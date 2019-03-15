×
Twitter reacts to Aubameyang's 'Black Panther' celebration during Arsenal's comeback against Rennes

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
313   //    15 Mar 2019, 11:42 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal overturned their 3-1 first-leg deficit to defeat Rennes 3-0 in the second leg of their Europa League fixture on Thursday night.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ainsley Maitland-Niles fired the Gunners to the quarter-finals of the competition, as they also joined five other English sides who have made it to European quarter-finals this week.

Should Arsenal miss out on a top-four finish, winning the competition would serve the purpose of a Champions League qualification for them.

Speaking after the game, Gunners boss Unai Emery said (via Sky Sports), "The Europa League is giving us a big opportunity to take one way towards the Champions League. There is one title. I said to the players today, it is exciting in the competition, but it is not only exciting to get to the Champions League in this competition, it is also because it is one title."

"I think we can feel the positivity to win one title, doing [it] this way with difficult moments like today and playing against big teams."

"We can feel this competition, like in Premier League, that we are doing a good way and created a big atmosphere with our supporters, and a big feeling together to do this way in the Premier League and the Europa League."

Aubameyang, who also scored against Manchester United last weekend, stole the limelight not just for his performance but also for his celebration after scoring his second goal of the night.

After netting the decider, the striker ran up to a bag placed behind the goal, pulled out a mask of Marvel superhero Black Panther and wore it as part of his celebration.

Speaking after the game, Aubameyang said (via The Mirror), "I needed a mask that would represent me. It is a Black Panther and in Africa in Gabon we call the national team the Panther of Gabon. It represents me."

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the celebration.

