Twitter reacts to Juventus's 2-0 win over their rivals AC Milan

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
News
169   //    12 Nov 2018, 13:40 IST

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A
AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus defeated their longterm rivals AC Milan and continued their record start to a Serie A campaign. Juventus scored two goals past Milan and registered their 11th win in the Serie A out of 12 games played.

AC Milan had a few injury problems going in the game and they were punished by Allegri's men. It was not an easy win for Bianconeri as they were made to work hard by Gattuso's men.

The game had very few clear-cut opportunities and Juventus took both of theirs. Mandzukic did enough to score a brilliant header at the back post from an Alex Sandro cross in the eighth minute. Milan started slow, as their first effort on goal didn't come until the 33rd minute. AC Milan were given a lifeline when referee awarded a penalty after the ball hit Benatia's arm at the end of the first half.

Higuain's well-struck penalty was guessed correctly by Wojciech Szczesny. Milan did everything they could to win the game but to no avail. The game was sealed with 10 minutes remaining on the clock when Joao Cancelo's effort was pushed out by Donnaruma into the path of Ronaldo who made it 2-0.

Higuain completely lost his mind after he was shown a yellow card for a late foul on Benatia. Gattuso and Milan received a further shock after Higuain was given a second yellow card for protesting the first one. Milan had only two shots on target to Juventus's six. Milan defending was good throughout the game but they were unsuccessful in creating chances.

Juventus are now six points clear of league runner-ups Napoli. Milan, on the other hand, are fifth in the league. Gattuso has a tough task ahead as he looks to make Milan the feared club it once was again.

Following the game, fans on Twitter exploded to express their thoughts on the game:


Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football AC Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Gonzalo Higuaín Greatest Footballers of All Time Twitter Reactions Serie A Teams
Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Rishi is a sports lover. He is an avid follower of Football. If you had a good read, make sure you follow him.
