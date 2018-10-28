Twitter reacts to Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace

Arsenal's winning streak has come to an end

Despite the tragedy which had happened yesterday outside the King Power Stadium, the rest of the Premier League matches had to go one. Crystal Palace hosted Arsenal at Selhurst Park, with Roy Hodgson looking to stop the Gunners from their 12th consecutive victory in all competitions. The host netted two penalties in the game to saw the match finish 2-2.

The Eagles broke the deadlock right before half-time when Shkodran Mustafi gave away a cheap penalty. Minutes after the break, Granit Xhaka equalised for his side through an amazing free-kick which left Wayne Hennessey helpless. Arsenal certainly emerged stronger from the tunnel than fans had imagined and than what Crystal Palace had imagined. The second-half team took the lead for the first time in the match after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted from close range. There was slight confusion as to whether the Arsenal striker has scored, but the referee, Martin Atkinson eventually blew his whistle and awarded the away team the goal.

The former England manager made a few substitutions to his side after going down 1-2 and all of a sudden, his team revived. The home side looked lethal on the attack. To their credit, Crystal Palace equalised from another penalty at the 82nd minute. Although the Arsenal players might have felt that the second one was too harsh a foul on Granit Xhaka, the two London clubs eventually had to share points. It was not the Gunners' day to continue their winning run, but they remain unbeaten in 12 games.

Arsenal may drop to 5th if their North London rival, Tottenham, manages to secure a victory over Manchester City. Now, Emery has to focus on the Carabao Cup match against Blackpool in midweek before they play Liverpool at home. It is important for the team to maintain their unbeaten record now that their winning streak has come to an end.

Don’t think we can complain about that despite the iffy decision for the 2nd penalty.



We weren’t great today at all, far too many players below their best.



Perhaps the positive is that this is the kind of game we’ve lost quite often in recent years. — arseblog (@arseblog) October 28, 2018

Only three teams have taken points off Arsenal across all competitions this season:



L - Man City

L - Chelsea

D - Crystal Palace



The Eagles’ end the 11-game winning streak. pic.twitter.com/kz8fESyJnJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 28, 2018

In perspective it’s not a bad result. We deserved to lose that. For me, the substitutions cost us the game.. when Ozil went off we were a different side. We still aren’t challengers. Next week has to be Holding Sokratis & a proper left back. No Xhakas fault there — Arsenal Analysis (@4kanalysis) October 28, 2018

I guess after 11 straight wins you are bound to eventually lose but this sucks. Arsenal should have won this game. #AFC — MaLiKhUsIkA (@MaLiKhUsIkA) October 28, 2018

We need to give arsenal a reality check next weekend 👍 — Owen Mckeever (@OwenMckeever96) October 28, 2018

Arsenal fans can rest this weekend. No hype tweets for one week. LOL — Adetola Adedeji (@Adetolaa_a) October 28, 2018

Arsenal didn't deserve even that draw.....we were just lucky — GADDAFI (@daudiabdullahi1) October 28, 2018

2 silly mistakes cost 2 goals, apparently Arsenal are not much changing defensively at all. — Firmansah 🌐 (@kolasinic) October 28, 2018

Fatigue played a key role in today's draw..Anyway we soldier on!! #COYG#CRYARS — Hosmanpiper♠️🔨🔨 (@KingHosman) October 28, 2018

No reason to call out particular players today. We played hard and got a bit unlucky. Decent result in the end. One note: doesn’t matter on the 2nd pen whether #Xhaka is a LB or not. It’s a dive. Period. That’s #Zaha, and it’s why he remains at #Palace. #CRYARS — Jeff Leidig (@DenverGooner) October 28, 2018

A very frustrating result, still unbeaten though. Looking forward to Liverpool next Saturday, let's see how we come back from a result that didn't go our way. #CRYARS #Arsenal — Alfie B. Taylor (@AlfieBTaylor) October 28, 2018

Tired performance, first off day in 12 games. Got a point. onwards and upwards #CRYARS #COYG — mike hunt (@mikkiboy23) October 28, 2018

Sloppy from Arsenal, giving away two silly penalties in a match they should have won. Still going well, but wouldn’t be very confident against Liverpool next weekend #CRYARS — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) October 28, 2018

Terrible Play Today Winning Streak Over But Undefeated In 12 Games Still, Go Away With A Point And Remaining In Top Four Still #CRYARS #Arsenal #PL https://t.co/RQrM0mPTOR — LouisDHeseltine (@louisdheseltine) October 28, 2018

Arsenal's ill discipline has cost them a couple of points. Liverpool will look to exploit that even further next Saturday at the Emirates. #CRYARS #PremierLeague — Chris Wright (@chriswright35) October 28, 2018

Playing on Thursdays is now taking a tow on our boys, today's energy wasn't what it used to be. #afc #CRYARS — Tink Weird Wit BAIT (@bait4love) October 28, 2018