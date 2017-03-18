Twitter reacts to Arsenal's embarrassing defeat against West Brom

The defeat leaves Arsenal 5 points adrift of the top 4.

The protest of Arsenal fans is growing with each game

Arsenal succumbed to their 6th defeat in the last 9 games, as Tony Pulis’ West Bromwich Albion recorded a 3-1 win over the Gunners. There was much drama at the start of the game, with the two factions of Arsenal fans flying planes with banners regarding Arsene Wenger’s future.

Amidst all the planes carrying banners, Craig Dawson opened the scoring for the home side in the 12th minute. The Gunners equalised through Alexis Sanchez only a few minutes later before Petr Cech had to be taken off due to a thigh injury and on came David Ospina.

Hal-Robson Kanu put the hosts again in front in the second half, scoring within minutes of coming on as a substitute. Although there were suspicions of offside and the goal probably shouldn’t have stood. WBA completed the rout when Dawson thumped a header past Ospina to make it 3-1 and put Arsenal’s top 4 hopes in jeopardy.

In their last 9 games, Arsenal have won only against Sutton United, Lincoln City and Hull City, two out of them being non-league oppositions.

Twitter didn’t hold back as Arsenal fans rued the demise of their season while fans of other clubs trolled them.

Here are the best tweets:

Arsenal are truly in shambles!

Only one point all season against the top six for West Brom? pic.twitter.com/AI5FwnYp6S — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 18, 2017

Arsenal fan TV tonight pic.twitter.com/0nw54cZT00 — Raj Lyall (@lyallr) March 18, 2017

The sad end?

One of the best managers of the Premier League era is having his legacy ruined by a fan TV show and Craig Dawson.



Funny old game it is. — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) March 18, 2017

Tony Pulis offers his deepest sympathies to Arsene Wenger pic.twitter.com/KfmqqfwK7U — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 18, 2017

Arsenal fans...Ouch!

Arsenal fans right now pic.twitter.com/LmxO1jyuOv — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) March 18, 2017

Arsenal fans on Twitter right now. pic.twitter.com/48F2eLljlk — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2017

The real reason?

"You can't get knocked out by Bayern...if you don't qualify for the Champions League." pic.twitter.com/TNyRRc4Sd5 — SPORF (@Sporf) March 18, 2017

They can't make Thursday-night jokes if you miss the Europa League. pic.twitter.com/3QjKrMFQxm — Sean Swaby (@seanswaby) March 18, 2017

As things stand, Arsenal have lost 6 out of their last 9 games only managing to beat Sutton, Lincoln and Hull whilst conceding 21 goals. — AFC_Andrew (@PR_WhoRu) March 18, 2017

Can't be knocked out by Bayern in the last 16 of the Champions League if you qualify for the Europa League pic.twitter.com/bkrjJtsrxL — Coral (@Coral) March 18, 2017

Arsenal and set-pieces!

West Brom managing to avoid Arsenal's defenders at set pieces by running in a straight line. Arsenal just can't deal with it. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2017

Forget man marking. Forget zonal marking. Arsenal going with a no marking system. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) March 18, 2017

Let's analyse how Arsenal set up at corners today... pic.twitter.com/VfYJsBwA9L — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2017

Arsenal Fan TV – The gift that keeps on giving!

Waiting for ArsenalFanTV like... pic.twitter.com/JDHQuTIA6I — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) March 18, 2017

Are you happy Arsenal fans?

A lot of Arsenal fans getting the result they want today. I'll never understand that theory. But there you go. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) March 18, 2017

2 - Arsenal need to concede 2 more goals to offer Arsene Wenger a contract extension. Target. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) March 18, 2017

No Champions League could be a blessing in disguise. Although I'd prefer a season without European football completely. #Arsenal — Chef (@champ_ian) March 18, 2017

Dave doesn’t believe in Saves!

Ospina is the family member that gives sh*t gifts each Christmas and tells you "it's the thought that counts." pic.twitter.com/p3RjqWpcfG — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 18, 2017

Who's a better keeper?



RT for Ospina

LIKE for big Tony. pic.twitter.com/JHunReZKz6 — Coral (@Coral) March 18, 2017

Ospina reminds me of those few seconds of a computer game when you don't actually realise you're controlling your goalkeeper. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2017

I enjoyed Ospina's 'shooing away pigeons' attempt at a save then — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 18, 2017

One Aaron Ramsey, the one still in France!

Mesut Ozil was out of the squad today looking for Aaron Ramsey'a first touch, and he found it over in France, left there during Euro 2016. — The Arsenal Horse (@AFCArsenalHorse) March 18, 2017

Are the players to be blamed for this?

Best part of getting a new manager is the players won't get away with the shite they've been producing whilst someone else gets the blame. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) March 18, 2017

We gave up when that third went in. Against West Brom. With 15 minutes to go. You shame the Invincibles, Arsenal. — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) March 18, 2017

Arsenal. No fight. No heart. No pride. No leaders. No clue. — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) March 18, 2017

When you win, bask in the glory. When you lose, blame the referees, the weather, the grass, the stars. That's what a real winner is about. — Gurleen Kaur (@WonderGunner) March 18, 2017

The most shocking thing about that goal isn't Arsenal's defending, it's the fact Robson-Kanu wears the Number 4 shirt. pic.twitter.com/E5IWWe0IC3 — Coral (@Coral) March 18, 2017

Is he going to pilot a plane?

Alexis Sanchez is brought off by Wenger. He walks straight out of the ground and gets a taxi to the nearest airfield. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2017