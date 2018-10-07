Twitter reacts to Arsenal's resounding victory over Fulham

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Starting the game on Sunday without Mesut Ozil and Petr Cech seemed to make Arsenal feel small and fans were initially keeping their hopes low. The Gunners did not get off to a bright start against Fulham as the home team frustrated many Arsenal players. Players such as Alex Iwobi, Granit Xhaka and the defenders were too loose with their passing. However, all of a sudden, Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock.

As usual, Arsenal was unable to hold onto their 0-1 lead for long. The home team grabbed the equaliser just before half-time after Nacho Monreal gave the ball away in his own half. Bernd Leno, who made his first Premier League start, was unable to keep a clean sheet. Arsenal looked vulnerable at that point in time.

Things changed when Lacazette put his side in front once again just four minutes after the break. Unai Emery's side put up a strong second half-performance even with the absence of Ozil and Aaron Ramsey.

The true beauty of Arsenal football was seen in the 67th minute, where Ramsey came on from the bench to score. Hector Bellerin, Lacazette and Ramsey himself all played one-touch football in the buildup to Arsenal's third goal. From then on, there was no way back for the Cottagers.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who started on the bench, was called into action by his manager. He went onto the field to add two more goals for his team and made things look so simple for Arsenal. It was an absolute delight to watch the team click so well in the second 45 minutes. The only flaw of the match was the inability to keep a clean sheet on Leno's first start for his club. Here was how Twitter reacted to the resounding victory from the visitors.

Lucas Torreira made six interceptions vs. Fulham, the most by an Arsenal player in a single Premier League game so far this season.



Size does not matter. 🔮 pic.twitter.com/tUIGl4J2Vt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2018

That Arsenal goal. Goal of the season already. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) October 7, 2018

Fulham 1-5 Arsenal FT:



Shots: 21-9

Possession: 48.6%-51.4%

Chances created: 16-7

Passing accuracy: 81%-79%



Lacazette, Aubameyang and Ramsey inspire Arsenal to an impressive win over Fulham in the London derby at Craven Cottage. pic.twitter.com/0scPDjhtlJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 7, 2018

Arsenal have gone full Fifa Street, here. pic.twitter.com/7voKaMs7wc — Calcio! (@Calcio_Gazetta) October 7, 2018

Life at Arsenal rn 😁 pic.twitter.com/uZtNUJxWM6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 7, 2018

2 - Both Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored and assisted for Arsenal against Fulham - this is the first time in Premier League history two substitutes have scored and assisted for a team in a single game. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/FmjKEOs1XE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2018

It’s Arsenal’s 9th win in a row. The fans wander around, dazed, confused by this feeling of not needing to complain about anything. Older fans tell younger fans that it used to be like this in the past but it doesn’t help. Chaos reigns. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 7, 2018

Unai Emery has Arsenal rolling... 🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/zErEkwNk3e — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) October 7, 2018

🇼 Form...



- #Arsenal: W W W W W W W W W



- Man City: W D W W L W W W W



- Barcelona: W W W W W D L D W



- Bayern: W W W W W D L D L



- Real Madrid: W W D W W L D L L



Serving up Ws for fun #Arsenal #FULARS pic.twitter.com/Tdg5mlcMdJ — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 7, 2018

👥 Goal involvements this season...



- Lacazette and Aubameyang: 11



- Kane, Moura and Alli: 10 #FULARS#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/43aYWEEDmz — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 7, 2018

FT: Fulham 1-5 Arsenal



When Unai Emery was appointed as our manager, it was a bit of a surprise.



Though boy are we glad he’s our new boss after our NINTH CONSECUTIVE WIN!



One point behind the leaders, 3rd in the league, life’s good in North London right now! #COYG — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) October 7, 2018

Arsenal are on 🔥🔥🔥



📅 9 Games

🔥 9 Wins

⚽ 27 Goals



✅ 5-1 @ Fulham

✅ 3-0 @ Qarabag

✅ 2-0 vs Watford

✅ 3-1 vs Brentford

✅ 2-0 vs Everton

✅ 4-2 vs Vorskla

✅ 2-1 @ Newcastle

✅ 3-2 @ Cardiff

✅ 3-1 vs West Ham pic.twitter.com/JRZspa6Tms — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) October 7, 2018

Arsenal score a lot, Fulham don't. Arsenal win their 9th in a row. pic.twitter.com/DobN7na5rK — Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) October 7, 2018

Reporter: You made a big difference after you came on.



Auba: We, We made a big difference in the second half.



Awesome ❤ — ♚ Kris ☆♚ (@Santi_Classorla) October 7, 2018

Thank you Arsene Wenger for those 2 signings before you left.. — Samira Harek (@samira_harek) October 7, 2018

Great win @Arsenal brilliant goals 👏🏻worry for @FulhamFC defensively poor — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) October 7, 2018

When you wonder which team can finish above Arsenal this season pic.twitter.com/dabZSkyVpA — Chris (@TheArsenalChris) October 7, 2018