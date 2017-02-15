Twitter Reacts to Barcelona's 4-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League
Twitter went nuts as PSG pulled out a rabbit of their hat.
Paris Saint-Germain did the unthinkable as they beat Barcelona 4-0 at home. Former Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a wonderful free kick which left Marc-André ter Stegen stranded to his spot. Julian Draxler doubled the score in the 40th minute, with a sublime finish giving Barcelona’s goalkeeper the eyes.
Di Maria capped off his night with another brilliant finish from the edge of the box as he curled one past the outstretched hands of Ter Stegen. Cavani made in 4-0 in the 71st minute, as PSG held on to their four-goal advantage which they will now defend in the second leg at Camp Nou.
Barcelona themselves were poor on the ball, and their famed front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar didn’t turn up for the big night. Here is how Twitter Reacted to the lopsided scoreline.
On Marco Veratti’s wonderful performance at the heart of midfield.
Arsenal fans are happy.
...and how Hillary Clinton almost predicted the scoreline for tonight’s game.
Barcelona fans when it was only 3-0.
Are Manchester United scouting this winger?
Manchester City’s hand in Barcelona’s loss?
Leo Messi doing a disappearing act?
Was it the actual plan though?
Plus all the Valentine’s Day banter.
Nowhere to be found?
The end of the road for Barcelona?
That celebration after the win.
Deluded Brendan is at it again
Finally, the size of the task back the Camp Nou