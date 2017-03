Twitter reacts to Gareth Bale sending off against Las Palmas

Gareth Bale got quite the stick on Twitter for getting sent off against Las Palmas.

@soumalyamoitra7 by Soumalya Moitra Tweets 02 Mar 2017, 11:10 IST

Gareth Bale protests after getting sent off against Las Palmas

Gareth Bale got sent-off for a second bookable offense in the second off against the game against Las Palmas. The Real Madrid man kicked out at Jon Viera after not getting a decision from the referee.

Also Read: Real Madrid 3 - 3 Las Palmas: 5 Talking Points

Jon Viera did his bit too, by pushing the former Tottenham man, to which Gareth responded with a sterner push. He was shown his second yellow card and sent off. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, came to Real Madrid's rescue as he scored two goals late on to secure a point.

Here is the best from Twitter when the Real Madrid man was sent off.

Gareth Bale is a genius!!

You can't get injured playing if you're suspended — Abhijeet Barve (@Naam_Hai_Bulla) March 2, 2017

Some were really not impressed.

Ugh Bale that shove was so stupid — ILKJ (@IanLeong93) March 2, 2017

Some were willing to let it go.

People hating Gareth Bale i know he made a stupid mistake by letting his team down

Still quality player through — Hammad (@Ronaldoesquee) March 2, 2017

That’s the story with betting my friend.

@RobinHoodTips_ Bale killed my treble :/ — DAYTRADER (@hit_writers) March 2, 2017

Some people don’t like his hairdo (nope, me neither)

If Bale wants to be good again, he will have to chop those locks ffs. — (@LM19Futbol) March 2, 2017

As always...Mr. Ronaldo

Mistake by Bale, bad goalkeeping by Navas, and a goal by Morata wrongly disallowed, but the god Ronaldo saves the day. #RealMadridLasPalmas — Frank (@Gordon3218) March 2, 2017

Ouch!

Well, it’s just one sending off.

Bale the most overrated player. — RANDALL KEITH ORTON (@EraOfWilshere) March 2, 2017

Message for those blaming Zinedine Zidane.

@False10_ I'm sure Zidane told Bale to go full retard and get sent off as well. No one else is deserves blame but him. — Austin (@Carvajaleed) March 2, 2017

Kudos to him, he apologized after the game.

Bale: "I do not think it's a red, he pushed me & I give it back to him, I want to apologize to the team, to my teammates & the whole world." pic.twitter.com/KFWGqod9HC — Real madrid (@Bestteamreal) March 2, 2017

Now.. for the best.