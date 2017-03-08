Write an Article

Twitter reacts to dramatic start to Arsenal vs Bayern Munich - Anti-Arsene Wenger protest, Bayern fans protest and toilet papers thrown on the pitch

There was a lot of drama at the start of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Champions League clash.

by Shaurya Vineet @ShauryaVineet
Humour 08 Mar 2017, 01:36 IST
toilet paper Arsenal
Toilet papers being cleared by ground personnel

The UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Bayern Munich had the perfect build-up after the reported training ground bust-up between Alexis Sanchez and some of his teammates. The drama heightened as we neared kickoff with a bunch of around 500 Arsenal fans protesting outside the stadium calling for the exit of their manager Arsene Wenger, with loud and clear #WengerOut chants.

Then just before kick-off the Bayern Munich fans protested due to the high ticket cost at the Emirates stadium – which to be exact was £64. They then threw toilet papers at the ground – which interrupted play following a slow start.

To make matters further interesting, the Gunners were 1-0 up at half-time against the Bavarians. However, they still have to score 3 more goals to qualify for the next round – a rather Herculean task. And, in case I missed it – which I did – Danny Welbeck was due to start but got injured in the warm-up – how Arsenal of him – and Olivier Giroud had to start instead.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back after that dramatic start:

The drama before the kickoff

It is hope that kills you....

And Welbeck is injured...

And then the in-game protest begins.. but before that 

And some Piers Morgan

Ohh Arsenal fans!

And then the truth!


Recommended
Fetching more content...