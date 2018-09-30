Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on Mo Salah's Puskas win

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
1.81K   //    30 Sep 2018, 11:10 IST

The 2018 edition of the FIFA Awards came with a host of controversies as a number of unpopular decisions were made at the gala.

One of the more controversial decisions of the night was FIFA's presentation of its Puskas Award for Best Goal of the Year to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his derby goal against Everton in December.

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

The night saw Mohamed Salah being included in the three-man shortlist for the FIFA Player of the Year award as well.

The Egyptian ace was recognized for the vital role he played in getting Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990. He also scored 32 goals to beat Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

The Merseyside Derby goal was reportedly voted for by fans across the globe and garnered 38 percent of the votes for the award.

Despite missing out on the accolade to Croatia's Luka Modric, Liverpool fans were delighted that the Egyptian walked away with the Puskas prize for Best Goal of the Year.

However, the decision came as a shock to other football fans who thought that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale would walk away with the award for his overhead kick for the Spanish side against Liverpool.

The decision was the talk of social media for days and now Juventus' newest recruit Cristiano Ronaldo has had his say on the matter.

The former Real Madrid man has stated that his bicycle goal for the La Liga giants against Juventus in the Champions League was the best goal in 2018.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to make the bold claim in a Live video to his fans on Friday.

Despite admitting that Salah's goal was good, the 33-year-old insisted that his goal was better.

In the video, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "Salah deserved to win the Puskas Prize, he scored a nice goal."

"Salah, it was a good goal. My goal in reverse, we're serious."

"Bicycle kick, my goal. Was amazing goal come on guys. Should be honest, don’t lie to yourself."

"Of course my goal was the best."

"Ah I’m not pissed. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

"I’ve maintained my level for 15 years. I’m happy."

Fans have since reacted to his comments on social media:


Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Liverpool Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
4 Controversial moments from The Best FIFA Football...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo says it would be hard...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fifth Player to Score...
RELATED STORY
Seria A 2018-19: It's Cristiano Ronaldo time to shine again
RELATED STORY
8 stars Juventus signed on a free transfer in recent years
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who deserve their own Hollywood movie
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish top-scorer in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
FT ROM LAZ
3 - 1
 Roma vs Lazio
FT JUV NAP
3 - 1
 Juventus vs Napoli
FT INT CAG
2 - 0
 Internazionale vs Cagliari
Today BOL UDI 04:00 PM Bologna vs Udinese
Today CHI TOR 06:30 PM Chievo vs Torino
Today FIO ATA 06:30 PM Fiorentina vs Atalanta
Today FRO GEN 06:30 PM Frosinone vs Genoa
Today PAR EMP 09:30 PM Parma vs Empoli
Tomorrow SAS MIL 12:00 AM Sassuolo vs Milan
02 Oct SAM SPA 12:00 AM Sampdoria vs SPAL
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us