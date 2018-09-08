Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Leroy Sane leaves the Germany squad

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
1.60K   //    08 Sep 2018, 09:27 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, who has been on international duty for Germany, has left the national squad for "private reasons" and will not be available for Germany's friendly against Peru on Sunday.

Reports say Sane abandoned his UEFA Nations League duties to attend the birth of his child.

Germany announced the news on their official Twitter account. Issued on Friday, the statement read, "Leroy Sane has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons after discussing it with coach Joachim Loew."


The 22-year-old forward was excluded from Germany's final squad for the World Cup despite having been voted as the best young player in the Premier League last season. He has now been recalled to the national team following its dismal early exit from Russia.

The attacker has only played 30 minutes for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this season. He was excluded from the starting XI against Newcastle United last Saturday as well.

In Germany's 0-0 draw with France on Thursday too, Sane came off the bench late and only played seven minutes of the game.

The abandonment of his UEFA Nations League duty comes in the backdrop of criticism he received from international teammate Toni Kroos.

In the lead up to the France game, Kroos said of Sane, "Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy's body language that it is all the same, whether we win or lose."

"He has to improve his body language. He's a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better."

Twitter has since reacted to the news:


These fans, however, have asked everybody to calm down as the exit is not a big deal:


Sane scored 10 goals in 32 Premier League appearances last season but whether Guardiola will give him his first start this campaign anytime soon is yet to be seen.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Manchester City Germany Football Leroy Sane
