is to win the UEFA Champion League this time.

He also said, "When I see the UCL trophy, I think: The next one's mine."

The French striker who won the World Cup and Europa League last season will be looking for more silverware as Champion League gets underway today.

Atletico had a rough start to the season with one win, two draws, and one loss against Celta Vigo. However, Atletico who was knockout by Real Madrid in four of its previous five Champion League participations (including two finals) will try to be back on track to bring the trophy home. Atletico will begin their Champion League campaign with an away game against AS Monaco in Stade Louis II.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Griezmman saying also brought a backlash from former Atletico and Uruguayan player, Diego Forlan who told El Larguero, "Cristiano and Messi, are above all, Griezmann is not yet at his level and Neymar, because he is so complete, is the closest to that table that is now only two."

Griezmann who signed for Atletico Madrid four years back at a reported buyout clause of £24 million has a good relationship with the boss, Diego Pablo Simeone. Asking about his boss' future, he said: "That's not something I think about, I see him being here, I see myself being here, and as long as we're still up there I don't see why he'd leave."

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar - La Liga
Simeone and Griezmann - La Liga

In 2016, he signed a contract with the club which will keep him till 2021. However, in 2017 amid his transfer rumor to Manchester United, he signed another contract which extends to one more year, and his release clause is at £87 million.

Griezmann claims also brought the attention of Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos, who told a news conference: " Ignorance is bliss, whenever I hear this kid speak I think of the likes of Francesco Totti, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas, Raul, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and so on who have their homes full of trophies and don’t have a Ballon d'Or."

Twitter has reacted to Antoine Griezmann interview in all possible way.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Atletico Madrid Football Sergio Ramos Antoine Griezmann UCL Best Moments La Liga News Diego Simeone
Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is a game that has the power to change everyone."
Twitter explodes as France's Antoine Griezmann reacts to...
RELATED STORY
10 famous footballers and their tattoos
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eibar come up trumps against Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid willing to spend €200m on FC...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 reasons why Atletico Madrid can...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best Atletico Madrid strikers from the...
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know played in the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Diego Simeone reacts to Courtois’ move to Real...
RELATED STORY
10 famous footballers and the story behind their goal...
RELATED STORY
From underdogs to Europe's Elite - Atletico Madrid are...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
22 Sep HUE REA 12:30 AM Huesca vs Real Sociedad
22 Sep RAY DEP 04:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alavés
22 Sep CEL REA 07:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid
22 Sep EIB LEG 07:45 PM Eibar vs Leganés
22 Sep GET ATL 10:00 PM Getafe vs Atlético Madrid
23 Sep REA ESP 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Espanyol
23 Sep LEV SEV 03:30 PM Levante vs Sevilla
23 Sep VIL VAL 07:45 PM Villarreal vs Valencia
23 Sep REA ATH 10:00 PM Real Betis vs Athletic Club
24 Sep BAR GIR 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us