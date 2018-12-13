Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo header that denied Dybala a screamer in UCL game

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for attempting a header when Dybala was guaranteed a late equaliser.

Wednesday saw Serie A toppers Juventus go up against Young Boys in a Champions League group stage game that saw the Italian club succumb to a shocking 2-1 defeat.

The single late goal from Paulo Dybala could not save Juventus' night as goals from Guillaume Hoarau in the 30th and 68th minute helped the Swiss club to victory.

The Bianconeri's star recruit Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances in the first half of the game and saw a crucial effort hitting the post.

Dybala's second half goal served as hope for Juventus and a stoppage-time effort looked set to help Juventus to another goal but the Argentine's attempt was disallowed after Ronaldo was adjudged to be in an offside position. The Portuguese was seen leaping at the ball in front of shot-stopper Marco Woelfli in the hopes of nailing a header but did so without making contact.

Despite the defeat, the Portuguese remained positive saying (via Goal), "Now the beautiful part of the Champions League starts and I'm confident we will be fully ready for it."

"I'm calm because I know the potential of this team and my potential."

"I could have scored a couple of goals easily but this is football, we just have to start to focus on the next game."

Having already qualified for the last 16, the Serie A side went into the game with the hopes of finishing at first place in the Group H standings.

Despite the defeat, the Bianconeri managed to finish at the top of their group after Manchester United squandered their chances of a top finish with a defeat to Valencia.

Ronaldo's header attempt during the game has since baffled fans who have accused the forward of being selfish, blaming him for ruining Dybala's screamer.

They have since taken to Twitter to address the incident:

Dybala to Ronaldo when he takes all the free kicks and then is offside for a screamer 😂pic.twitter.com/krjYfFUkJf — Roma Rush (@monchimoney) December 12, 2018

Ronaldo tried to steal Dybala's screamer and he was offside. His team lost because he was so selfish he couldn't let his teammate score. People told me he is a leader and Messi is not. This ends the discussion https://t.co/NxPsNQMHH2 — Luan Leite (@PrimeMessi10i) December 12, 2018

This gets me so bent. Wtf was Ronaldo gonna do with that header? Ruined and absolute screamer https://t.co/2G2ZehqDPg — Anthony Padula (@AnthonyPadulaa) December 13, 2018

Ronaldo misses 4-5 clear cut chances and then costs Dybala the equalizer, by attempting to header his volley KNOWING HE IS OFFSIDE. Fuck sake man. — Drico ⭐️🔥 (@DricoMonster) December 12, 2018

I’m still confused at what Ronaldo was attempting with that header... Any touch on that ball and it’s into the stands. — ✯ ✯ ✯ (@DelPixro) December 13, 2018

Dybala hits another screamer from 25 yards into the top corner.....oh and Ronaldo is slow coming out and tries to get a flick header on the shot, misses however it's enough for the ref to chalk the goal off.

This boy is shit. #YBJuve — Cheese! (@Cheese1138) December 12, 2018

Ronaldo has been very very quiet tonight and when he did have an easy header inside to set up a tap in he went for goal at a tight ass angle and fucked it. #YBJuve — Cheese! (@Cheese1138) December 12, 2018

Ronaldo holds his team back once again

Juventus are losing 2-0 and once dybala comes on he scores.

He scored a banger to make it 2-2 but Ronaldo makes it offside by trying to go in for a header.

Some people actually think this guy is the best in the world.



Nabbed from @LioneI10i — Amr (@MESSlMagic) December 12, 2018

Ronaldo robbing Dybala‘s 94th minute equalizer inn offside position, just to get himself on the scoresheet is the best thing you‘ll see today. #YBJUVE pic.twitter.com/2Dl4jdbG5P — Matthias (@matkueh) December 12, 2018

