×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts to Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
704   //    28 Oct 2018, 21:33 IST

Arsenal's winning streak has come to an end
Arsenal's winning streak has come to an end

Despite the tragedy which had happened yesterday outside the King Power Stadium, the rest of the Premier League matches had to go one. Crystal Palace hosted Arsenal at Selhurst Park, with Roy Hodgson looking to stop the Gunners from their 12th consecutive victory in all competitions. The host netted two penalties in the game to saw the match finish 2-2.

The Eagles broke the deadlock right before half-time when Shkodran Mustafi gave away a cheap penalty. Minutes after the break, Granit Xhaka equalised for his side through an amazing free-kick which left Wayne Hennessey helpless. Arsenal certainly emerged stronger from the tunnel than fans had imagined and than what Crystal Palace had imagined. The second-half team took the lead for the first time in the match after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted from close range. There was slight confusion as to whether the Arsenal striker has scored, but the referee, Martin Atkinson eventually blew his whistle and awarded the away team the goal.

The former England manager made a few substitutions to his side after going down 1-2 and all of a sudden, his team revived. The home side looked lethal on the attack. To their credit, Crystal Palace equalised from another penalty at the 82nd minute. Although the Arsenal players might have felt that the second one was too harsh a foul on Granit Xhaka, the two London clubs eventually had to share points. It was not the Gunners' day to continue their winning run, but they remain unbeaten in 12 games.

Arsenal may drop to 5th if their North London rival, Tottenham, manages to secure a victory over Manchester City. Now, Emery has to focus on the Carabao Cup match against Blackpool in midweek before they play Liverpool at home. It is important for the team to maintain their unbeaten record now that their winning streak has come to an end.



Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Crystal Palace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Granit Xhaka Roy Hodgson Twitter Reactions Unai Emery
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal | Match...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Granit Xhaka plays as a left-back once...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Can Crystal Palace end their...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/19: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Max Meyer joins Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United miss out on opportunity at Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Wilfried Zaha calling his Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us