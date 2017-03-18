Twitter reacts to Arsenal's embarrassing defeat against West Brom
The defeat leaves Arsenal 5 points adrift of the top 4.
Arsenal succumbed to their 6th defeat in the last 9 games, as Tony Pulis’ West Bromwich Albion recorded a 3-1 win over the Gunners. There was much drama at the start of the game, with the two factions of Arsenal fans flying planes with banners regarding Arsene Wenger’s future.
Amidst all the planes carrying banners, Craig Dawson opened the scoring for the home side in the 12th minute. The Gunners equalised through Alexis Sanchez only a few minutes later before Petr Cech had to be taken off due to a thigh injury and on came David Ospina.
Hal-Robson Kanu put the hosts again in front in the second half, scoring within minutes of coming on as a substitute. Although there were suspicions of offside and the goal probably shouldn’t have stood. WBA completed the rout when Dawson thumped a header past Ospina to make it 3-1 and put Arsenal’s top 4 hopes in jeopardy.
In their last 9 games, Arsenal have won only against Sutton United, Lincoln City and Hull City, two out of them being non-league oppositions.
Twitter didn’t hold back as Arsenal fans rued the demise of their season while fans of other clubs trolled them.
Here are the best tweets:
Arsenal are truly in shambles!
The sad end?
Arsenal fans...Ouch!
The real reason?
Arsenal and set-pieces!
Arsenal Fan TV – The gift that keeps on giving!
Are you happy Arsenal fans?
Dave doesn’t believe in Saves!
One Aaron Ramsey, the one still in France!
Are the players to be blamed for this?
Is he going to pilot a plane?