Twitter reacts to dramatic start to Arsenal vs Bayern Munich - Anti-Arsene Wenger protest, Bayern fans protest and toilet papers thrown on the pitch

There was a lot of drama at the start of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Champions League clash.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Humour 08 Mar 2017, 01:36 IST

Toilet papers being cleared by ground personnel

The UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Bayern Munich had the perfect build-up after the reported training ground bust-up between Alexis Sanchez and some of his teammates. The drama heightened as we neared kickoff with a bunch of around 500 Arsenal fans protesting outside the stadium calling for the exit of their manager Arsene Wenger, with loud and clear #WengerOut chants.

Then just before kick-off the Bayern Munich fans protested due to the high ticket cost at the Emirates stadium – which to be exact was £64. They then threw toilet papers at the ground – which interrupted play following a slow start.

To make matters further interesting, the Gunners were 1-0 up at half-time against the Bavarians. However, they still have to score 3 more goals to qualify for the next round – a rather Herculean task. And, in case I missed it – which I did – Danny Welbeck was due to start but got injured in the warm-up – how Arsenal of him – and Olivier Giroud had to start instead.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back after that dramatic start:

The drama before the kickoff

"Arsène Wenger you're killing our club". This is just too much, I swear that people don't know about Arsenal history. Laughable, really. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) March 7, 2017

Approx 500 Arsenal fans including many lads I know have just started walking from the Marble Halls singing We want Wenger Out. pic.twitter.com/RbplXaR1Ks — Layth (@laythy29) March 7, 2017

Wonder if the number of people at this Wenger protest will match the 500,000 Arsenal fans who were at Anfield in '89 — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) March 7, 2017

Wanting Arsène to go is fine, but actively hounding him out is an pitiful and disgraceful way to treat Arsenal's greatest ever manager. — Llew (@FfwtboLlew) March 7, 2017

Happen to think Wenger is near the end of the road but please spare us the monstrous ingratitude of minority marching mobs. #Arsenal — Ian Ridley (@IanRidley1) March 7, 2017

"Arsene Wenger, you're killing our club" say the Arsenal fans marching outside the Emirates, through a mouthful of kale & quinoa salad. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

Arsenal fans vs. Napoli fans tonight pic.twitter.com/NJvuxQSkBU — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 7, 2017

It is hope that kills you....

I want to say I have zero expectations tonight but somehow for some inexplicable reason, I always have a tiny hope Arsenal can pull this off — Wenger's Bödyguard (@nana_alaouie) March 7, 2017

Prediction: Arsenal to play well, win, but still get knocked out. The performance offers enough encouragement to placate the fans. Wenger in — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

And Welbeck is injured...

That pre-match Arsenal DNA though — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) March 7, 2017

BREAKING: Danny Welbeck has suffered an injury in the warm-up and will be replaced in Arsenal’s starting XI by OIivier Giroud pic.twitter.com/txz5ePuuOr — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 7, 2017

And then the in-game protest begins.. but before that

Arsenal have put on an Emirates light show for Arsene Wenger's last ever Champions League game. Lovely touch. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 7, 2017

And some Piers Morgan

How many Arsenal players would get in this Bayern team?

I doubt any of them would, not even Sanchez. #AFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2017

Emirates pitch covered in paper streamers/toilet paper thrown onto pitch pic.twitter.com/ggfFuAGJUw — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 7, 2017

Kind of the fans to throw toilet roll on the pitch for when Arsenal sh*t themselves — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 7, 2017

Bayern trying to do Arsenal fans a favour and throw in the white towel. pic.twitter.com/SVev6Us6rU — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

Arsenal’s players could have done with all that loo roll in the first leg... pic.twitter.com/xe4oaAJ5iv — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 7, 2017

Bayern Munich at Arsenal tonight "Without fans,football is not worth a penny" #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/kOsFCGlUCF — FootballAwaydays (@Awaydays23) March 7, 2017

Smart from Bayern fans trying to get the game abandoned as a 3-0 default win for Arsenal sees them through on aggregate — 1886Gunners (@Timbo_Slice1991) March 7, 2017

Ohh Arsenal fans!

Turning on this Arsenal game because I hate happiness — Zito (@_Zeets) March 7, 2017

Predicting a moral victory for Arsenal. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 7, 2017

Arsenal is like that friend you haven't seen in a while and excited to see but when you're hanging out, you remember why it's been so long — James (@jaaamesp) March 7, 2017

And then the truth!

If #FCBayern scores just one goal, Arsenal will have to hammer seven past Neuer.#UCL — DAUDI (@ItsDaudi) March 7, 2017