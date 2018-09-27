Twitter reacts to Eden Hazard's stunner against Liverpool

Hazard scored against Liverpool to make it 1-2 for Chelsea.

Chelsea eliminated Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at the Anfield with a scoreline of 1-2 for the visitors. A recent introduction to the FIFPro World XI, Eden Hazard scored a stunner to win it for Chelsea after coming on in the 56th minute.

The Belgian dribbled past through 3 Liverpool players just to blast the ball in the far post of his Belgian National Team-mate Simon Mignolet in the 86th minute as the match was heading to penalties.

Here's the goal:

Twitter absolutely went berserk after Hazard's goal against Liverpool which sealed the fate of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, let's look at some of the best tweets of the night!

Hazard's goal was 10x better than Salah's Puskás award winning goal! — Sripad (@falsewinger) September 26, 2018

Goal.com Football Correspondent Robin Bairner tweeted an absolute gem, sarcastically referring to Mo' Salah's Puskas award-winning goal..

At least Liverpool fans have finally got a chance to see a goal *worthy* of winning the Puskas Award. #Hazard #CFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) September 26, 2018

It was really a magical moment from the Belgian Wizard..

Chelsea fans urged their club to meet any of the players' demands to make him stay at the club..

Just give Hazard what ever he wants #cfc — Bryan (@middleoftheshed) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard on the goal in the post match interview..

Hazard asked by Sky what went through his mind for the goal: “I spoke with N’Golo on the bench & he told me he didn’t want to take a penalty, so the only solution was to score!” #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) September 26, 2018

It was Hazard's 95th goal for Chelsea..

Emerson with his first goal for Chelsea, Eden Hazard with his 95th goal for the club! #CFC — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) September 26, 2018

Chelsea fans reminded Liverpool fans what their own legend Jamie Carragher thinks of Hazard as a player..

Jamie Carragher (Ex Liverpool player & life long Liverpool fan)



"Eden Hazard was the BEST player at the World Cup and the BEST player in the Premier league"



Don't ever compare Salah to the goat again.. — . (@OfficialCheIs) September 26, 2018

Chelsea ended Liverpool's 100% start to the season.

Eden Hazard and Chelsea give Liverpool their first loss of the season 🔵 pic.twitter.com/O8OeNMwpA3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2018

Puskas award nomination early in the season?

If Salah could win Puskas for that shit goal against Everton, this Hazard goal deserves a Puskas too. Because it's even better — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard has not been short of a big match player for Chelsea in the past few seasons, some of his stats against Premier League's Top 6 are unbelievable, have a look:

Eden Hazard vs the top six:



Man Utd - 5 goals and 5 assists

Tottenham - 5 goals and 3 assists

Arsenal - 5 goals and 3 assists

Liverpool - 5 goals and 2 assists

Man City - 4 goals and 5 assists



What a player 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wbbanjmzj9 — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) September 26, 2018

A Twitterati tried to redeem himself of making wrong judgements..

For all the times I said Sanchez was better than Hazard. Lord forgive me — #TweeterRadio on www.tweeterRadio.com (@Iam_TestedOk) September 26, 2018

One of the Top 3 Players in the world right now?

Eden Hazard is one of the top 3 players in the world right now. If you disagree you either have no clue about football or you support one of the clubs he rejected before signing for Chelsea. Simple as that. — CFC (@CFCWriter) September 26, 2018

Eden Hazard's start to the 2018/19 season has been huge!

Eden Hazard 18/19:



7 starts ☑️

8 goals ⚽

3 assists 🅰️



If you don't think he's the best player in the world at the moment then I simply have no words for you. pic.twitter.com/boQqqsJSrj — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 26, 2018

It was Chelsea's win at Anfield after a long long 4 years, thanks to the Belgian Red Devil!

Chelsea have won at Anfield in any competition for the first time since November 2014.



Eden Hazard's solo goal seals it in style. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vw1ihst2c5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2018

Liverpool fans regretted Hazard being subbed on against them..

Hazard came on and literally took the piss out of us for 20 minutes. Sound. — Matthew Ordish (@MattOrdish) September 26, 2018

If you were to describe Eden Hazard in one word right now, how would you? Let us know in the comments below..

What one word would you use to describe Eden Hazard....... — Gigi Salmon (@gigi_salmon) September 26, 2018