Twitter reacts to Arsenal's resounding victory over Fulham
Starting the game on Sunday without Mesut Ozil and Petr Cech seemed to make Arsenal feel small and fans were initially keeping their hopes low. The Gunners did not get off to a bright start against Fulham as the home team frustrated many Arsenal players. Players such as Alex Iwobi, Granit Xhaka and the defenders were too loose with their passing. However, all of a sudden, Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock.
As usual, Arsenal was unable to hold onto their 0-1 lead for long. The home team grabbed the equaliser just before half-time after Nacho Monreal gave the ball away in his own half. Bernd Leno, who made his first Premier League start, was unable to keep a clean sheet. Arsenal looked vulnerable at that point in time.
Things changed when Lacazette put his side in front once again just four minutes after the break. Unai Emery's side put up a strong second half-performance even with the absence of Ozil and Aaron Ramsey.
The true beauty of Arsenal football was seen in the 67th minute, where Ramsey came on from the bench to score. Hector Bellerin, Lacazette and Ramsey himself all played one-touch football in the buildup to Arsenal's third goal. From then on, there was no way back for the Cottagers.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started on the bench, was called into action by his manager. He went onto the field to add two more goals for his team and made things look so simple for Arsenal. It was an absolute delight to watch the team click so well in the second 45 minutes. The only flaw of the match was the inability to keep a clean sheet on Leno's first start for his club. Here was how Twitter reacted to the resounding victory from the visitors.