Twitter reacts to Juventus's 2-0 win over their rivals AC Milan

Juventus defeated their longterm rivals AC Milan and continued their record start to a Serie A campaign. Juventus scored two goals past Milan and registered their 11th win in the Serie A out of 12 games played.

AC Milan had a few injury problems going in the game and they were punished by Allegri's men. It was not an easy win for Bianconeri as they were made to work hard by Gattuso's men.

The game had very few clear-cut opportunities and Juventus took both of theirs. Mandzukic did enough to score a brilliant header at the back post from an Alex Sandro cross in the eighth minute. Milan started slow, as their first effort on goal didn't come until the 33rd minute. AC Milan were given a lifeline when referee awarded a penalty after the ball hit Benatia's arm at the end of the first half.

Higuain's well-struck penalty was guessed correctly by Wojciech Szczesny. Milan did everything they could to win the game but to no avail. The game was sealed with 10 minutes remaining on the clock when Joao Cancelo's effort was pushed out by Donnaruma into the path of Ronaldo who made it 2-0.

Higuain completely lost his mind after he was shown a yellow card for a late foul on Benatia. Gattuso and Milan received a further shock after Higuain was given a second yellow card for protesting the first one. Milan had only two shots on target to Juventus's six. Milan defending was good throughout the game but they were unsuccessful in creating chances.

Juventus are now six points clear of league runner-ups Napoli. Milan, on the other hand, are fifth in the league. Gattuso has a tough task ahead as he looks to make Milan the feared club it once was again.

11th November, 2018



1. Ronaldo whispers on which side Higuain will take penalty & Szczesny saves the penalty.

2. Scores his 1st goal at San Siro..

3. Tells his old friend Higuain to calm down in order to avoid longer suspensions...



He has fitted in quite nicely in Juventus. pic.twitter.com/3ouHvnLPYr — AdiAth (@TurinTactician) November 11, 2018

It’s really upsetting to watch Higuaín lose it. You can see the frustration and how emotional he has been tonight. He was so wonderful for Juventus and I hope he knows the fans still love him. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) November 11, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has struck six goals in his last seven games for Juventus after scoring in their 2-0 victory at AC Milan. 💪🎯#UCL pic.twitter.com/AY6PjG99et — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 11, 2018

Right place, right time.



Cristiano Ronaldo sealed Juventus' win over Milan with an 81st-minute strike: pic.twitter.com/YgMrC7JGyk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2018

HISTORY:



Juventus have now won 34 points in first 12 games of the season for the first time in their history.



Cristiano Ronaldo effect. pic.twitter.com/vxvhePAVDM — Cristiano Ronaldo ⚪⚫ (@Cr7Fran4ever) November 11, 2018