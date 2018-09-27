Twitter reacts to Eden Hazard's stunner against Liverpool
Chelsea eliminated Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at the Anfield with a scoreline of 1-2 for the visitors. A recent introduction to the FIFPro World XI, Eden Hazard scored a stunner to win it for Chelsea after coming on in the 56th minute.
The Belgian dribbled past through 3 Liverpool players just to blast the ball in the far post of his Belgian National Team-mate Simon Mignolet in the 86th minute as the match was heading to penalties.
Here's the goal:
Twitter absolutely went berserk after Hazard's goal against Liverpool which sealed the fate of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, let's look at some of the best tweets of the night!
Goal.com Football Correspondent Robin Bairner tweeted an absolute gem, sarcastically referring to Mo' Salah's Puskas award-winning goal..
It was really a magical moment from the Belgian Wizard..
Chelsea fans urged their club to meet any of the players' demands to make him stay at the club..
Eden Hazard on the goal in the post match interview..
It was Hazard's 95th goal for Chelsea..
Chelsea fans reminded Liverpool fans what their own legend Jamie Carragher thinks of Hazard as a player..
Chelsea ended Liverpool's 100% start to the season.
Puskas award nomination early in the season?
Eden Hazard has not been short of a big match player for Chelsea in the past few seasons, some of his stats against Premier League's Top 6 are unbelievable, have a look:
A Twitterati tried to redeem himself of making wrong judgements..
One of the Top 3 Players in the world right now?
Eden Hazard's start to the 2018/19 season has been huge!
It was Chelsea's win at Anfield after a long long 4 years, thanks to the Belgian Red Devil!
Liverpool fans regretted Hazard being subbed on against them..
