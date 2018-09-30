Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts to Daniel Sturridge's wonder goal against Chelsea

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Humor
102   //    30 Sep 2018, 02:26 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Daniel Sturridge scored a wonder goal against Chelsea to save to point for his team.

Daniel Sturridge was the star as Liverpool came back from behind to secure a point against Chelsea in an English Premier League fixture.

The English international was sent as a substitute by Jurgen Klopp to save the game for the Reds and the former Chelsea man responded brilliantly by scoring a spectacular goal in the 89th minute.

The 29-year-old received the ball from his teammate just outside Chelsea's penalty box and he unleashed the shot into the top right-hand corner beyond the reach of Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Daniel Sturridge was among League's top strikers a few years back but a number of injuries hampered his growth in the recent years and he managed to make more than 20 appearances in the league just once in the last four seasons.

Nevertheless, he worked hard for his fitness over the summer and was Liverpool's top scorer in the pre-season with five goals. Jurgen Klopp claimed that he is in the best shape of his career and subsequently, he showed his abilities against his former club, Chelsea.

He scored four goals in all competitions this season and was also among the goalscorers in the EFL cup tie against Chelsea earlier this week.

Liverpool lost their top position in the league to Manchester City with this draw, who got a better goal difference than the Reds. Chelsea are third in the league and are among the only three unbeaten teams in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's men will next make a trip to Maurizio Sarri's former team, Napoli for a Champions League game during the mid-week and Chelsea will host the Hungarian team, MOL Vidi FC for a Europa league game.

Twitter reacted to Daniel Sturridge's wonder strike and here are some of the best tweets.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Daniel Sturridge Eden Hazard Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri Leisure Reading
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Twitter goes berserk over Daniel Sturridge’s golazo...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool draw 1-1 against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1 - 1 Liverpool: 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool managed a draw against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Sturridge: Chelsea goal probably my best ever
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea v Liverpool: Preview
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: 5 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool's probable starting XI against...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
4 former Chelsea players currently playing for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us