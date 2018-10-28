Twitter reacts to Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace
Despite the tragedy which had happened yesterday outside the King Power Stadium, the rest of the Premier League matches had to go one. Crystal Palace hosted Arsenal at Selhurst Park, with Roy Hodgson looking to stop the Gunners from their 12th consecutive victory in all competitions. The host netted two penalties in the game to saw the match finish 2-2.
The Eagles broke the deadlock right before half-time when Shkodran Mustafi gave away a cheap penalty. Minutes after the break, Granit Xhaka equalised for his side through an amazing free-kick which left Wayne Hennessey helpless. Arsenal certainly emerged stronger from the tunnel than fans had imagined and than what Crystal Palace had imagined. The second-half team took the lead for the first time in the match after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted from close range. There was slight confusion as to whether the Arsenal striker has scored, but the referee, Martin Atkinson eventually blew his whistle and awarded the away team the goal.
The former England manager made a few substitutions to his side after going down 1-2 and all of a sudden, his team revived. The home side looked lethal on the attack. To their credit, Crystal Palace equalised from another penalty at the 82nd minute. Although the Arsenal players might have felt that the second one was too harsh a foul on Granit Xhaka, the two London clubs eventually had to share points. It was not the Gunners' day to continue their winning run, but they remain unbeaten in 12 games.
Arsenal may drop to 5th if their North London rival, Tottenham, manages to secure a victory over Manchester City. Now, Emery has to focus on the Carabao Cup match against Blackpool in midweek before they play Liverpool at home. It is important for the team to maintain their unbeaten record now that their winning streak has come to an end.