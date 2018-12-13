×
Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo header that denied Dybala a screamer in UCL game

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
13 Dec 2018, 22:45 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for attempting a header when Dybala was guaranteed a late equaliser.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised for attempting a header when Dybala was guaranteed a late equaliser.

Wednesday saw Serie A toppers Juventus go up against Young Boys in a Champions League group stage game that saw the Italian club succumb to a shocking 2-1 defeat.

The single late goal from Paulo Dybala could not save Juventus' night as goals from Guillaume Hoarau in the 30th and 68th minute helped the Swiss club to victory.

The Bianconeri's star recruit Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances in the first half of the game and saw a crucial effort hitting the post.

Dybala's second half goal served as hope for Juventus and a stoppage-time effort looked set to help Juventus to another goal but the Argentine's attempt was disallowed after Ronaldo was adjudged to be in an offside position. The Portuguese was seen leaping at the ball in front of shot-stopper Marco Woelfli in the hopes of nailing a header but did so without making contact.

Despite the defeat, the Portuguese remained positive saying (via Goal), "Now the beautiful part of the Champions League starts and I'm confident we will be fully ready for it."

"I'm calm because I know the potential of this team and my potential."

"I could have scored a couple of goals easily but this is football, we just have to start to focus on the next game."

Having already qualified for the last 16, the Serie A side went into the game with the hopes of finishing at first place in the Group H standings.

Despite the defeat, the Bianconeri managed to finish at the top of their group after Manchester United squandered their chances of a top finish with a defeat to Valencia.

Ronaldo's header attempt during the game has since baffled fans who have accused the forward of being selfish, blaming him for ruining Dybala's screamer.

They have since taken to Twitter to address the incident:


