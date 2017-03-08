Twitter reacts to dramatic start to Arsenal vs Bayern Munich - Anti-Arsene Wenger protest, Bayern fans protest and toilet papers thrown on the pitch

There was a lot of drama at the start of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Champions League clash.

Toilet papers being cleared by ground personnel

The UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Bayern Munich had the perfect build-up after the reported training ground bust-up between Alexis Sanchez and some of his teammates. The drama heightened as we neared kickoff with a bunch of around 500 Arsenal fans protesting outside the stadium calling for the exit of their manager Arsene Wenger, with loud and clear #WengerOut chants.

Then just before kick-off the Bayern Munich fans protested due to the high ticket cost at the Emirates stadium – which to be exact was £64. They then threw toilet papers at the ground – which interrupted play following a slow start.

To make matters further interesting, the Gunners were 1-0 up at half-time against the Bavarians. However, they still have to score 3 more goals to qualify for the next round – a rather Herculean task. And, in case I missed it – which I did – Danny Welbeck was due to start but got injured in the warm-up – how Arsenal of him – and Olivier Giroud had to start instead.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back after that dramatic start:

The drama before the kickoff

"Arsène Wenger you're killing our club". This is just too much, I swear that people don't know about Arsenal history. Laughable, really. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) March 7, 2017

Approx 500 Arsenal fans including many lads I know have just started walking from the Marble Halls singing We want Wenger Out. pic.twitter.com/RbplXaR1Ks — Layth (@laythy29) March 7, 2017

Wonder if the number of people at this Wenger protest will match the 500,000 Arsenal fans who were at Anfield in '89 — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) March 7, 2017

Wanting Arsène to go is fine, but actively hounding him out is an pitiful and disgraceful way to treat Arsenal's greatest ever manager. — Llew (@FfwtboLlew) March 7, 2017

Happen to think Wenger is near the end of the road but please spare us the monstrous ingratitude of minority marching mobs. #Arsenal — Ian Ridley (@IanRidley1) March 7, 2017

"Arsene Wenger, you're killing our club" say the Arsenal fans marching outside the Emirates, through a mouthful of kale & quinoa salad. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

Arsenal fans vs. Napoli fans tonight pic.twitter.com/NJvuxQSkBU — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 7, 2017

It is hope that kills you....

I want to say I have zero expectations tonight but somehow for some inexplicable reason, I always have a tiny hope Arsenal can pull this off — Wenger's Bödyguard (@nana_alaouie) March 7, 2017

Prediction: Arsenal to play well, win, but still get knocked out. The performance offers enough encouragement to placate the fans. Wenger in — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

And Welbeck is injured...

That pre-match Arsenal DNA though — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) March 7, 2017

BREAKING: Danny Welbeck has suffered an injury in the warm-up and will be replaced in Arsenal’s starting XI by OIivier Giroud pic.twitter.com/txz5ePuuOr — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 7, 2017

And then the in-game protest begins.. but before that

Arsenal have put on an Emirates light show for Arsene Wenger's last ever Champions League game. Lovely touch. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 7, 2017

And some Piers Morgan

How many Arsenal players would get in this Bayern team?

I doubt any of them would, not even Sanchez. #AFC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2017

Emirates pitch covered in paper streamers/toilet paper thrown onto pitch pic.twitter.com/ggfFuAGJUw — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 7, 2017

Kind of the fans to throw toilet roll on the pitch for when Arsenal sh*t themselves — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 7, 2017

Bayern trying to do Arsenal fans a favour and throw in the white towel. pic.twitter.com/SVev6Us6rU — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 7, 2017

Arsenal’s players could have done with all that loo roll in the first leg... pic.twitter.com/xe4oaAJ5iv — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 7, 2017

Bayern Munich at Arsenal tonight "Without fans,football is not worth a penny" #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/kOsFCGlUCF — FootballAwaydays (@Awaydays23) March 7, 2017

Smart from Bayern fans trying to get the game abandoned as a 3-0 default win for Arsenal sees them through on aggregate — 1886Gunners (@Timbo_Slice1991) March 7, 2017

Ohh Arsenal fans!

Turning on this Arsenal game because I hate happiness — Zito (@_Zeets) March 7, 2017

Predicting a moral victory for Arsenal. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 7, 2017

Arsenal is like that friend you haven't seen in a while and excited to see but when you're hanging out, you remember why it's been so long — James (@jaaamesp) March 7, 2017

And then the truth!

If #FCBayern scores just one goal, Arsenal will have to hammer seven past Neuer.#UCL — DAUDI (@ItsDaudi) March 7, 2017