Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on Mo Salah's Puskas win

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.81K // 30 Sep 2018, 11:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 2018 edition of the FIFA Awards came with a host of controversies as a number of unpopular decisions were made at the gala.

One of the more controversial decisions of the night was FIFA's presentation of its Puskas Award for Best Goal of the Year to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his derby goal against Everton in December.

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

The night saw Mohamed Salah being included in the three-man shortlist for the FIFA Player of the Year award as well.

The Egyptian ace was recognized for the vital role he played in getting Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990. He also scored 32 goals to beat Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

The Merseyside Derby goal was reportedly voted for by fans across the globe and garnered 38 percent of the votes for the award.

Despite missing out on the accolade to Croatia's Luka Modric, Liverpool fans were delighted that the Egyptian walked away with the Puskas prize for Best Goal of the Year.

However, the decision came as a shock to other football fans who thought that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale would walk away with the award for his overhead kick for the Spanish side against Liverpool.

The decision was the talk of social media for days and now Juventus' newest recruit Cristiano Ronaldo has had his say on the matter.

The former Real Madrid man has stated that his bicycle goal for the La Liga giants against Juventus in the Champions League was the best goal in 2018.

Ronaldo took to Instagram to make the bold claim in a Live video to his fans on Friday.

Despite admitting that Salah's goal was good, the 33-year-old insisted that his goal was better.

In the video, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "Salah deserved to win the Puskas Prize, he scored a nice goal."

"Salah, it was a good goal. My goal in reverse, we're serious."

"Bicycle kick, my goal. Was amazing goal come on guys. Should be honest, don’t lie to yourself."

"Of course my goal was the best."

"Ah I’m not pissed. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose."

"I’ve maintained my level for 15 years. I’m happy."

Fans have since reacted to his comments on social media:

It's really injustice @Cristiano bicycle goal was the best last season.goal with conditions and situation @FIFAcom — راجہ_گدھ (@farrazz) September 29, 2018

Bale's was even better than both. — occasionalstuff (@occasionalstuff) September 29, 2018

He’s right in fairness. The only problem is that it’s frowned upon to be self-confident in the English culture. — Michael Rathmichael (@TheMerseyEminem) September 29, 2018

Let's not lie he's telling the truth — Nkululeko Cimele☠🇿🇦 (@Nkulekocimele1) September 29, 2018

He is being Sarcastic for sure — Shahz (@ShahzAhm) September 29, 2018

WTF did he say ??? In the first sentence he said he deserves it but closed his statement with my goal was the best. This sounds like a passive-aggressive way to avoid what he really feels and believes that he is the best always.#ForçaCristiano — Terinho❤🇵🇹⚽🇵⚽🇹 (@Terinho6) September 29, 2018

Ronaldo's goal was good, but let's be honest guys, Bale's was the best. — Sam Pym (@PennywiseSam) September 29, 2018

Cristiano is more humble than most of us. Lmao I swear that was a total shameless robbery — Chove (@choveado) September 29, 2018