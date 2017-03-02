Twitter reacts to Barcelona's thumping 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez all got on the scoresheet for Barcelona for the 20th time.

Barcelona recorded a thumping 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon to leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. Following their win and Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw against Las Palmas, the Camp Nou outfit now have a 1-point lead over their arch-rivals in the race for the La Liga title, albeit having played a game more.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Luis Enrique’s side with a looping header in the 9th minute before Juan Rodriguez directed Luis Suarez’s shot into his own net only 2 minutes later. Carlos Castro pulled one back for the away side before Suarez got on the scoresheet by blasting a volley into the top left corner of Pichu Cuellar’s goal.

Paco Alcacer – who came on as a half-time substitute for Suarez – scored the 4th for his side in the 47th minute before Neymar scored an outrageous free-kick to make it 5-1. Ivan Rakitic completed the rout with a sublime strike into the roof of Cuellar’s net.

Following the game, Barcelona manager Luis Enrique announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Twitter went nuts after witnessing a lopsided but scintillating game of football, which saw some insane goals being scored. Here are the best tweets:

Some Messi stats to begin with...

1 - Lionel Messi is the only player to score with his right foot, left, head & from the penalty spot & a direct freekick in La Liga 16/17. 1 pic.twitter.com/dtJwq3rBys — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

36 - Lionel Messi has scored 36 goals for Barcelona in 36 games in all competitions this season. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/FuBWXEVxnN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017

Most goals 16-17: Messi

Most goals UCL 16-17: Messi

Most goals Liga 16-17: Messi

Most goals in 2017: Messi

Most goals &assists 16-17: Messi pic.twitter.com/w2wkvp7Sin — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) March 1, 2017

Lionel Messi is 11 goals away from his 500th goal for FC Barcelona (excluding friendlies).#FCBarcelona #Messi #442stat pic.twitter.com/xdwEig7gP8 — 442stat (@442stat) March 1, 2017

Followed by MSN!

Messi (135), Suarez (110) & Neymar (81) have combined to score 326 goals out of Barcelona’s 465 goals in all comps under Luis Enrique (70%) pic.twitter.com/v40eYBzhaL — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 1, 2017

MSN since they started playing together:



Messi - 135 goals

Suarez - 110 goals

Neymar - 81 goals



Just the 326 goals in 858 days pic.twitter.com/gN6VwbgyxG — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) March 1, 2017

Europe’s top 5 leagues – most current league games unbeaten

18 – Barcelona

16 – Man Utd

11 – Bayern Munich

9 – Everton

9 – Monaco

9 – PSG pic.twitter.com/vMb6DSYjNY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 1, 2017

FT: Barcelona 6-1 Sporting



Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all score in the same game for the 20th time! pic.twitter.com/EtcnJQvCah — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 1, 2017

Is this the end of the goal drought for Neymar?

Neymar has just scored his first #LaLiga goal of the season at Camp Nou.



It's March 1st. pic.twitter.com/mZ7TKjSLr3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2017

MISTER ASSISTER!



Messi registers his;



• 4th assist of the year

• 13th of the season

• 133rd in the league

• 226th of his career#FCBLive pic.twitter.com/Nc4MFd9W6s — Quotes on Messi (@MessiQuote) March 1, 2017

Lionel Messi has now been directly involved in 25 #LaLiga goals this season.



21 goals

4 assists pic.twitter.com/NqsLfNWXvy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2017

Lionel Messi at Barcelona:



500 starts

457 goals

185 assists



pic.twitter.com/T9wQj2XBCW — bet365 (@bet365) March 1, 2017

When Lionel Messi starts for Barcelona, it’s good news for Lionel Messi and Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/t9YZvnxwYk — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 1, 2017

Lionel Messi has now registered 62 #LaLiga assists since the start of 2012/13; at least 12 more than any other player. pic.twitter.com/UKKGHNjrWZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2017

Luis Suarez has now scored 75 goals in just 85 league games. A reminder that Arsenal once bid £40m and £1 for him. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 1, 2017

Luis Suarez: Making the sublime look easy since forever. pic.twitter.com/PpK66maWT4 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 1, 2017

#LaLiga players with 5+ goals and 5+ assists:



A. Griezmann

K. Gameiro

Isco

L. Suarez

Neymar

P. Sarabia

P. Piatti

S. Enrich pic.twitter.com/teqaRBR3kN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2017

Messi offside for first goal, here's an image if anyone needs it for a front cover pic.twitter.com/fkWf56Nk2x — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) March 1, 2017

Neymar Jr ladies & gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/MljEbPGkaY — Brazil Edition Vids (@BE_Videos) March 1, 2017

And one sublime free-kick from Messi!