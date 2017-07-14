Twitter reacts to Bradley Lowery’s funeral

People poured out their hearts on social media to honour young Bradley.

Defoe and Lowery shared a special bond

Death, the scriptures say, is the only truth of life. They also say that it isn’t wise to mourn someone who has passed away since it is only the body that dies, while the soul lives forever. But, honestly, how can one be expected to stay wise when something like death presents itself?

Bradley Lowery, for those of you who are still not aware, was a Sunderland fan who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, neuroblastoma, at just 18 months. He, however, fought the disease valiantly, but succumbed to it on July 7, 2017.

He regularly appeared as a mascot in many of the club’s games last season. During his time as a mascot, he struck a great friendship with the then-Sunderland striker, Jermain Defoe, who did his best to support his little pal.

The now-Bournemouth forward couldn’t hold back his tears at Bradley’s funeral. How could he? Looking at the child’s picture itself makes my eyes wet – and Defoe actually shared a special bond with him. At the end of the day, Bradley is no longer in pain and rests in peace, but we continue to mourn his death because, perhaps, a part of us just died along with him – a part that he created with his bravery and heart-warming smile.

As the funeral is now done and dusted, here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Sunderland took to Twitter to share their thoughts...

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of @Bradleysfight on this sad day. #OneBradleyLowery pic.twitter.com/UmnOnUuC1V — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 14, 2017

A lot of people turned up to pay their respects...

Incredible turnout for Bradley Lowery's funeral today.



His smile will live on forever pic.twitter.com/ybSvlWPkHD — SPORF (@Sporf) July 14, 2017

This is a great initiative...

Our office staff are raising money for @BradleysFight.



Rest in peace Bradley Lowery. Your courage and bravery are inspirational.#SSAIB pic.twitter.com/bVsLBkZVcO — SSAIB (@theSSAIB) July 14, 2017

Fans of different clubs also joined in...

Jermain Defoe is in attendance at Bradley Lowery's funeral today alongside football fans from many other clubs. pic.twitter.com/iHb5SPI9cJ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 14, 2017

Some of the tweets in honour of the young warrior...

I blub every time I see something about him. Inspiring little man. — MightyOak (@exdurham) July 14, 2017

Today #CancerHasNoColours I am wearing my Celtic top in memory of the wonderfully brave Bradley Lowery; rest in peace little man pic.twitter.com/D8QYx1D76i — lucyraws (@lucyraws) July 14, 2017

Bradley Lowery was six. Look at the amount of people he touched, inspired, amazed. Rest in peace, you little hero. #CancerHasNoColours pic.twitter.com/1FiXuY2nAy — Harry Sherlock (@Harry_Sherlock) July 14, 2017

Bradley Lowery. One incredibly brave little man taken from the game too early. Rest in Peace little one. #CancerHasNoColours pic.twitter.com/jRt7YHAl2h — Danny Hall (@dannyhalll) July 14, 2017

Rest in peace Bradley, such a brave little boy! Show the angels your cheeky smile #bradleylowery — Danielle Grimshaw (@danielleEMZ) July 14, 2017

#CancerHasNoColours Rest in Peace little Bradley. There is no more pain for you. Beautiful service for a beautiful little boy — Hidden Shadows (@HiddenShadows01) July 14, 2017

There's only one Bradley lowery pic.twitter.com/0X6ncR93l9 — tony (@Ftm_3nil) July 14, 2017

"He's a little inspiration" - mourners pay tribute to Bradley Lowery. https://t.co/mAycMFgbJL pic.twitter.com/qWk4CG4Kia — ITV News Tyne Tees (@itvtynetees) July 14, 2017

This was just too touching...

Only one Bradley. Rest in peace



Top video by @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/QT7yftHaMu — Football Vines (@FootballVines) July 7, 2017

I will conclude this piece with lines from Ne Obliviscaris’ track, Forget Not...

what waits beyond in exile's garden sings of the unknown

the renaissance of death echoes eternally, all's not lost

death echoes

death echoes

forget not..for those gone

...forget not

NEVER.

We shall not forget you, Bradley. Never. Rest in peace, little warrior.