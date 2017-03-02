Twitter reacts to Gareth Bale sending off against Las Palmas
Gareth Bale got quite the stick on Twitter for getting sent off against Las Palmas.
Gareth Bale got sent-off for a second bookable offense in the second off against the game against Las Palmas. The Real Madrid man kicked out at Jon Viera after not getting a decision from the referee.
Jon Viera did his bit too, by pushing the former Tottenham man, to which Gareth responded with a sterner push. He was shown his second yellow card and sent off. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, came to Real Madrid's rescue as he scored two goals late on to secure a point.
Here is the best from Twitter when the Real Madrid man was sent off.
Some were really not impressed.
Some were willing to let it go.
That’s the story with betting my friend.
Some people don’t like his hairdo (nope, me neither)
As always...Mr. Ronaldo
Ouch!
Well, it’s just one sending off.
Message for those blaming Zinedine Zidane.
Kudos to him, he apologized after the game.
Now.. for the best.