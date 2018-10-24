Twitter reacts to Carl Jenkinson's return to the Arsenal squad
Carl Jenkinson was supposed to be sold in the summer when Unai Emery took over the team. However, an injury meant that any transfer action would have to be delayed at least until the January transfer window.
For years, the right-back has failed to impress, and Arsene Wenger had sent him out on multiple unsuccessful loan spells.
The 26-year-old could start in his preferred right-back position even though Hector Bellerin has also traveled. After an impressive game on Monday night, the Spaniard could be given a rest ahead of the Crystal Palace match.
It could be an opportunity for Emery to determine whether Jenkinson provides any extra quality to the squad, and if he should be cashed in during the upcoming transfer window.
Many fans were utterly surprised to see the Englishman onboard the plane. Some even mistook him for Sead Kolasinac.
The club currently tops Group E of the UEFA Europa League group stage. Arsenal is level on points with Sporting Lisbon, but have a slightly superior goal difference. A victory against their opponents will mean that The Gunners would have more or less qualified for the Round of 32.
Emery has guided his side to 10 consecutive victories in all competitions. Sporting is not a team that goes down easily, and they are capable of scoring late goals.
On the second matchday of the Europa League, Vorskla lost 1-2 despite having a lead from the 10th minute. The Portuguese club scored two goals in the 90th and 93rd minute respectively to secure an away victory.
Arsenal's defence has looked shaky and vulnerable on multiple occasions. If Jenkinson were to start ahead of Stephan Lichtsteiner, it will be a great and extremely important test for him.
Considering that the full-back has not played for quite a period of time, Jenkinson may not start after all. He might have traveled just to serve as a backup to Lichtsteiner. One thing is for sure, Arsenal fans certainly have gone quite crazy after seeing Jenkinson with the squad.