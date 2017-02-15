Twitter Reacts to Barcelona's 4-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League

Twitter went nuts as PSG pulled out a rabbit of their hat.

Angel di Maria celebrates his goal

Paris Saint-Germain did the unthinkable as they beat Barcelona 4-0 at home. Former Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a wonderful free kick which left Marc-André ter Stegen stranded to his spot. Julian Draxler doubled the score in the 40th minute, with a sublime finish giving Barcelona’s goalkeeper the eyes.

Di Maria capped off his night with another brilliant finish from the edge of the box as he curled one past the outstretched hands of Ter Stegen. Cavani made in 4-0 in the 71st minute, as PSG held on to their four-goal advantage which they will now defend in the second leg at Camp Nou.

Barcelona themselves were poor on the ball, and their famed front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar didn’t turn up for the big night. Here is how Twitter Reacted to the lopsided scoreline.

If @PSG_English beat @FCBarcelona today, then we can only assume that the gods no longer hate us and Trump will soon retire. #PSGFCB — Dallin Greenhalgh (@Dallingreenhalg) February 14, 2017

On Marco Veratti’s wonderful performance at the heart of midfield.

I've always wondered how in the world #Verratti covers all that ground. He's a magician but also a warrior. That makes him special #PSGFCB — Vince Van Genechten (@VVGenechten) February 14, 2017

Arsenal fans are happy.

Arsenals two draws with PSG are looking pretty good right about now ... #UCL #PSGFCB #InArseneWeTrust — Matt Rickman (@Rickman_93) February 14, 2017

...and how Hillary Clinton almost predicted the scoreline for tonight’s game.

Predicting the score of #PSGFCB like a pro! https://t.co/scbdsS1rZh — Pete Nowakowski (@petenowakowski) February 14, 2017

Barcelona fans when it was only 3-0.

Are Manchester United scouting this winger?

That Di Maria is a good player, United should sign him. #mufc #PSGFCB — Ash (@AshHanson1) February 14, 2017

When Rafinha came on

In a last ditch effort, Barca appear to have brought on Zorro #PSGFCB — Noah Posocco (@NoahP96) February 14, 2017

I swear they are playing Nantes #PSGFCB — Karim Ziadeh (@karimziadeh) February 14, 2017

Manchester City’s hand in Barcelona’s loss?

If only Barcelona still had Bravo... #PSGFCB — Sam (@Sam___J) February 14, 2017

Leo Messi doing a disappearing act?

Was it the actual plan though?

Neymar to Marquinhos: "So the plan is to give you guys 1 more goal. Than, we complete the greatest comeback ever in leg 2." #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/MszeYjpiuV — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) February 14, 2017

Plus all the Valentine’s Day banter.

Barcelona right now: Celebrating Valentines day would have been a better idea! #PSGFCB #ChampionsLeague — Dhiraj singh (@dhirajsingh0206) February 14, 2017

What a day to be alive!

Truly love is in d air. If u doubt,

ask Barca fans. 4:0#PSGFCB — Richards Dominic (@Minicview) February 14, 2017

Nowhere to be found?

The end of the road for Barcelona?

That celebration after the win.

Oh look, PSG did that crowd celebration hand hold thing.



I haven't seen that since Liverpool drew with West Brom at home that one time. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 14, 2017

Deluded Brendan is at it again

PSG turned on their inner Celtic tonight.



What a superb victory — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) February 14, 2017

Finally, the size of the task back the Camp Nou