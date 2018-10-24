Twitter reacts to Carl Jenkinson's return to the Arsenal squad

Jenkinson has surprisingly traveled with the squad

Carl Jenkinson was supposed to be sold in the summer when Unai Emery took over the team. However, an injury meant that any transfer action would have to be delayed at least until the January transfer window.

For years, the right-back has failed to impress, and Arsene Wenger had sent him out on multiple unsuccessful loan spells.

The 26-year-old could start in his preferred right-back position even though Hector Bellerin has also traveled. After an impressive game on Monday night, the Spaniard could be given a rest ahead of the Crystal Palace match.

It could be an opportunity for Emery to determine whether Jenkinson provides any extra quality to the squad, and if he should be cashed in during the upcoming transfer window.

Many fans were utterly surprised to see the Englishman onboard the plane. Some even mistook him for Sead Kolasinac.

The club currently tops Group E of the UEFA Europa League group stage. Arsenal is level on points with Sporting Lisbon, but have a slightly superior goal difference. A victory against their opponents will mean that The Gunners would have more or less qualified for the Round of 32.

Emery has guided his side to 10 consecutive victories in all competitions. Sporting is not a team that goes down easily, and they are capable of scoring late goals.

On the second matchday of the Europa League, Vorskla lost 1-2 despite having a lead from the 10th minute. The Portuguese club scored two goals in the 90th and 93rd minute respectively to secure an away victory.

Arsenal's defence has looked shaky and vulnerable on multiple occasions. If Jenkinson were to start ahead of Stephan Lichtsteiner, it will be a great and extremely important test for him.

Considering that the full-back has not played for quite a period of time, Jenkinson may not start after all. He might have traveled just to serve as a backup to Lichtsteiner. One thing is for sure, Arsenal fans certainly have gone quite crazy after seeing Jenkinson with the squad.

Right, this is playing tricks on my mind. Is that Jenkinson or Kolasinac? https://t.co/2iuPDY4M3p — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 24, 2018

Add Kolasinac to that list, he’s in that photo with Auba and Mkhi — GiantGooner (@GiantGooner) October 24, 2018

Carl Jenkinson has not played for Arsenal since a 2-0 defeat to Southampton in the League Cup in November 2016.



692 days ago. 😳 https://t.co/aATHTkMzAZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2018

Aubameyang is going to recreate this moment from a few years ago when Sanchez had no idea who Jenkinson was. pic.twitter.com/IYQaAGbFKK — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) October 24, 2018

Carl Jenkinson is on his way to Portugal to watch his beloved Arsenal play Sporting tomorrow night. Since signing a new deal in 2015, Jenks has played five games for the club and pocketed approximately £7.5m. Tell me that man is not living the dream! #afc — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) October 24, 2018

What if unai brings out the best in jenkinson — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) October 24, 2018

The only and only Carl Jenkinson is threatening to make an appearance tomorrow night. I have nothing against him, he’s a okay quality player, heart bleeds AFC as a fan, but has there ever been such a player that is effectively paid to be on annual leave every day of his contract. — Red White Gooner 🔴⚪️ (@RedWhite_Gooner) October 24, 2018

Carl jenkinson is without a doubt living the Arsenal dream — Steph (@stephpgold) October 24, 2018

If emery makes Carl Jenkinson a baller the man deserves manager of the year — subliminalplayboy (@chiittybang400) October 24, 2018

How Carl Jenkinson even manages to sneak onto the Arsenal plane confuses me https://t.co/zx7YlCl6d9 — Tom📝 (@tpfo_football) October 24, 2018

We have sold so many players over the years and somehow, silently, Carl Jenkinson has remained at the club and is with the squad that travelled to Lisbon.



The guy could survive a nuclear apocalypse. — Arsenal News HQ™️ (@ArsenalNews_HQ) October 24, 2018

Carl Jenkinson scores from the halfway line in the 95th minute to win it tomorrow. Tears off his kit to reveal a shirt that says "Ramsey isn't the only one left of the British core that is still here." https://t.co/guP9hcdVuG — Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) October 24, 2018

Carl Jenkinson.

In the squad for a European game.

For Arsenal.

In 2018. pic.twitter.com/4O55EETl5K — Daley (@DaleyAFC) October 24, 2018

I forgot Carl Jenkinson was even still here https://t.co/h1JSsAN3Ik — rcon14 (@rcon14) October 24, 2018

When you hear that Carl Jenkinson is in the Europa League squad so you get a night off. pic.twitter.com/ZesL5u1xpl — Matt Cotton (@FindingCotton) October 24, 2018

The one English man standing for the British core Carl Jenkinson is on the plane to Portugal 😭😂 — Jack Jones (@MrJackArsenal) October 24, 2018