Twitter reacts to Barcelona's thumping 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez all got on the scoresheet for Barcelona for the 20th time.
Barcelona recorded a thumping 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon to leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. Following their win and Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw against Las Palmas, the Camp Nou outfit now have a 1-point lead over their arch-rivals in the race for the La Liga title, albeit having played a game more.
Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Luis Enrique’s side with a looping header in the 9th minute before Juan Rodriguez directed Luis Suarez’s shot into his own net only 2 minutes later. Carlos Castro pulled one back for the away side before Suarez got on the scoresheet by blasting a volley into the top left corner of Pichu Cuellar’s goal.
Paco Alcacer – who came on as a half-time substitute for Suarez – scored the 4th for his side in the 47th minute before Neymar scored an outrageous free-kick to make it 5-1. Ivan Rakitic completed the rout with a sublime strike into the roof of Cuellar’s net.
Following the game, Barcelona manager Luis Enrique announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.
Twitter went nuts after witnessing a lopsided but scintillating game of football, which saw some insane goals being scored. Here are the best tweets:
Some Messi stats to begin with...
Followed by MSN!
#Unbeatable
Is this the end of the goal drought for Neymar?
And some more Messi stats...
Oh, Arsenal!
What a player!
The outrageous goals....
And one sublime free-kick from Messi!