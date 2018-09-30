Twitter reacts to Daniel Sturridge's wonder goal against Chelsea

Daniel Sturridge scored a wonder goal against Chelsea to save to point for his team.

Daniel Sturridge was the star as Liverpool came back from behind to secure a point against Chelsea in an English Premier League fixture.

The English international was sent as a substitute by Jurgen Klopp to save the game for the Reds and the former Chelsea man responded brilliantly by scoring a spectacular goal in the 89th minute.

The 29-year-old received the ball from his teammate just outside Chelsea's penalty box and he unleashed the shot into the top right-hand corner beyond the reach of Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Daniel Sturridge was among League's top strikers a few years back but a number of injuries hampered his growth in the recent years and he managed to make more than 20 appearances in the league just once in the last four seasons.

Nevertheless, he worked hard for his fitness over the summer and was Liverpool's top scorer in the pre-season with five goals. Jurgen Klopp claimed that he is in the best shape of his career and subsequently, he showed his abilities against his former club, Chelsea.

He scored four goals in all competitions this season and was also among the goalscorers in the EFL cup tie against Chelsea earlier this week.

Liverpool lost their top position in the league to Manchester City with this draw, who got a better goal difference than the Reds. Chelsea are third in the league and are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's men will next make a trip to Maurizio Sarri's former team, Napoli for a Champions League game during the mid-week and Chelsea will host the Hungarian team, MOL Vidi FC for a Europa league game.

Twitter reacted to Daniel Sturridge's wonder strike and here are some of the best tweets.

Best thing was when Sturridge came on, Chelsea supporters started singing “Chelsea reject, Chelsea reject.” 1 minute later he goes and scores a screamer. — - (@AnfieldRd96) September 29, 2018

Last season we would've had to bring on Solanke, Ings, Lallana to try to change the game.



This we can bring on Shaqiri, Keita & Sturridge. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) September 29, 2018

Do you know how much I had to hold it in when Sturridge scored? I wanted to fucking do the Studge right there and then. — - (@AnfieldRd96) September 29, 2018

How am I supposed to explain to my future kids that Daniel Sturridge scored from the picture on the left, but missed in the picture on the right? pic.twitter.com/oivmgApGd3 — Fredrik (@F_Edits) September 29, 2018

Daniel Sturridge – a person who scores goals. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 29, 2018

No one else in that squad scores that goal other than @DanielSturridge, absolute 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👍 — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) September 29, 2018

When sub on Daniel Sturridge and he scores to save your unbeaten run pic.twitter.com/TeasDIXhDv — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 29, 2018

Daniel Sturridge just hit green in timed finishing on FIFA 19. — Tass (@FaZeTass) September 29, 2018

Stamford Bridge absolutely numb when that hit the net. That goal from Daniel Sturridge defies belief. @talkSPORTLive — Tom Rennie (@thomasjrennie) September 29, 2018