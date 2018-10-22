Twitter reacts to Jose Mourinho confirming Alexis Sanchez's absence for Juventus clash

Sanchez has missed training ahead of the clash

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the Chilean star Alexis Sanchez will miss Manchester United's clash with Juventus on Tuesday evening at Old Trafford. Sanchez flew straight to London for the match against Chelsea after his international duty but was named on the bench by his manager. Before the international break, the former Arsenal man came on as a substitute to help his side secure a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United. However, it was probably insufficient to impress his manager.

After less than a year at Old Trafford, there had been plenty of rumours speculating about Sanchez's exit. Many fans are also unhappy that while he gets paid highly, he is not contributing sufficiently to his side. There is seemingly no end to the amount of criticism that the 29-year-old faces following every match he plays in a Manchester United shirt.

On the other hand, supporters of the Red Devils have asked for Anthony Martial to replace Sanchez in the starting eleven and things are finally beginning to go right for the French youngster. Martial joined the club with high hopes of becoming a future star, but his potential has largely been restricted by Mourinho's refusal to give him game time. The 22-year-old was so close to leaving the club in the summer, but somehow Mourinho managed to keep him in the team.

As things stand, the future for Sanchez looks bleak and few clubs will be willing to pay him as much as Manchester United does. Many believe that missing the UEFA Champions League clash is a sign that things are over for the former Barcelona attacker. Here was how Twitter reacted to the news.

