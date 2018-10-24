×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts to Carl Jenkinson's return to the Arsenal squad

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Feature
862   //    24 Oct 2018, 21:15 IST

Jenkinson has surprisingly traveled with the squad
Jenkinson has surprisingly traveled with the squad

Carl Jenkinson was supposed to be sold in the summer when Unai Emery took over the team. However, an injury meant that any transfer action would have to be delayed at least until the January transfer window.

For years, the right-back has failed to impress, and Arsene Wenger had sent him out on multiple unsuccessful loan spells.

The 26-year-old could start in his preferred right-back position even though Hector Bellerin has also traveled. After an impressive game on Monday night, the Spaniard could be given a rest ahead of the Crystal Palace match.

It could be an opportunity for Emery to determine whether Jenkinson provides any extra quality to the squad, and if he should be cashed in during the upcoming transfer window.

Many fans were utterly surprised to see the Englishman onboard the plane. Some even mistook him for Sead Kolasinac.

The club currently tops Group E of the UEFA Europa League group stage. Arsenal is level on points with Sporting Lisbon, but have a slightly superior goal difference. A victory against their opponents will mean that The Gunners would have more or less qualified for the Round of 32.

Emery has guided his side to 10 consecutive victories in all competitions. Sporting is not a team that goes down easily, and they are capable of scoring late goals.

On the second matchday of the Europa League, Vorskla lost 1-2 despite having a lead from the 10th minute. The Portuguese club scored two goals in the 90th and 93rd minute respectively to secure an away victory.

Arsenal's defence has looked shaky and vulnerable on multiple occasions. If Jenkinson were to start ahead of Stephan Lichtsteiner, it will be a great and extremely important test for him.

Considering that the full-back has not played for quite a period of time, Jenkinson may not start after all. He might have traveled just to serve as a backup to Lichtsteiner. One thing is for sure, Arsenal fans certainly have gone quite crazy after seeing Jenkinson with the squad.

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Carl Jenkinson Twitter Reactions Unai Emery
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Emery calm over title talk after another Arsenal win
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Mkhitaryan a doubt for Everton match
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Arsenal will win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League Final if...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Leno determined to take Arsenal chance after Cech injury
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018/19 : Top 3 players from Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings for Arsenal | Europa...
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 4...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal’s predicted starting XI vs Sporting Lisbon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Tomorrow QAR VOR 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SPO ARS 10:25 PM Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Tomorrow ZEN BOR 10:25 PM Zenit vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB SLA 10:25 PM København vs Slavia Praha
Tomorrow ZUR BAY 10:25 PM Zürich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow AEK LUD 10:25 PM AEK Larnaca vs Ludogorets
Tomorrow MIL REA 10:25 PM Milan vs Real Betis
Tomorrow F-D OLY 10:25 PM F91 Dudelange vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow AND FEN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow SPA DIN 10:25 PM Spartak Trnava vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow SAL ROS 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Rosenborg
Tomorrow RB- CEL 10:25 PM RB Leipzig vs Celtic
26 Oct JAB AST 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Astana
26 Oct REN DYN 12:30 AM Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv
26 Oct SAR MAL 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Malmö FF
26 Oct BES GEN 12:30 AM Beşiktaş vs Genk
26 Oct RAN SPA 12:30 AM Rangers vs Spartak Moskva
26 Oct VIL RAP 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Rapid Wien
26 Oct CHE BAT 12:30 AM Chelsea vs BATE
26 Oct PAO VID 12:30 AM PAOK vs Vidi
26 Oct STA KRA 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Krasnodar
26 Oct SEV AKH 12:30 AM Sevilla vs Akhisarspor
26 Oct EIN APO 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Apollon
26 Oct OLY LAZ 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us