Twitter reacts to FC Barcelona's third kit release

Ontiwell Khongthaw
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.34K   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:25 IST

Barca third kit
Ousmane Dembele, Phillipe Coutinho and Gerard Pique

FC Barcelona on Wednesday revealed their third kid for the 2018-19 season on Twitter, in a video featuring Barca players in the Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 video game.

Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele were the Barcelona players showcased in the promotional video.

La Blaugrana's home kit has ten vertical stripes of equal width which represents the ten principal districts of the city. The volt yellow away kit is a throwback to the 2005-06 campaign, and the club spirit.

The new kit is pink in color, and manufactured by sponsors Nike.

It is symbolic of Barcelona's famous street, the Avinguda Diagonal, as it cuts right from the shoulder to the other side, and changes the colour from dark pink to light.

The pattern is inspired by the aerial view of the city's famous Eixample district and its blocks.

According to Pete Hoppins, Nike's Football Apparel Senior Design Director,

"We believe the kit is bold and exciting and therefore ideally suited to FC Barcelona. The football club is part of the fabric of Barcelona, its influence is visible in every avenue and plaza, and that passion really inspired the team’s 2018-19 collection”

Barcelona has had a great start to the season so far with three wins. In LaLiga, they are up against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Barcelona will depend on the likes of Messi, Coutinho, and Dembele to get back on track in the UEFA Champion League, after three years without the trophy. They won their last UCL title in the 2014-15 season.

They will begin their UEFA Champions League campaign against the Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven, on the 18th of this month at the Nou Camp.

Twitter has reacted to the Catalan giant's new kit release ahead of their UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Gerard Pique Philippe Coutinho Twiter reactions Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
All about Football.
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
