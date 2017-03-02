Twitter reacts to Gareth Bale sending off against Las Palmas

Gareth Bale got quite the stick on Twitter for getting sent off against Las Palmas.

Gareth Bale protests after getting sent off against Las Palmas

Gareth Bale got sent-off for a second bookable offense in the second off against the game against Las Palmas. The Real Madrid man kicked out at Jon Viera after not getting a decision from the referee.

Jon Viera did his bit too, by pushing the former Tottenham man, to which Gareth responded with a sterner push. He was shown his second yellow card and sent off. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, came to Real Madrid's rescue as he scored two goals late on to secure a point.

Here is the best from Twitter when the Real Madrid man was sent off.

Gareth Bale is a genius!!

You can't get injured playing if you're suspended — Abhijeet Barve (@Naam_Hai_Bulla) March 2, 2017

Some were really not impressed.

Ugh Bale that shove was so stupid — ILKJ (@IanLeong93) March 2, 2017

Some were willing to let it go.

People hating Gareth Bale i know he made a stupid mistake by letting his team down

Still quality player through — Hammad (@Ronaldoesquee) March 2, 2017

That’s the story with betting my friend.

@RobinHoodTips_ Bale killed my treble :/ — DAYTRADER (@hit_writers) March 2, 2017

Some people don’t like his hairdo (nope, me neither)

If Bale wants to be good again, he will have to chop those locks ffs. — (@LM19Futbol) March 2, 2017

As always...Mr. Ronaldo

Mistake by Bale, bad goalkeeping by Navas, and a goal by Morata wrongly disallowed, but the god Ronaldo saves the day. #RealMadridLasPalmas — Frank (@Gordon3218) March 2, 2017

Ouch!

Well, it’s just one sending off.

Bale the most overrated player. — RANDALL KEITH ORTON (@EraOfWilshere) March 2, 2017

Message for those blaming Zinedine Zidane.

@False10_ I'm sure Zidane told Bale to go full retard and get sent off as well. No one else is deserves blame but him. — Austin (@Carvajaleed) March 2, 2017

Kudos to him, he apologized after the game.

Bale: "I do not think it's a red, he pushed me & I give it back to him, I want to apologize to the team, to my teammates & the whole world." pic.twitter.com/KFWGqod9HC — Real madrid (@Bestteamreal) March 2, 2017

Now.. for the best.