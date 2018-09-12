Twitter reacts to FC Barcelona's third kit release

Ousmane Dembele, Phillipe Coutinho and Gerard Pique

FC Barcelona on Wednesday revealed their third kid for the 2018-19 season on Twitter, in a video featuring Barca players in the Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 video game.

Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele were the Barcelona players showcased in the promotional video.

La Blaugrana's home kit has ten vertical stripes of equal width which represents the ten principal districts of the city. The volt yellow away kit is a throwback to the 2005-06 campaign, and the club spirit.

The new kit is pink in color, and manufactured by sponsors Nike.

It is symbolic of Barcelona's famous street, the Avinguda Diagonal, as it cuts right from the shoulder to the other side, and changes the colour from dark pink to light.

The pattern is inspired by the aerial view of the city's famous Eixample district and its blocks.

According to Pete Hoppins, Nike's Football Apparel Senior Design Director,

"We believe the kit is bold and exciting and therefore ideally suited to FC Barcelona. The football club is part of the fabric of Barcelona, its influence is visible in every avenue and plaza, and that passion really inspired the team’s 2018-19 collection”

Barcelona has had a great start to the season so far with three wins. In LaLiga, they are up against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Barcelona will depend on the likes of Messi, Coutinho, and Dembele to get back on track in the UEFA Champion League, after three years without the trophy. They won their last UCL title in the 2014-15 season.

They will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against the Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven, on the 18th of this month at the Nou Camp.

Twitter has reacted to the Catalan giant's new kit release ahead of their UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Vamos a ganar la sexta con esa camiseta. — Diego (@SeremFCB) September 12, 2018

The new Barcelona third kit is ruuuudeeee — Sufyaan (@sufzinoo) September 12, 2018

FC Barcelona's new 3rd kit pic.twitter.com/lZQTZACvZB — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 12, 2018

These new Barcelona kits are 🔥🔥🔥 — тяєηт (@219TML) September 12, 2018

So after around the third kit that Nike have done featuring a city this season, it's fair to say it's not original anymore. — wïłł (@wilkndy) September 12, 2018