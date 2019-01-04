Premier League 2018-19: Twitter reacts to Dejan Lovren's performance in Liverpool's defeat to City after his 'unbeaten' comments

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Thursday saw Premier League table-toppers Liverpool take on defending champions Manchester City in a crucial game. Eventually the Merseyside club succumbed to their first league defeat of the season, reducing their lead at the top of the table.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane put to bed any hopes of Liverpool replicating Arsenal's Invincibles season in 2004.

Liverpool have kept Pep Guardiola's men on their toes all through this season, and the win for City only proves how close the battle for the title is. Jurgen Klopp's side still sit at the top of the table but are now only four points clear of City, who will look to bridge that gap very soon.

Defender Dejan Lovren has now come under fire for his dismal performance during the crucial game, especially since, as fans pointed out, he was confident that his side would go unbeaten for the entire league.

The 29-year-old centre-back said last month, "Hopefully, we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. That is why we came to Liverpool."

"Arsenal did it before, so why not? Of course, it will be a challenge but this is what we want. We know we can do it," he added.

Eager fans dug up these comments and also a few from last year, when Lovren claimed to be one of the best defenders in the world.

Speaking to beIN Sports, he had said, "People said I had a difficult season but I don’t agree with that. I showed why I took Liverpool to the final of the Champions League and now with the national team, we are in the World Cup final. I think people should recognize that I’m one of the best defenders in the world."

Fans have since taken to social media to address Lovren's performance and the comments that he previously made:

We lost this game due to Dejan Lovren. 9 big errors in the game, 2 directly leading to both City goals. A day after he gives one of his notorious ‘we can go the season unbeaten’ interviews. Biggest bottle job going. Get this massive pile of 💩 out of our club ASAP. #Lovren — Fahad A (@LFC4LIFE_786) January 3, 2019

Lovren is a clown.



Says Liverpool want to go unbeaten this season.



Promptly lose their next game.



The man never learns...😂 #Lovren — Dan (@ElCapitain82) January 3, 2019

Did #Lovren actually claim to be “one of the best defenders in the world” or was it some kind of sick joke ??? — Mike Fletcher (@_fletchermike) January 3, 2019

#lovren when a players gets the wrong side of him pic.twitter.com/fdAndEa6pO — Tom (@_TomCork_) January 3, 2019

An unpopular view perhaps but I have NO confidence in #Lovren whatsoever. #LiverpoolFC — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) January 3, 2019

One of the best Centre Backs in the world #Lovren pic.twitter.com/aQdbUiuZOT — Mousty (@TheAgripreneur) January 3, 2019

Best defender in 🌍 football Dejan #Lovren “ I believe we will go through the whole season unbeaten “ pic.twitter.com/itqyM3Rm5V — Arwel Archie Jones (@MufcArchie) January 3, 2019

