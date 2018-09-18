Twitter reacts to Antoine Griezmann's recent claims

Ontiwell Khongthaw

Griezmann and Ronaldo

According to AS , Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann believes that now he is on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In the Interview with AS , Griezmann claimed his main focus is to win the UEFA Champion League this time.

He also said, "When I see the UCL trophy, I think: The next one's mine."

The French striker who won the World Cup and Europa League last season will be looking for more silverware as Champion League gets underway today.

Atletico had a rough start to the season with one win, two draws, and one loss against Celta Vigo. However, Atletico who was knockout by Real Madrid in four of its previous five Champion League participations (including two finals) will try to be back on track to bring the trophy home. Atletico will begin their Champion League campaign with an away game against AS Monaco in Stade Louis II.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Griezmman saying also brought a backlash from former Atletico and Uruguayan player, Diego Forlan who told El Larguero , "Cristiano and Messi, are above all, Griezmann is not yet at his level and Neymar, because he is so complete, is the closest to that table that is now only two."

Griezmann who signed for Atletico Madrid four years back at a reported buyout clause of £24 million has a good relationship with the boss, Diego Pablo Simeone. Asking about his boss' future, he said: "That's not something I think about, I see him being here, I see myself being here, and as long as we're still up there I don't see why he'd leave."

Simeone and Griezmann - La Liga

In 2016, he signed a contract with the club which will keep him till 2021. However, in 2017 amid his transfer rumor to Manchester United, he signed another contract which extends to one more year, and his release clause is at £87 million.

Griezmann claims also brought the attention of Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos, who told a news conference: " Ignorance is bliss, whenever I hear this kid speak I think of the likes of Francesco Totti, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas, Raul, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and so on who have their homes full of trophies and don’t have a Ballon d'Or."

Twitter has reacted to Antoine Griezmann interview in all possible way.

Not even in the same restaurant let alone the same table. — Aditya Rathod (@aditya_reds) September 18, 2018

He’s not even better than Bale, Neymar, and Salah, yet alone Messi and Ronaldo — () (@SloMoSportz) September 18, 2018