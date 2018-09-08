Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane leaves the Germany squad

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.60K // 08 Sep 2018, 09:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, who has been on international duty for Germany, has left the national squad for "private reasons" and will not be available for Germany's friendly against Peru on Sunday.

Reports say Sane abandoned his UEFA Nations League duties to attend the birth of his child.

Germany announced the news on their official Twitter account. Issued on Friday, the statement read, "Leroy Sane has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons after discussing it with coach Joachim Loew."

Following discussions with head coach Joachim Löw, @LeroySane19 has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons and will not be available for #GERPER. #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/rCgnqeHhIc — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 7, 2018

The 22-year-old forward was excluded from Germany's final squad for the World Cup despite having been voted as the best young player in the Premier League last season. He has now been recalled to the national team following its dismal early exit from Russia.

The attacker has only played 30 minutes for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this season. He was excluded from the starting XI against Newcastle United last Saturday as well.

In Germany's 0-0 draw with France on Thursday too, Sane came off the bench late and only played seven minutes of the game.

The abandonment of his UEFA Nations League duty comes in the backdrop of criticism he received from international teammate Toni Kroos.

In the lead up to the France game, Kroos said of Sane, "Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy's body language that it is all the same, whether we win or lose."

"He has to improve his body language. He's a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better."

Twitter has since reacted to the news:

It seems Leroy Sane’s career nose dive continues, he was unbelievable last season can’t understand what’s happening with him. Can’t even get in City squad and walks away from Germany camp #SANE #Germany #ManCity — Craig Tibbits (@Twotoes3281) September 7, 2018

We all agree the news about Sané leaving the German National Team for his partner's Child birth is bullshit right? #Sane #DFB — Sarki Shehu (@HeySarki) September 7, 2018

From young player of the year to being ommited from the wc squad and now doubts on his body language. Things have changed rapidly for @LeroySane19. But a quality young player. If he goes down the drain, it's going to be sad for this current gen. Same with @AnthonyMartial #Sane — Vighnesh Subramanian (@vighnesh1992) September 6, 2018

Leroy #Sane seems like an example of how the player power has increased in football. Players consider themselves to be bigger than anyone else. If the game is dictated by their whims and fancies, they will set a bad example for children who aspire to be like them. #MCFC — Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) September 7, 2018

Leroy Sane has left the Germany squad for personal reasons. Toni Kroos and the rest of the Aryan Brotherhood will be happy. — Šuker Punch (@RealPower85) September 7, 2018

What’s happening with Leroy Sane? Left out of the World Cup squad, left out of the City squad last week, only featured for 7 mins on Thursday night and now has left the German squad today for personal reasons. Such an excellent player too! Very strange? — Alan Tonge 🐝 (@Alan_Tonge) September 7, 2018

Whatever it is that’s happening with leroy sane needs to be resolved quickly. He needs to surround himself with the right people that will help him advance his career. The past few months has seen his career take a downward trend. — Football Gists (@footy_gists) September 7, 2018

These fans, however, have asked everybody to calm down as the exit is not a big deal:

Everyone calm down, his partner is about to give birth.#Sane. https://t.co/40jlyXsemb — FtblFtblDotFtbl (@ftblftbldotftbl) September 7, 2018

Leroy Sane has left the Germany squad to return to Manchester for “private reasons.”



It’s apparently to return home for the birth of his child, rather than some falling out with Joachim Löw like some people are claiming. #DFB #MCFC #DieMannschaft — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 7, 2018

Sane scored 10 goals in 32 Premier League appearances last season but whether Guardiola will give him his first start this campaign anytime soon is yet to be seen.